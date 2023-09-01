Inflation remains top priority for U.S. Federal Reserve

Investors and pundits alike were on pins and needles when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell returned to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the economic summit to make his annual address last week.

Watch: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Jackson Hole speech, Wall Street Journal

In the days leading up to the main event, Friday August 25, 2023, the markets were just as skittish with stocks selling and Treasury yields rising. The big question: Would Powell declare victory over rising inflation and stop raising interest rates? Or, would he stay the course and hike rates again?

In the end, even though inflation was much lower than last year, he remained hawkish and steadfast in his mission to bring the inflation rate down to 2%.

Here’s what Powell said:

“It is the Fed’s job to bring inflation down to our 2% goal, and we will do so. We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak—a welcome development—it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”

That said, Powell and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s board of governors have proof now that what they’ve been doing is working. And, that was relayed at Jackson Hole, too. From June 2022 to July 2023, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped from 9% to 3.3% in the U.S. So, even though the board remains committed to fighting inflation and potentially raising interest rates—at least one more time—Powell’s speech also imparted a sense of confidence to the markets.

The result: U.S. stocks have ticked up on news that the Fed is staying the course. On August 25, the day of the meeting, the Dow rose 125 points (0.4%), the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%

At the same time, even though the job market is softening, the fact the U.S. unemployment rate is just 3.6% is unbelievable, given interest rates have risen essentially from 0% to 5% in the span of 18 months. This is good news. When you have full employment, it’s hard to have a recession. Still, everything is OK… until it’s not. The risk of recession increases with each central bank interest rate increase. The market has struggled at times because of that fear.

Did the Chair’s comments allay those fears? Or did they provide clarity for investors? No. There’s still uncertainty, which is why the market wavers some days, but there wasn’t anything in his speech that was unexpected. The U.S. Fed will continue to affect markets going forward. It’s up to investors to stay on top of what Powell and the Fed governors are saying and what the markets are doing.