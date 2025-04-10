Do you need one of Porter Airlines’ new BMO credit cards?
Frequent travellers love a good travel credit card. Find out about Porter’s new suite of BMO cards, and see how they compare to other travel cards.
The wait is over. In January 2025, Porter Airlines and BMO announced a partnership that would see the launch of a suite of co-branded BMO VIPorter Mastercards in the spring of 2025. True to their word, two new travel rewards credit cards—the BMO VIPorter Mastercard and the BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard—were released on March 24. But the question is: Are these credit cards a real boon for Porter frequent fliers?
Touted as the “first and only travel credit card program in Canada that grants immediate frequent flyer benefits,” the cards automatically give users access to Avid Traveller status benefits (an Avid Traveller is anyone who reaches one of four membership levels within Porter’s loyalty program). And unlike Air Canada’s Aeroplan and WestJet’s WestJet Rewards programs, you don’t need to reach a minimum spend or fly a set number of miles.
Cardholders can immediately take advantage of perks like dedicated check-in, priority security, early boarding and accelerated point accumulation. With earnings rates of up to 6 points per dollar spent on Porter flights, as well as competitive rates on other purchases, these new credit cards are ideal for frequent fliers who want enhanced loyalty benefits and accelerated travel rewards.
Some travellers love the Canadian airline. “Whenever possible I fly Porter,” says Andrea Bourke, a lawyer in Toronto. “Free snacks and Wi-Fi [on select flights], no middle seats and the airline seems to be constantly increasing their routes.” She also says the customer service is accommodating. “Even when there are hiccups, they try really hard to make things right.” The BMO Porter card perks are interesting to her, especially the companion pass and free checked bags, which “could save me hundreds annually, and earning points on everyday purchases means I can get flights faster. Priority boarding and dedicated check-in are also a great perk.”
Here are the two credit cards from Porter and BMO.
This a good travel card with membership status perks.
Annual fee: $89 (waived in the first year)
Welcome offer: Get up to $1,800 in value including 40,000 VIPorter points and a 35% off flight voucher.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% for purchases, 23.99% for cash advances
|Income required
|None specified
|Credit score
|n/a
|Point value
|1 VIPorter point is worth an average of 1.5 cents.
Get all the good stuff from having a World Elite Mastercard in your wallet, as well as Porter perks, too.
Annual fee: $199 (waived in the first year)
Welcome offer: Get up to $2,400 in value, including 70,000 VIPorter points and a round-trip companion pass. Plus receive $1,000 in Qualifying Spend.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% for purchases, 23.99% for cash advances
|Income required
|Minimum $80,000 (individual) or $150,000 (household) annual income required
|Credit score
|n/a
|Point value
|1 VIPorter point is worth an average of 1.5 cents.
|Perks
|Automatic VIPorter Avid Traveller Venture status benefits, including earning 6 points per dollar on Porter flights, dedicated check-in, early boarding, one free checked bag and more, and $1 of Avid Traveller Qualifying Spend for every $25 in eligible credit card spend
Members earn VIPorter points based on the amount they spend on a Porter or partner flight, as well as their membership level.
At the base level, members earn a half VIPorter point per dollar spent. At the highest level (VIPorter Ascent and First) members get 7 VIPorter points per dollar spent.
When booking via flyporter.com, VIPorter members will also earn points on every dollar spent on flights with partner airlines.
Know though, that members can only redeem points with partner airlines Air Transat and Alaska Airlines and only by using flyporter.com or via the Porter Call Centre. Points can’t be used to pay for fees or taxes. There are no blackout dates, but bookings are subject to availability.
However, Aeroplan uses a hybrid pricing model for its loyalty program, combining fixed and dynamic award charts depending on the airline and route. For this reason, when redeeming for flights, you have to do your research and choose your flight carefully to get the best value. If you prefer a fixed reward system, you will appreciate VIPorter. If not, then Aeroplan has lots of value to offer its travel credit card holders.
Air Miles offers two types of rewards:
Redemption values vary depending on the destination and availability. However, in recent years the program has fallen somewhat out of favour as it loses participating retailers, making it harder to collect points. The VIPorter perks are gaining popularity, though, so it’s worth checking out.
Mainly a hotel rewards program, Marriott Bonvoy lets members earn points for stays at thousands of Marriott hotels and resorts worldwide. Marriott Bonvoy points can be redeemed for free nights, upgrades or exclusive experiences through the Bonvoy Moments program. Additionally, the points can be transferred to numerous airline partners, offering flexibility for both hotel stays and flight redemptions. Plus, hotels can be just as expensive if not more than flights, so this is a great hotel credit card to have in your wallet.
Here are some alternatives to the BMO VIPorter Mastercards to consider:
Annual fee: $120
Welcome offer: Earn up to $780 in value in the first 12 months, including up to 40,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends July 1, 2025.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|$12,000 per year
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel, store purchases and food and drink at Cineplex and Scene partners
Annual fee: $139 (waived first year)
Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,300 in value, including up to 40,000 Aeroplan points and no annual fee for the first year. Conditions apply.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000
|Credit score
|680 or higher (recommended)
|Point value
|Aeroplan points are worth $0.02 on average
Annual fee: $150
Welcome offer: Earn up to 40,000 points.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.49% on cash advances, 22.49% on balance transfers
|Income required
|Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000
|Credit score
|760 or higher
|Point value
|1 point is worth $0.01 when redeeming using National Bank’s À La Carte Rewards Plan.
