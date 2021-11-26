Like many other rewards cards, the CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card lets you earn points that you can redeem for travel or merchandise, accelerating the power of your everyday spending. Between this and its perks, benefits and bonuses, you can earn $1,200 in value in your first year of card use. (And more if you take into account the rewards from using the card.) Let’s take a closer look.

Welcome offer

New credit card holders often get access to a valuable welcome promotion that includes both rebates and bonus points. Here’s the generous offer you’ll get with the CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card:

Annual fee

As a new cardholder, you’ll get a rebate for the first year’s annual fee for yourself ($139) and $50 each for up to three additional users. (Annual interest rate: 20.99% for purchases, 22.99% for cash.)

Bonus Aventura points

You can earn up to 35,000 bonus Aventura points, equal to $800 in travel. Here’s how: When you make your first purchase, you’ll receive 20,000 Aventura points. You can earn an additional 1,250 points for each monthly statement period in which you spend at least $1,000. (Values can vary, depending on how points are redeemed.)

How to rack up Aventura Rewards points, too

When you use your CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card, you’ll earn 2 points per $1 on travel purchased through the CIBC Rewards Centre. This includes hotels, flights, cruises, packages and even car rentals. Purchases at eligible gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores earn 1.5 points per $1, and there’s a base rate of 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.

Let’s take a look at how many points you could earn in one year with your regular spending, assuming the numbers below (for illustration purposes only).

Category Spending Points Groceries $300 450 Gas $200 300 Restaurants $100 100 Bills $200 200 Travel $150 300 Entertainment $50 50 Drugstores $50 75 Everything else $500 500 Monthly total $1,550 1,975

Based on these numbers, you’d earn a total of 23,700 Aventura points annually—worth about $400 in travel value. And that’s just on your regular, everyday spending, excluding the promotional points of the first-year welcome bonus.

Priority Pass

Your CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite includes a complimentary Priority Pass membership with four free airport lounge visits annually. With Priority Pass, you have access to more than 1,300 lounges globally—take advantage of perks such as free food and drinks, showers and, possibly, napping areas and spa access. This perk has a value of $200.