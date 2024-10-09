Advertisement

Two Canadian men at work, thinking about retiring and the risks he'll need to manage.

Retirement

Common risks to retirement, investing and financial freedom

In his new book, Francis Gingras Roy writes a practical guide to achieving financial freedom.

Two coins with the ethereum and bitcoin logos

Canadian Crypto Observer

Gemini is exiting the Canadian market, plus more crypto news

A regulatory wake-up call for crypto exchanges, big finance loves crypto (somewhat), ethereum’s playing catch-up, and what rate cuts...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

Small baseball caps to symbolize buying small cap ETFs in Canada.

ETFs

Boost your portfolio: Why and how to increase small-cap exposure with ETFs

What small-capitalization stocks can add to your portfolio and how much you should allocate to them. Plus, we...

couple examines mortgage renewal documents on living room floor

Mortgages

Renewing your mortgage? A guide for Canadians

We’ve put together all the tools and strategies you need to confront and manage the shock of having to...

Two Canadian university friends watching streamed movies at home because they can't afford to go out.

Student Debt

How to hang out with friends when you can’t afford to go out

Can’t afford to go out? Don’t let your budget break up your friendships.

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates 2024, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Ask a Planner

Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially

Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be...

Woman seeks advice from estate planner

Real Estate

Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?

Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...

