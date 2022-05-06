Canadian dividend darlings chugging along

Canadian dividend investors had something to love and something to be cautiously optimistic about in recent earnings news. Energy giant Cenovus (CVE) made headlines when it announced a tripling of its base dividend to $0.42 per share, as well as a long-term commitment to stock buybacks and special dividends. This came on the back of a 700% increase in profits over Q1 2021.

Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix reported to shareholders that:

“After rapidly deleveraging our balance sheet, we are now able to provide a much clearer picture of how we will position Cenovus for the longer term—as a leader in delivering total shareholder returns.”

Clearly, Cenovus is trying to regain its dividend bonafides after suspending its dividend at the beginning of the pandemic. If oil prices stay elevated, Canada’s energy behemoths should be able to pay down debt, shore up balance sheets, and reward shareholders all at the same time. Of course, oil prices are always a tough crystal ball to gaze into.

While energy stocks have seen dividends come and go, the trusty railways always deliver their dividends (in addition to every other cargo Canada ships from coast to coast) on time. The duopoly between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Canadian National Railway (CNR) has long provided investors with a durable competitive advantage and allowed the companies to pass along steady profits to shareholders.

While Q1 earnings continued to show the underlying stability of both railways, profits and revenues weren’t blowing anyone away. CP posted revenues of $1.84 billion, down 6% from last year. Of more concern, diluted earnings per share were down 30% from Q1 2021. While this was slightly lower than analysts predicted, investors didn’t punish the company too badly, as the stock rebounded quickly after falling 3% upon release of the news. A short labour strike, combined with falling grain cargos, and extreme cold weather all took their toll on the bottom line.

Canadian National Railway (CNR) fared slightly better, with revenues increasing 5% to $3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share up 7%, which were pretty much in line with estimates. While the war and China-based supply-chain issues will create headwinds for CNR, the railway continues to embrace a conservative payout ratio and focus on ever-increasing dividend payments to shareholders.

Both railways are hovering around relatively stiff price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios in the 22 to 23 range, and investors are simply willing to pay a premium for quality right now in the face of uncertainty all around the world.