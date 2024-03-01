Nvidia doesn’t have much room left for multiple expansion when it comes to an increased share price for the stock. After accounting for its incredible earnings day, Nvidia is still trading at a P/E ratio of 66x. Even fellow tech heavyweights Microsoft and Apple are only at 36x and 28x respectively. Consequently, if Nvidia continues its incredible bull run, one would have to believe that the demand for chips will continue to skyrocket and that Nvidia will be able to hold off competitors like AMD and Intel. —K.P.

RRSPs are not a scam or a rip-off

With the deadline to contribute to registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) officially passed as of February 29, we wanted to quickly address the becoming prominent idea that RRSPs are some sort of scam.

We’ve noticed an increasing number of inquiries from friends and family over the last few years that go something along the lines of, “RRSPs are just a rip-off because you have to pay tax on them anyway.”

Since you’re reading a column called “Making sense of the markets,” you’re probably aware that RRSPs are not in fact an asset. The fact that some Canadians don’t understand is shocking. It’s important to understand precisely what RRSPs are.

RRSPs are a type of investment account—one that’s registered. It’s a place where you can hold investments, and it has powers that protect investments from taxation. If you think you’re purchasing RRSPs as an asset, then you might have gone to a bad wealth management company. A good financial advisor helps you understand what asset you were investing in. A bad financial advisor will be vague by using phrases such as “invest in RRSPs.” Investment information is often murky so money can be put into whatever high-fee investments (such as mutual funds) they wanted to sell that day. (Need an advisor? Check out MoneySense’s Find A Qualified Advisor tool.)

Of course, an RRSP doesn’t avoid taxes entirely. It defers tax on the contributed amount from when you relatively earn a lot of money (while working) to when you earn less money (when retired). If you get a tax refund when you contribute or owe less taxes when you contributed to a RRSP, that’s essentially the government saying, “Since you contributed to your RRSP, your taxable income this year is not as high as it would’ve been. So you don’t owe us that money now. Oh, and if you have children, we’ll likely increase your Child Care Benefit cheque, as well.”

If you get a refund, then invest it and let all of that money compound in low-fee investments for the next several decades, you’re very likely to be happy with the results. But those people who say “RRSPs are scams” are usually salespeople pedalling life insurance for higher commissions.

Yes, for some Canadians investing within a tax-free savings account (TFSA), it means they could come out ahead of investing within an RRSP. Yet, for the vast majority of Canadians, they could end up in a pretty similar place. Don’t forget, if you invest inside a TFSA, you don’t get that tax refund to stuff right back into your investment account—you’re contributing after-tax income. When deciding on a TFSA or an RRSP, you would need to know exactly how much income you and your spouse will have when you retire.