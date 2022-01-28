While you can’t control those economic circumstances, one of the most effective ways to improve your financial health is to reduce or pay off your credit card balances. And thankfully, there are strategies you can put to work. Read on to discover how you can pay off your credit card debt faster to improve your financial health.

Be mindful with money

Mindfulness, or the practice of being present and aware, is not going to reduce any debt on its own, but it can change your relationship with spending and help you to build smart money habits.

Before you make a purchase, take a moment to consider whether you really need that item, and whether you’re getting a good value. Sometimes, we buy things to relieve stress, anxiety or boredom—a phenomenon known as emotional spending. Pausing to recognize our feelings can help curb impulse buys.

Being present is a practice, so you will need to create a habit of it. Each thoughtful decision will help you build a positive habit and move you towards a financially healthy mindset.

Develop a strategy

Paying down debt shouldn’t be a haphazard endeavour. If you want to make a serious dent in your credit card balances, there are two main strategies you can consider: snowball and avalanche.

The snowball method involves paying as much money as possible toward the card with the lowest balance in order to clear the debt quickly. Once it’s paid off, you move on to the next card, and so on—creating a snowball effect. This process is effective for people who respond well to positive reinforcement, as it motivates them to stick to the plan. The reward you get from an early success helps to maintain momentum.

With the avalanche method, you focus on paying off the card that charges the highest interest rate first. The idea is to slow—and eventually eliminate—the interest charges that bloat your debt load the most, thereby saving you money.

Both strategies work well (as long as you keep making the minimum payments on all your balances), so you can select the approach that best suits your personality.