The best instant approval credit cards in Canada 2022
If waiting stresses you out, consider one of these credit card options. In some cases, you can be approved on the spot and even start purchasing with your card right away.
If you’re applying for a credit card, chances are you want it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you often have to wait several days to see if you were approved, and then wait some more while the card makes its way to you in the mail. The good news is many credit cards now offer instant approval. You simply fill out an online application and the credit card provider runs automated checks—you know within minutes if your application has been approved or rejected.
As banking processes become increasingly digital, online credit card applications are becoming more common, and more issuers are offering instant approval credit cards. Here are the best ones available in Canada right now.
|Card
|Features
|Annual fee
|Best for instant use:
Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard
|• 4% back in CTM on spending at Canadian Tire and partner stores
• 1.5% cash back in CTM on groceries†
• 5¢ per litre back on gas from participating Gas+ and Essence+ locations
|$0
|Best for overall rewards:
American Express Cobalt*
|• 5 pts/$1 on groceries & dining
• 3 pts/$1 on streaming services
• 2 pts/$1 on travel, gas & transit
• 1 pt/$1 on everything else
|$155.88
|Best for no fee rewards:
PC Financial Mastercard*
|• 25 pts/$1 at Shoppers Drug Mart
• 30 pts/$1 at Esso/Mobil
• 10 pts/$1 on everything else
|$0
|Best for cash back:
American Express SimplyCash Preferred*
|• 2% cash back on all purchases
|$99 ($119.88 as of Oct. 12, 2022)
|Best secured card:
Plastk*
|• 1 pt per dollar
• 1 pt = 0.04% cash back
|$ 48 (plus $6 monthly fee)
|Best for low APR:
BMO Preferred Rate*
|• 12.99% APR on purchases
|$20
|Best for no credit check:
Refresh Secured Visa*
|• No credit check
• Min deposit: $200
|$12.95 (plus $3 monthly fee)
|Best for guaranteed approval:
Neo Financial Mastercard*
|• Average of 5% cash back at select partner stores
|$0
|Best for online approval:
Tangerine Money-Back*
|• 2% cash back in up to 3 spending categories
• 0.5% on everything else
|$0
† On first $12,000 per year, excludes Costco and Walmart.
At a glance: With this card, Canadians who regularly shop at Canadian Tire and partner stores will appreciate generous earn rates on purchases and the ability to easily redeem their Canadian Tire Money (CT money). For a no-annual-fee card, it includes some valuable perks like car rental collision insurance and access to Canadian Tire Services Limited’s Roadside Assistance Gold Plan. If you apply at a Canadian Tire store and are approved, you may use the card immediately. And if you apply online and are approved, you’ll be able to proceed to checkout right away. You can also use your card through the Apple Pay or Google Pay apps to make purchases before you receive your physical card in the mail.
At a glance: The American Express Cobalt card fixes many of the drawbacks of some other rewards programs. It offers healthy accelerated earn rates and defines its spending categories extremely broadly. It makes redemptions easy and extremely flexible, even allowing you to transfer points to other programs. And it adds in a bunch of perks like an annual hotel voucher to make sure you want to keep it in your wallet.
At a glance: The PC Financial Mastercard is one of Canada’s strongest no-fee rewards credit cards for everyday essentials, and since it’s a store card, eligibility is often more lenient than with traditional bank credit cards. Approval decisions come within minutes of submitting your application online, and PC Financial reviews your income as consideration for the PC Financial World Mastercard ($60,000 personal or $100,000 household) and World Elite Mastercard ($80,000 personal or $150,000 household) credit cards which offer accelerated earn rates.
At a glance: With a 2% unlimited cash back earn rate on everything you buy on this card, the American Express SimplyCash Preferred will appeal to those looking for an easy-to-understand rewards structure without charts or restrictions. If you shop at retailers who accept American Express cards, this is a cash back card to consider.
At a glance: Secured credit cards don’t typically offer anything in the way of perks, so with a points program in place, the Plastk Secured Visa is a stand-out. Pay a deposit (minimum $300) to get started and earn 1 point per $1 spent on the card while building up your credit.
At a glance: Those looking for a low-interest credit card to help them pay down debt will want to check out the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard. A low $20 annual fee, a regular interest rate of 12.99% on purchases, free additional cardholders and an appealing welcome offer all make this a strong package.
At a glance: If you’re looking for an instant approval credit card but you have bad credit, the Refresh Secured Visa might be right for you. The online application takes 20 minutes to complete, and you’re guaranteed approval with a deposit of between $200 and $10,000. Used just like a credit card, this secured Visa will get you the convenience and security of paying with plastic and let you build your credit rating in the meantime.
At a glance: Not only is instant approval available with the Neo Financial Mastercard, but you can start using your “card” through Apple Wallet or Google Pay even before your physical card arrives in the mail. You can use the app to view rewards by location and get cash back when you shop. Optional subscription-based Bundles allow you to customize your card to maximize rewards in various sectors, such as travel or food and drink.
At a glance: Designed to help you build or repair credit, the Capital One Guaranteed Approval Mastercard is available to those who are in the age of majority in their province or territory, who haven’t applied for a Capital One account more than once in the past month, who don’t have an existing or pending Capital One account, or who haven’t had a Capital One account in bad standing in the last year. Those with a poor credit history are automatically approved for a secured Capital One card.
At a glance: The no-fee Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard offers 2% cash back on two spending categories of your choice—including groceries, restaurants, gas, entertainment, recurring bill payments—plus a third category when you get your rewards automatically deposited into your Tangerine savings account. You also earn 0.5% cash back on all other purchases and there are no limits on how much you can earn.
An instant approval credit card offers an expedited approval process—saving you time and stress. Unlike with many regular credit cards, when you apply, you’ll know almost immediately whether you’ve been approved or if your application needs to go to a manual review.
If your application is forwarded for manual verification, it can take an additional two to three business days before a final decision is made. If you’re approved, your application goes forward for credit checks while your card is printed and mailed. You can usually expect your card within five to seven business days, but some lenders allow you to start using your account even before it arrives.
No. Even with an instant approval credit card, your application must be approved—but the process is super quick.
As with any credit card application, there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet in order to obtain an instant approval credit card.
Before you start an instant approval application, make sure you have the following information at hand:
The application form may ask for other information, and some of it may be optional. Bear in mind that the more details you provide, the more efficient the approval process will be.
Once you’re approved, your application will still have to go out for proper credit checks. All cards require a credit check, except for secured cards and cards from an institution that you have an established relationship with. In some cases, you’ll be contacted for information or clarification. Shortly after, your card will be produced and mailed to the address on file.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
