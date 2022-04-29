Choosing the best rewards card for your lifestyle

If you’re thinking about carrying a rewards credit card, you’ll want to do some research to make sure you choose the best option for your lifestyle. Every card is different, but there are several general factors to consider.

What kinds of reward types do credit cards have?

Rewards can come in many forms, and you should make sure you’re collecting the most valuable type for your lifestyle and your spending habits. For example, keen travellers will be interested in travel rewards that can be redeemed for flights, hotels, car rentals and more. People with large families might be more interested in brand-name merchandise and gift cards. Others may want to donate points to charity or get cash back.

The more flexibility in a rewards program, the better. For example, with the no-annual-fee MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard, you can earn MBNA Rewards points on everyday purchases, such as restaurant and grocery bills, digital media, memberships and more. Points can be redeemed for travel at a rate of 10,000 points per $100, or for merchandise and gift cards at varying rates. If you’re more interested in getting cash back, you can redeem your points at a rate of 200 per $1. There’s even a quick and easy way to give your points to a charity.

How important redemption rules are

Different programs have different rules when it comes to how, when and how often you can redeem the rewards. Make sure you understand how to make a redemption and whether you can do so on-demand or if there are restrictions.

If you have an MBNA rewards credit card, you can book flights, hotel, packages and more through a convenient travel portal. Keep an eye out for the price match guarantee on select products.

Redeeming for merchandise and gift cards is just as easy and secure. Browse the online catalog and buy directly from it. There is no minimum number of points you have to bank before you redeem, and if you find yourself short on points, you can top up with cash.

Don’t forget special promotions

Credit cards frequently offer promotions to attract new applicants. Read the fine print to find the dollar value of any bonuses or welcome offers.