Medical expenses may be eligible for a federal non-refundable tax credit on your tax return. To be eligible, expenses must exceed a limit of 3% of your net income, subject to a maximum threshold of $2,397 for 2020 (applies to income of $79,900 and above). Provincial and territorial non-refundable tax credits have maximum thresholds ranging from $1,637 to $2,503.

Here are some common medical expenses you may be able to claim on your 2020 income tax return:

Health plans

Premiums you pay for medical and dental plans, as well as the out-of-pocket (co-pay) portion of medical expenses submitted to the plan are eligible. Premiums paid by payroll deduction may be reported on your T4 slip in the “other information” section in box 85 or on your final pay stub for the year.

Gluten-free products

For those with celiac disease, the incremental cost of gluten-free products for that person (not their whole family) is a medical expense. The eligible expense is the product cost minus the cost for a comparable product with gluten, so takes a bit of work to calculate.

Travel expenses

The cost of driving or taking public transportation to obtain medical services is eligible, if the required travel is at least 40 kilometres one way. In order to qualify, substantially equivalent services must not be available closer to your home.

Moving expenses

For a person who has a severe and prolonged impairment of their mobility, up to $2,000 for a move to housing that is more accessible or allows them to be more functional or mobile is eligible. The provincial limit is $2,982 for Ontario residents.

Foreign medical services

Medical services provided outside Canada, including amounts paid to a medical practitioner at a public or private hospital may qualify.

Private school

Costs for a school that has special staff, facilities or equipment that is necessary due to a child’s physical or mental impairment may qualify. A medical practitioner or the principal must certify the need.