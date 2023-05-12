U.S. Inflation continues to move in the right direction

Despite the strong April jobs report in the United States, overall inflation continued to trend downward in March. Wednesday’s U.S. Labour Department report revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% from April and increased at an annualized rate of 4.9%. This less inflationary figure was welcomed by macroeconomic policy watchers as it was slightly below the predicted 5% inflation rate. The lowered inflationary momentum is evidence that markets are moving back towards more of a balance between supply and demand.

That said, the inflation news isn’t all positive. Continuing the recent trend, core inflation (that is, excluding food and energy) is up 5.5% from a year ago. With core inflation still coming in far above the 2% target, there will no doubt be more debate over what moves the Federal Reserve should make next. Bond markets dipped slightly lower on the moves, indicating investors are tentatively liking the chances that this may be as high as interest rates are likely to go. The Fed’s decision to raise interest rates last week may well look like overkill in hindsight given the solid disinflationary trend that is evident.

Increases in the cost of shelter, gasoline and used cars were cited as key drivers of inflation for the month, while fuel oil, new vehicles and food saw lower price increases.

In international news, China may soon face a much different macroeconomic issue than most western nations are confronting. The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics reported a deflation rate (negative price movement) of 0.1% from March to April. The current 12-month inflation rate is only 0.1%, and speculation of deflationary cycles and slower economic growth is a real worry for the world’s second-biggest economy. Wholesalers saw prices fall by 3.6%, indicating this deflationary trend is not going anywhere soon. Insufficient demand caused by weak labour and property markets were cited as the main causes of the deflationary environment.

The best recession ever

Recession headlines and doomsday scenarios have dominated business news since I started writing this column about a year ago. I’ve consistently said that while GDP growth numbers aren’t great, investors shouldn’t panic, as large corporations are still really good at making money.

That truth continued to reveal itself this week in the United States (all figures in U.S. dollars):

Disney (DIS/NYSE): Earnings per share of $0.93 (versus $0.93 predicted), and revenues of $21.82 billion (versus $21.78 billion predicted).

Despite these better-than-expected earnings reports, share prices of all four companies were down, based on acknowledged future headwinds and decreased growth rates. Paypal and Airbnb notably suffered double-digit share price drops.

While investors may be quite skeptical, nearly 80% of U.S. companies have beaten earnings estimates so far this quarter. With a strong labour market to support domestic consumption, one would assume there is a fairly high floor as far as corporate profits go for the immediate future.