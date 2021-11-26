How to earn over $1,200 in value from the right travel credit card
Sponsored By
CIBC
Maximize the power of your everyday spending by shopping with a rewards credit card.
Sponsored By
CIBC
Maximize the power of your everyday spending by shopping with a rewards credit card.
Advertisement
Travel rewards cards are super-popular with Canadians, and competition in the sector is fierce. Determining the real tactical value of a card can be a challenge—and we warn you: There’s math! The effort is worth it, though. Pick the right card and you can earn big. In this article, we’ll use the CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card as an example to show you how to assess benefits, perks, add-ons and welcome offers to see just how much value a card can bring.
Advertisement
Like many other rewards cards, the CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card lets you earn points that you can redeem for travel or merchandise, accelerating the power of your everyday spending. Between this and its perks, benefits and bonuses, you can earn $1,200 in value in your first year of card use. (And more if you take into account the rewards from using the card.) Let’s take a closer look.
New credit card holders often get access to a valuable welcome promotion that includes both rebates and bonus points. Here’s the generous offer you’ll get with the CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card:
Annual fee
Bonus Aventura points
When you use your CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card, you’ll earn 2 points per $1 on travel purchased through the CIBC Rewards Centre. This includes hotels, flights, cruises, packages and even car rentals. Purchases at eligible gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores earn 1.5 points per $1, and there’s a base rate of 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
Let’s take a look at how many points you could earn in one year with your regular spending, assuming the numbers below (for illustration purposes only).
|Category
|Spending
|Points
|Groceries
|$300
|450
|Gas
|$200
|300
|Restaurants
|$100
|100
|Bills
|$200
|200
|Travel
|$150
|300
|Entertainment
|$50
|50
|Drugstores
|$50
|75
|Everything else
|$500
|500
|Monthly total
|$1,550
|1,975
Based on these numbers, you’d earn a total of 23,700 Aventura points annually—worth about $400 in travel value. And that’s just on your regular, everyday spending, excluding the promotional points of the first-year welcome bonus.
Your CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite includes a complimentary Priority Pass membership with four free airport lounge visits annually. With Priority Pass, you have access to more than 1,300 lounges globally—take advantage of perks such as free food and drinks, showers and, possibly, napping areas and spa access. This perk has a value of $200.
Advertisement
CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite gets you a NEXUS application fee rebate, worth $50, every four years. NEXUS members can zip through security and customs in their own dedicated lane.
When you pay for your trip with your CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card, you can be covered for a variety of travel-related circumstances such as trip cancellation and interruption, flight and baggage delays, common carrier accidents, hotel burglaries and car rental collision/loss damage.
Your card also includes out-of-province emergency travel medical insurance, which can cover you for up to $5 million for 15 consecutive days (for those under age 65) or three consecutive days (for those age 65 or over), even if you don’t pay for your trip using your card.
As you can see, there are many aspects to consider when choosing a new credit card—but for those who take the time, the features and benefits can be highly rewarding.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Expert advice from HGTV designer Tiffany Pratt on how...
Your landlord says it’s required. But you know someone...
You'll need around $115K in annual household income for...
Buying a home can be extra tricky if you’re...
Debt
Presented By
CIBD Pace It
Juliette was worried about needing to upsize her mortgage...
It's important to consider not only what you can...
Before deciding which organizations to support, ask this critical...
A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader get clear...
Line of credit payments and other non-mortgage debt are...