For some retirees, that may include a home downsize, which may or may not be a necessary or even a practical component of a retirement plan.

In your case, Liz, it sounds like you have investments with which you can pay off your mortgage. The question is: what are these investments?

Comparing investment returns to mortgage payment interest

If the investments in question are in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or a similar tax-deferred account, you need to consider the tax implications of using these investments to pay off your mortgage. Taking a large, lump-sum withdrawal may result in significant tax payable and a much smaller after-tax amount that can be used to repay debt.

In this instance, you may in fact be better off taking withdrawals over several years to supplement your cash flow and debt repayment, even though you will be carrying debt into retirement.

If the investments in question are in a tax-free savings account (TFSA), it may be that much more of a toss-up as to whether you should use the investments to pay off your mortgage. Paying off your mortgage results in a guaranteed return, like buying a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC), compared to your TFSA, which may be a riskier investment in stocks and bonds.

Let’s say your mortgage rate is 5%. If you think you can earn a higher return on your TFSA, that may be one reason to stay invested. But paying down a 5% debt with your TFSA is like buying a 5% GIC in your TFSA. For some investors, that would be a good return.

If the investments in question are in a non-registered, taxable account, I may be that much more inclined to consider paying off your debt, Liz. The investments in this case would generate taxable investment income, and your required rate of return would need to be higher to account for taxes payable and justify staying invested compared to simply paying off your mortgage.

If your investments are non-registered investments, by choosing not to pay off your debt, you are effectively borrowing to invest, and need a moderate to high risk tolerance and a medium to long-term time horizon to increase your chances of coming out ahead.