You can negotiate more of your life than you think
Many everyday expenses in Canada are negotiable—from groceries to bills. Learn expert strategies to save money by asking, leveraging, and building rapport.
Advertisement
Many everyday expenses in Canada are negotiable—from groceries to bills. Learn expert strategies to save money by asking, leveraging, and building rapport.
There are discounts out there that you aren’t getting, because you aren’t asking. In an era of corporate retailers and online shopping, it might feel as if negotiation between seller and buyer has receded into the past. But that’s wrong, said Shai Dubey, lecturer at Queen’s University’s Smith School of Business. Dubey tells his students there’s only one thing in life that is non-negotiable. “Death,” he said. “You can negotiate taxes. You just have to move to places that don’t have taxes.”
Many life expenses seem like they can’t be negotiated but really, it might just look different than a traditional negotiation.
Groceries, for instance. In Canada, there’s a price and we pay that, Dubey pointed out. Other cultures may still haggle over food prices, and you may have a shot at farmers’ markets, but more formally, we have price-matching programs. “That is a form of negotiation essentially,” Dubey said. “It absolutely is.”
It’s not just food. A quick online search calls up other Canadian companies with price-matching programs—electronics, home improvement, furniture, sporting goods. Some will even beat prices by an additional five or 10%, and others will refund you even if you see the lower price after purchase, within 30 days.
When Amazon dominated the market, media speculated that Best Buy would collapse, Dubey said. And at first, consumers would check out the product at Best Buy stores, and then buy it online for cheaper. “Well, Best Buy got pretty smart, and they said if you find a better price, even online, tell us and we’ll match it,” he said. “That’s negotiation.”
Interest rates, mortgages, credit cards—you can negotiate your banking life as well, said Thuy Lam, a certified financial planner and money coach with Objective Financial Partners, a fee-only financial planning firm. Before her current role, Lam was an investment adviser who had relationships with bank branches and branch managers, and she learned negotiations were common—non-sufficient funds fees, foreign exchange rates, mortgages, GICs.
“Banks, internally, actually have a profitability calculator for clients,” Lam said. “So at the branch level, they know what each client profitability is. That gives you room to negotiate.” If you have several balances, and are a young professional with good earning potential—you have leverage. “The key to that is doing your homework, right?” she said. “What is a competitive rate? And how can I position myself? Lots of times I’ve seen clients negotiate. You’d think that GIC rates are just a given, but no, you can negotiate them and they can be approved by the branch manager.”
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Lam personally hasn’t negotiated credit card rates, because she never keeps a balance on her card. But she has family members who are dedicated “bargain hunters”—frequently tracking down promotions from competitors, and then negotiating with their credit card company for retention bonuses, including cash back or extra points.
Researching competitive offers is not the only strategy in negotiation. You have to position yourself as a profitable customer, Lam pointed out. Good credit score, long history, multiple products, paying bills on time—the person on the other end of the negotiation should want to keep you.
You also have leverage based on market conditions. During the pandemic, it was hard to get a contractor, and prices were high, Lam said. Now, you might be able to negotiate for contractor projects. Similarly, if your area is now a renter’s market, or a buyer’s market, you might have sway with your landlord, or a home seller, Dubey said.
Telecom companies should work hard for your loyalty. A customer might have only one concern: how much is my monthly bill? But telecom companies are looking at a different figure, Dubey said.
“The biggest problem these telecom companies have is churn,” he said, referring to the key industry metric that measures customer turnover. “They have to fight for a customer every time—they’re going to have to give them a discount to get them from somebody else. There’s only 40 million people living in this country. We have a limited market.”
If one company sends you a flyer or approaches you with a deal, why not get that same deal from your current company? Telecoms know it’s expensive to try to lure you back—it’s much easier to keep you.
Lam agreed: “When I see people’s cash flow, I say, ‘You’re paying, like, $120 or $100 for your cellphone? Get that down.’”
The last strategy for negotiation, according to Dubey: be friendly and collaborative. Ask for help.
Asking for help triggers a psychological response in people, said Dubey, who teaches courses in negotiation and conflict management, and also coaches at the executive level. “When you ask people for help, when you ask people for advice, you’re hitting the psychological ego interest that people have to be seen as being competent,” he said.
If it’s on the phone, you might also be talking to someone who’s just had 10 angry calls in a row. Surprise them with politeness. “Say, ‘Listen, I know this is not your problem. I was just wondering if you could help me,’” Dubey said. “You will see a 180-degree change in that individual. When I’ve done that, I’ve actually had people say to me, ‘Thank you for being so nice.’”
Relationships and likability have cash value, Lam confirmed. She has a friend with a husband who bargains constantly—to the extent that her friend is embarrassed to shop with him. But he gets deals. This expert bargainer was even able to negotiate at Walmart, Lam said. He talked to the store manager and asked for a deal on a floor model of a swing-and-slide set for his kids.
How did he pull that off? “He’s just a personality. He’s hilarious. He’s really personal,” Lam said. “That’s the other leverage—the ability to build relationships. A likability factor just sways.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
RBC
Is rent from a family member or common-law partner taxable? Learn when it counts as income, what expenses you...
Everything Canadians need to know about 2025 income taxes: filing dates, CRA deadlines, tax credits, brackets, and what’s new...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Young Canadians don’t need thousands to start investing. Experts explain how to invest $500 wisely, choose the right account,...
Canadians are living longer, making longevity risk one of retirement’s biggest challenges. Here’s how longevity income funds like Purpose’s...
Everyday costs in Canada keep rising even as inflation cools. Here are practical, lesser-known money-saving hacks to stretch your...
For those new to Canada, it's especially important to build a solid financial base to boost your chances of...