Will the energy crunch turn into an energy crisis?

The energy story is dominating headlines these days, described as a crunch or even an energy crisis that is ongoing in Europe and China.

While there are some local events adding additional stress, it is the ongoing mismatch between supply and demand that creates the long-term risk. We have increasing oil demand and decreasing supply in many areas. Stretch this event over time and that can turn crunch into crisis on a larger scale.

The unfortunate energy reality is that oil will likely (or potentially) be the world’s leading energy source for decades.

From this Bloomberg post…

“Global oil consumption is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, with Asia continuing as the center for oil-product demand growth, according to BP Plc.

“Oil demand in 2022 is expected to see an average gain of 3.8 million barrels a day year-on-year, easing from growth of 5.4 million barrels a day in 2021, the president of BP Singapore Eugene Leong said in an email interview.”