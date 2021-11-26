Saving to avoid holiday debt

Now is as good a time as any to create a savings habit, where you put a percentage of your earnings away each month. Your first priority is to build an emergency fund, which should be big enough to cover all of your expenses for three to six months. You can use the same strategy to save up funds for your holiday spending. If you’re just starting now, all is not lost—you’ve still got some time to set aside money from each paycheque before your January and February credit card bills. And it could be the perfect time to reap the rewards from holiday shopping with your cash-back credit card, too.

Shopping for the best deals

How and when you shop for holiday gifts will determine to a large degree how much you pay. Shop early to make sure you don’t get stuck paying top dollar.

If you have the storage space, you could even consider keeping an eye out for gifts throughout the year. Most products cycle through high and low sales seasons, so an unbelievable deal is often just a matter of timing. If you have a shorter purchasing timeline, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in November are excellent opportunities to get the perfect gifts at the right prices.

No matter when you’re buying, though, it’s important to do your research and shop around for deals. Price comparison apps help you scan local flyers in a single interface. If you’re shopping online, consider using browser extensions that automatically find the best coupons and promotions. Additionally, many major retailers have their own apps with discount alerts, or they might offer discounts or free shipping if you subscribe to their newsletter.

Once you’ve identified the products you want at the very best prices, make the most of your purchases by paying with a rewards credit card. If your goal is to manage credit card debt, a cash-back card can be a great help. You could also earn points redeemable in a rewards program for travel, merchandise or gift cards, or get savings through credit card partner retailers. Whatever your favourite loyalty program, make the most of it with your holiday spending.

Many programs also let you redeem your points for gift cards or merchandise, which you can give as presents during the season. Many rewards programs let you trade points for electronics, household items and other products, and you can please even the pickiest people on your list with a gift card. And if you’ve got holiday travel plans, use your travel rewards to book your trip—and keep more cash in your pocket.

Spending with your credit card and reaping the rewards

First, make sure you’re using the best credit card for you. If you’re already carrying debt, your first priority will be to get that under control. A balance transfer—transferring debt from a higher-interest card to one with a low-interest promotion—can be an effective way to slow the accumulation of interest. If you routinely carry a balance, a low-interest card can help. Another strategy is to use a credit card with an installment plan such as CIBC Pace It, which allows you to pay off large or unplanned purchases at a lower interest rate.

Whatever your situation, you should have a repayment strategy in place. If you owe money against more than one card, acquaint yourself with the avalanche method for paying off debt: you make the minimum payment on all your cards and apply whatever funds you have left to the card with the highest interest rate. Alternatively, the snowball approach involves focusing your payments on the smallest debt first. With the avalanche repayment plan, you’re trying to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay; whereas with the snowball approach, you can score wins (such as paying off the entire balance on one card) faster.