Why are options popular right now?

Combined with more stock market chatter on social media and market volatility, options trading has gained steam with mom and pop Canadian investors. The trend truly picked up during the pandemic when many were stuck at home and has since continued, with options trading surging 89.4 per cent in 2023 compared with the year before, a World Federation of Exchanges report shows.

Social media and online commentary have pushed demand for options trading, said Josh Sheluk, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management. “People hear about how great somebody on Reddit has done with a specific options trade and they want to try to do the same thing and get very, very rich, very, very quickly,” Sheluk said. “It’s become very appealing.”

However, he cautioned that this type of trading is very risky for do-it-yourself investors. “I don’t think many of the do-it-yourself investors truly understand how much risk that they’re taking with options trades.”

What can you do with options?

Options—a derivative whose value is directly linked to an underlying asset or stock—allows investors to bet on which way a stock will move in a specific time period. It’s a contract between two investors. There are two types of options: puts and calls.

What are a call options?

A call option gives investors the right to buy a stock at a certain price and a put option is the right to sell a stock at a certain price. For example, if an individual stock is trading at $50 per share, an investor can buy a call option for $55—predicting the stock will go up five dollars within a period of time, Sheluk said.

“As the holder of that ‘call’ option, if the stock price goes from $50 to $60, you’re pretty happy because you can now buy that stock at $55, where on the market, it would be $60,” he explained. It’s not so great for the seller of the option, who will have to buy the stock at market value and sell it back at the option strike price of $55.

Where can you buy call options in Canada?

If the stock doesn’t reach the option’s strike price, the entire investment will be lost. A drop in options trading fees, primarily on DIY investment platforms, has also attracted young investors to the space. On Wealthsimple, for example, investors can trade options for as low as $1.

Big banks have also started to lower their options trading fees as competition among investment platforms grows. Last month, the Bank of Montreal lowered fees for options traders making more than 150 trades per quarter.