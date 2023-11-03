Apple earnings are solid if not spectacular

When a company makes a habit of achieving record-breaking growth, it can be hard to give proper context to earnings reports. (All earnings figures in the first two sections are in U.S. currency.)

On Thursday, Apple (APPL/NASDAQ) released its quarterly earnings numbers.

Earnings per share came in at $1.46 (versus $1.39 predicted) and total revenues were $89.5 billion (versus $89.28 billion predicted).

Despite slightly beating expectations, shares were down 3% in after-market trading as the market seems to hold Apple to a higher standard.

It can be hard to visualize just how massive this company is at times.

Apple performance highlights Here are a few Apple facts for you: Apple has more than $162 billion on hand in cash. That means they generate around $5 billion per year in interest income alone—or roughly the same as the entire annual profits of CN Rail, which is one of Canada’s biggest companies.

Apple’s AA+ bond rating means it is judged as to be more likely to pay back its debts, compared to, say, than the Province of Ontario and the country of Belgium—both which have AA- ratings.

If Apple sold only the iPhone, it would have revenues four times larger than RBC’s, Canada’s largest company.

Apple’s market cap is roughly the same as the value of the entire Canadian stock market.

All that to say: Apple can play by its own set of rules, so to speak. While Apple’s total sales are down for the fourth consecutive quarter, it makes sense when you consider how many consumers splurged to buy the latest tech items during the pandemic.

Apple CEO TimCook noted that the market for personal computers is “challenging.”

Apple’s third quarter highlights Here’s how CNBC broke down the company’s quarter: iPhone revenue: $43.81 billion versus $43.81 billion expected

Mac revenue: $7.61 billion versus $8.63 billion expected

iPad revenue: $6.44 billion versus $6.07 billion expected

Wearables revenue: $9.32 billion versus $9.43 billion expected

Services revenue: $22.31 billion versus $21.35 billion expected

Gross margin: 45.2% versus 44.5% expected

How about the rest of Tech?

Another solid quarter for American tech overall.

Tech round-up earnings highlights All figures in U.S. currency in this section. Airbnb (ABNB/NASDAQ): Earnings per share of $6.63 (versus $2.10 predicted), and revenues of $3.40 billion (versus $3.37 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $6.63 (versus $2.10 predicted), and revenues of $3.40 billion (versus $3.37 billion predicted). PayPal (PYPL/NASDAQ): Earnings per share of $1.30 (versus $1.23 predicted), and revenues of $7.42 billion (versus $7.38 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $1.30 (versus $1.23 predicted), and revenues of $7.42 billion (versus $7.38 billion predicted). Advanced Micro Devices (AMD/NASDAQ): Earnings per share of $0.70 (versus $0.68 predicted), and revenues of $5.8 billion (versus $5.7 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $0.70 (versus $0.68 predicted), and revenues of $5.8 billion (versus $5.7 billion predicted). Qualcomm (QCOM/NASDAQ): Earnings per share of $2.02 (versus $1.91 predicted), and revenues of $8.67 billion (versus $8.51 billion predicted).

If you’re wondering what’s going on with that outlier profit number for Airbnb, it’s simply a one-time income tax benefit of $4.37 billion. It makes for an eye-popping quarterly profit, but the real story is the underlying revenues essentially being even with predicted outcomes.