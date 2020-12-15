But what if you’re looking for a bank account with more perks? With 88 banks in the country, there’s enough choice out there for those who want to switch. But the process is time-consuming and, frankly, confusing. Where to start? If you’re looking to change banks, here’s how to switch without disruptions to your paycheque or recurring bill payments—and without a lot of stress for you.

Decide where to move your money

First step: Figure out what you want from your new bank. It could be a more flexible chequing account with no fees on everyday transactions, a decent interest rate on savings, a rewards program or better customer service. (Scotiabank’s Ultimate Package*, for instance, offers all of the above, and waives up to $139 credit card fees each year.1) In the MoneySense ranking, Scotiabank is named best big bank for everyday banking, and also gets the nod for best student account, as well as best premium account for bundling.

Once you’ve narrowed down what you want, look at the features offered by various institutions. This is usually available on bank and credit union websites, so you can make a list of your must-haves and review it with each candidate. Take the time to read through customer reviews, and talk to your friends and family about what they like or dislike about their own financial institutions.

Make a list of all your automatic payments and deposits

Once you’ve identified and have picked your future bank, it’s time to make a list of all payments and debits that come out of your account automatically. (Don’t make this list from memory because you will forget something!)

Look back at a year’s worth of your banking transactions to make sure you account for every single deposit and payment. (Some recurring payments are taken out annually versus monthly.)

Other deposits and payments to look for:

Canada Revenue Agency if you have direct deposits enabled for things like the Canada child benefit (CCB) or income tax refunds

CPP and other retirement benefits deposited to your account

Credit cards, if you have automated payments

Investment accounts

Make a note of each day of payment or deposit so you can go back and make sure there was no disruption during the switch.

Open your new account

These days you can open an account online, or you can take the appropriate COVID precautions and go into your new bank branch to open an account.