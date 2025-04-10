Are the Porter BMO credit card perks worth it?

Touted as the “first and only travel credit card program in Canada that grants immediate frequent flyer benefits,” the cards automatically give users access to Avid Traveller status benefits (an Avid Traveller is anyone who reaches one of four membership levels within Porter’s loyalty program). And unlike Air Canada’s Aeroplan and WestJet’s WestJet Rewards programs, you don’t need to reach a minimum spend or fly a set number of miles.

Cardholders can immediately take advantage of perks like dedicated check-in, priority security, early boarding and accelerated point accumulation. With earnings rates of up to 6 points per dollar spent on Porter flights, as well as competitive rates on other purchases, these new credit cards are ideal for frequent fliers who want enhanced loyalty benefits and accelerated travel rewards.

Is it worth flying with Porter?

Some travellers love the Canadian airline. “Whenever possible I fly Porter,” says Andrea Bourke, a lawyer in Toronto. “Free snacks and Wi-Fi [on select flights], no middle seats and the airline seems to be constantly increasing their routes.” She also says the customer service is accommodating. “Even when there are hiccups, they try really hard to make things right.” The BMO Porter card perks are interesting to her, especially the companion pass and free checked bags, which “could save me hundreds annually, and earning points on everyday purchases means I can get flights faster. Priority boarding and dedicated check-in are also a great perk.”

What credit cards do Porter and BMO offer?

Here are the two credit cards from Porter and BMO.

BMO VIPorter Mastercard

This a good travel card with membership status perks.

featured BMO VIPorter Mastercard Go to site Annual fee: $89 (waived in the first year) Rewards: 0.5 to 2 points per dollar 2 points for per $1 on Porter purchases, including flights

1 point per $1 on transportation, gas, groceries, dining and hotel accommodations

0.5 point for all other purchases Welcome offer: Get up to $1,800 in value including 40,000 VIPorter points and a 35% off flight voucher. Go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% for purchases, 23.99% for cash advances Income required None specified Credit score n/a Point value 1 VIPorter point is worth an average of 1.5 cents.

Pros and cons Pros Annual fee waived in first year

Generous welcome bonus

Accelerated earnings for Porter frequent flyers

Automatic status benefits, such as earning 6 points per dollar spent on Porter flights, dedicated check-in and early boarding

Some travel insurance included

Cons Low standard earn rate of a half point per dollar spent

Highest bonus earn rate is 2 points, which is somewhat low compared to other travel cards

Limited redemption options, as VIPorter points can only be redeemed for eligible flight fares with Porter Airlines and Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard

Get all the good stuff from having a World Elite Mastercard in your wallet, as well as Porter perks, too.

featured BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard Go to site Annual fee: $199 (waived in the first year) Rewards: 1 to 3 points per dollar 3 points per $1 spent on Porter flights

2 points per $1 on transportation, gas, groceries, dining and hotel accommodations

1 point for all other spending Welcome offer: Get up to $2,400 in value, including 70,000 VIPorter points and a round-trip companion pass. Plus receive $1,000 in Qualifying Spend. Go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% for purchases, 23.99% for cash advances Income required Minimum $80,000 (individual) or $150,000 (household) annual income required Credit score n/a Point value 1 VIPorter point is worth an average of 1.5 cents. Perks Automatic VIPorter Avid Traveller Venture status benefits, including earning 6 points per dollar on Porter flights, dedicated check-in, early boarding, one free checked bag and more, and $1 of Avid Traveller Qualifying Spend for every $25 in eligible credit card spend

Pros and cons Pros Annual fee waived in first year

Generous welcome bonus

Accelerated earning for Porter frequent flyers

Automatic status benefits

Some travel insurance included

Free Mastercard Travel Pass provided by DragonPass

Cons Limited redemption options, as VIPorter points can only be redeemed for eligible flight fares with Porter Airlines, Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

DragonPass does not include any free lounge visits

VIPorter rewards: How do you earn points?

Members earn VIPorter points based on the amount they spend on a Porter or partner flight, as well as their membership level.

At the base level, members earn a half VIPorter point per dollar spent. At the highest level (VIPorter Ascent and First) members get 7 VIPorter points per dollar spent.