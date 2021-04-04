Serious concerns over the Canadian housing bubble

BMO has sounded the alarm with strong warnings about what many are calling a housing bubble in Canada. In fact, it’s on fire. From a Yahoo! Finance post…

“One of Canada’s biggest banks is calling on policymakers to act immediately as a ‘fire department’ for blazing housing markets.

“Bank of Montreal (BMO) senior economists laid out a series of recommendations in a new report titled Canadian Housing Fire needs a response and rated how effective a number of those measures would be.”

Some areas across the country are experiencing year-over-year price gains in the area of 30% to 35%. There is a low inventory and a shift in demand thanks to the pandemic. Low borrowing costs are adding fuel to the fire.

BMO said the most acute problem is market psychology, even as supply-side issues persist. “The action needed today is one that immediately breaks market psychology and the belief that prices will only rise further. That would dampen the speculation and fear-of-missing-out that those expectations are creating,” BMO’s senior economist Robert Kavcic and economic forecaster Benjamin Reitzes noted.

And on the subject of Canada’s real estate bubble, this Yahoo! Finance video is a must-watch. Industry experts John Pasalis, housing analyst and President at Realosophy Realty, and Steve Saretsky, housing analyst and realtor at Oakwyn Realty, say investor psychology is driving the frenzy. It’s FOMO—the fear of missing out. “They need to buy a house now or they’re never going to be able to afford one,” offered Bains, who studies investor psychology as it pertains to real estate.

Both experts say there is certainly a housing bubble of epic proportions. And home buyers are being cheered on by our Central Bank and politicians, with the promise that low rates and borrowing costs are here to stay until 2023.

In their report, BMO offered.…