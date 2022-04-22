Inflation headlines are the clickbait of the financial universe

Given the prevalence of “X is up Y%” announcements, I’m reminded of an anecdote that David Chilton (noted author of The Wealthy Barber and Dragon’s Den TV star) passed along one time. He said:

“Ignore the fancy metrics. The most reliable indicator I’ve seen for when the stock market is about to go down is when teachers start talking about it.”

The idea was that teachers, as a group, are amongst the most conservative middle-class people in Canada. If they’re talking about stocks, we’re probably at a market peak. In a similar vein, I’ve decided to start tracking the Canadian dinner party indicator. The more a financial topic is discussed at a dinner party, the more likely it is to have reached a top.

How many Canadian dinner party conversations these days start with some version of: “Prices just keep going up. When will it end?”

The answer might be: Sooner than we think.

One of the main drivers of recent inflation has been the COVID-19-choked points in the supply chain. The chart below is a pretty solid indicator that most stores are back in stock despite the recent outbreak of war and Chinese pandemic lockdowns. If businesses are paid to find logistical solutions, they usually do—eventually.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed that trucking demand and shipping rates are also down from all-time highs. It appears that some version of the “inflation is transitory” narrative might be finally starting to come true as people shift back to consuming services and travel, as opposed to purely consumer goods.

Even used cars—one of the prime contributors to the rising Consumer Price Index (CPI)—have begun to deflate from their headline-worthy escalation over the last couple of years.