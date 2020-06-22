Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

More than half of Canadians say that their household income had been impacted in a negative way by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a recent study published by the credit reporting agency TransUnion. And although there is no clear picture of what the post-COVID recovery will look like, experts agree it will not be a quick return to normal. For households already dealing with tight cash flow, and others looking to future proof themselves against the economic shocks that may still be to come, Canadians are looking for ways earn a little more money.

The good news is that even during this crisis, there are many industries and potential revenue streams that have remained open to Canadians. From listing your freelance services online to signing up as a paid shopper or remote English teacher, there are many options for working safely from the comfort of your home. Here are some ways you can earn a little more money during this difficult time.

Teach English online

With the COVID crisis causing many people to stay at home, online odd jobs are increasing in popularity—including teaching English to students around the world. Websites such as VIPKid, Qkids, and GoGoKids, are online platforms that offer virtual English immersion classes internationally. To work for these sites you’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, be able to pass a fairly difficult language test, and have access to a computer and stable Internet service. However, you can earn $15 to $24 an hour teaching these classes from the comfort of your own home.

Freelance out your established skills

With hundreds of companies letting go or temporarily laying off their staff, many experienced professionals find themselves unemployed. Fortunately, there are a ton of websites out there where individuals and businesses can post projects they need help with and connect with skilled freelancers who can get those jobs done.

Websites like Upwork, Freelancer.ca, and Fiverr allow graphic designers, computer scientists, accountants and other professionals to offer their services to companies with a project they need some help on. Some sites have more specific focuses, with Toptal targeting more advanced and experienced experts, while Aquent focuses on marketing professionals and creatives. You can create an account with your set of skills listed, and begin searching for projects. Rates can vary greatly depending on the project, starting as low as $15 an hour, but can go up to $70, $80, or even more. Getting hired is by no means simple, as you’ll have to prove your worth and bid against other freelancers, but it can be an effective way to earn some extra money, especially for professionals out of work due to COVID-19 cutbacks.

Transcribe audio clips

Another source of online income is transcribing videos. Sites like TranscribeMe and Rev.com will pay you to listen to audio clips and dictate them on your computer. You’ll need a high school diploma and will have to complete a skill test, but if you can meet both requirements, you can earn up to $250 per month on the side. This total can increase as your transcribing gets more accurate and you gain more experience.

Fill out online surveys

You’ve probably seen online surveys pop up on the bottom of your screen; surprisingly, they can be an easy way to earn some cash during these hard times. Simply by answering questions and participating in research, you can help soften the blow that COVID has caused; just be sure to keep your personal information close and be aware that some sites only pay in gift cards or reward points. You can get started on sites like Swagbucks (although you can only redeem to PayPal, not cash) Pinecone Research, and SurveyJunkie, earning anywhere from 5 cents to $3 a survey.

Help crush someone’s To Do list

A number of websites can help you earn some extra cash by connecting with people who need help with odd jobs. TaskRabbit is a classic example of this kind of site. With some of the most popular tasks being helping move, setting up furniture, cleaning bathrooms and doing yard work, TaskRabbit projects don’t require a lot of skill or experience.