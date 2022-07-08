Are you getting the most out of your credit card rewards?
Credit card rewards should be exciting—if yours aren't, then maybe it's time for a new card. Here's how to pick a rewards card that fits your goals and spending habits.
Credit card rewards should be exciting—if yours aren’t, then maybe it’s time for a new card. Here’s how to pick a rewards card that fits your goals and spending habits.
Credit card rewards points are awesome, if you can redeem them for things you actually want. We all have different goals and plans, and on top of that our spending habits and needs can change over time. That’s why having lots of options to choose from is key to a worthwhile rewards program. Let’s look at how to pick one that suits your lifestyle—for today and in the future.
When it comes to selecting the best credit card rewards program for you and your lifestyle, there are two major considerations to take into account:
One of the first things to look for in a rewards credit card is whether it offers the experiences and items that you really want. You’re more likely to find them in a card with a rich rewards catalogue.
The MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard* is a prime example. When you use this card for everyday purchases, you collect valuable points you can redeem toward anything on the MBNA Rewards website, including travel, brand-name merchandise, gift cards, cash back and even charitable donations. All these options mean you’re bound to find something you’ll value, no matter your lifestyle or goals.
For example, if you’ve got a big family, you might want to collect points for experiences, gift cards, or goods and appliances for your home and garden. If you’re a traveller, you have the flexibility to choose from airfare, hotels and car rentals—or redeem for new luggage and travel gear to bring on your trips. And if you’re “the person who has everything,” you could donate your rewards points to partnered charities.
With this many redemption options, holding the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard is pretty much like having a cash-back card, travel card and rewards card all in one.
The second consideration when choosing a rewards card: How strong are the earn rates in your most-used spending categories? The more points you can earn, the faster you’ll get to your rewards.
The MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard gives you 2 points per $1 spent on groceries, restaurants, digital media, memberships and household utilities purchases, and 1 point per $1 on everything else. Before long, you’ll be redeeming for a new barbecue grill, iPhone 12 or those Ray-Ban aviators you’ve been eyeing.
Here are four other card benefits that can make your life easier and help you make the most of your rewards.
Some credit cards include little perks and extras that can really come in handy. The MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard includes mobile device insurance up to $1,000, savings on car rentals at Avis and Budget, and purchase insurance and extended warranty benefits. Plus, you have access to the MBNA Payment Plan, which allows you to pay for eligible credit card purchases of $100 or more in monthly payments rather than a lump sum.
When you match your lifestyle and spending habits to the offers available with a rewards credit card, you’ll boost your benefits and reach your rewards faster.
The MBNA Rewards Platinum Mastercard has no annual fee—an unusual feature for a card with a robust rewards program.
