Negotiation exists even when prices look fixed

Many life expenses seem like they can’t be negotiated but really, it might just look different than a traditional negotiation.

Groceries, for instance. In Canada, there’s a price and we pay that, Dubey pointed out. Other cultures may still haggle over food prices, and you may have a shot at farmers’ markets, but more formally, we have price-matching programs. “That is a form of negotiation essentially,” Dubey said. “It absolutely is.”

It’s not just food. A quick online search calls up other Canadian companies with price-matching programs—electronics, home improvement, furniture, sporting goods. Some will even beat prices by an additional five or 10%, and others will refund you even if you see the lower price after purchase, within 30 days.

How companies and banks quietly negotiate with customers

When Amazon dominated the market, media speculated that Best Buy would collapse, Dubey said. And at first, consumers would check out the product at Best Buy stores, and then buy it online for cheaper. “Well, Best Buy got pretty smart, and they said if you find a better price, even online, tell us and we’ll match it,” he said. “That’s negotiation.”

Interest rates, mortgages, credit cards—you can negotiate your banking life as well, said Thuy Lam, a certified financial planner and money coach with Objective Financial Partners, a fee-only financial planning firm. Before her current role, Lam was an investment adviser who had relationships with bank branches and branch managers, and she learned negotiations were common—non-sufficient funds fees, foreign exchange rates, mortgages, GICs.

“Banks, internally, actually have a profitability calculator for clients,” Lam said. “So at the branch level, they know what each client profitability is. That gives you room to negotiate.” If you have several balances, and are a young professional with good earning potential—you have leverage. “The key to that is doing your homework, right?” she said. “What is a competitive rate? And how can I position myself? Lots of times I’ve seen clients negotiate. You’d think that GIC rates are just a given, but no, you can negotiate them and they can be approved by the branch manager.”

Lam personally hasn’t negotiated credit card rates, because she never keeps a balance on her card. But she has family members who are dedicated “bargain hunters”—frequently tracking down promotions from competitors, and then negotiating with their credit card company for retention bonuses, including cash back or extra points.

Researching competitive offers is not the only strategy in negotiation. You have to position yourself as a profitable customer, Lam pointed out. Good credit score, long history, multiple products, paying bills on time—the person on the other end of the negotiation should want to keep you.

You also have leverage based on market conditions. During the pandemic, it was hard to get a contractor, and prices were high, Lam said. Now, you might be able to negotiate for contractor projects. Similarly, if your area is now a renter’s market, or a buyer’s market, you might have sway with your landlord, or a home seller, Dubey said.

How customer churn gives you negotiating power

Telecom companies should work hard for your loyalty. A customer might have only one concern: how much is my monthly bill? But telecom companies are looking at a different figure, Dubey said.

“The biggest problem these telecom companies have is churn,” he said, referring to the key industry metric that measures customer turnover. “They have to fight for a customer every time—they’re going to have to give them a discount to get them from somebody else. There’s only 40 million people living in this country. We have a limited market.”

If one company sends you a flyer or approaches you with a deal, why not get that same deal from your current company? Telecoms know it’s expensive to try to lure you back—it’s much easier to keep you.

Lam agreed: “When I see people’s cash flow, I say, ‘You’re paying, like, $120 or $100 for your cellphone? Get that down.’”

Being friendly can pay off in negotiations

The last strategy for negotiation, according to Dubey: be friendly and collaborative. Ask for help.

Asking for help triggers a psychological response in people, said Dubey, who teaches courses in negotiation and conflict management, and also coaches at the executive level. “When you ask people for help, when you ask people for advice, you’re hitting the psychological ego interest that people have to be seen as being competent,” he said.

If it’s on the phone, you might also be talking to someone who’s just had 10 angry calls in a row. Surprise them with politeness. “Say, ‘Listen, I know this is not your problem. I was just wondering if you could help me,’” Dubey said. “You will see a 180-degree change in that individual. When I’ve done that, I’ve actually had people say to me, ‘Thank you for being so nice.’”