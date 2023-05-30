Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A man speaks on this cellphone in a park

Ask a Planner

Should this DIY investor go all in on this international ETF?

You can exclusively hold international ETFs in any Canadian account, without paying a penalty. But there are taxes and...

Should this DIY investor go all in on this international ETF?
A two-prong arrow graphic to symbolize retirees choice for withdrawing from registered and unregistered accounts

Ask MoneySense

Registered vs unregistered accounts: Where retirees should make withdrawals

When you have the choice for withdrawals, it makes sense to look at the pros and cons of taking...

Registered vs unregistered accounts: Where retirees should make withdrawals
A father who purchased real estate for his child smiles at the camera.

Ask a Planner

Should you claim the principal residence exemption on a property you bought your child?

You can claim a property that your child lives in as your principal residence if it is legally or...

Should you claim the principal residence exemption on a property you bought your child?
A woman meets with her accountant and high fives as she files her 2022 income tax return for Canada, showing that she accurately filed on deadline, with tax claims that suited her.

Taxes

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more
Phone showing a screen of the Wealthsimple app where you can trade stocks, such as APPL

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app
Three employees at their production jobs talking about cashing out their employee pensions.

Retired Money

Should you cash out your workplace pension when you leave a job?

Find out why Canada has it better than the U.S. for registered employer pensions. A UBC study on cashing...

Should you cash out your workplace pension when you leave a job?
A man with a pensive expression walks down a street

Ask a Planner

Are mutual fund fees tax deductible?

Don’t go claiming a deduction for mutual fund fees on your tax return. Why? Because they’ve already been indirectly...

Are mutual fund fees tax deductible?
A woman writes on a box as she prepares to move into a co-owned property

Ask a Planner

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

TFSAs

What is considered day trading in a TFSA

The recent Ahamed v. The King decision by the Tax Court of Canada highlights risks for investors who trade...

What is considered day trading in a TFSA
Man is reading the T5 from cashing in his whole life insurance policy, and checking his notes from when he bought it.

Ask a Planner

How to calculate the taxable amount for a cashed-in whole life insurance policy

Is a whole life insurance cash value taxable? Spoiler: Yes. But find out how to calculate the taxable amount....

How to calculate the taxable amount for a cashed-in whole life insurance policy