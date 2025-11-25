“Unfortunately, they ended up liking it,” Christine jokes. As her daughters got older, they signed up for additional dance classes. Fees increased over time and two years ago, her oldest daughter joined the studio’s competitive team. Christine now pays $731 per month for various classes plus several thousand dollars in competition fees, costume fees, and travel expenses throughout the year—not to mention the cost of swimming lessons and other activities.

While Christine and her husband have the means to cover these expenses, she knows that many others aren’t in the same position. “And when your kids are enjoying it, you don’t want to take it away.”

Current data is lacking, but a 2001 report from the Government of Canada indicated that 86% of Canadian children between the ages of 6 and 17 had participated in one or more extracurricular activities. A 2017 Ipsos report shared that 71% of Canadian parents felt that it was important to keep their kids busy with organized activities, and data from the same year suggested that parents pay an average of $1,160 per year on extracurriculars.

Perhaps most importantly, the same report found that 55% of Canadians felt financial strain due to their children’s extracurricular fees, and 32% of families were going into debt to fund these activities.

To learn more about how much families are paying and how they can make extracurriculars fit into their budget (or not), we spoke to Lianne Hannaway, a CPA and wealth coach in Toronto.

A look at the numbers

The cost of extracurricular activities for children varies wildly by type, location, and organization, and can also take many different forms: six weeks of art lessons, a summer baseball league, 10 months of dance classes per year or year-round swim lessons, for example. Some activities require payment in full at registration and others come with a monthly bill. Many competitive sports teams have registration fees on top of monthly costs, and parents are almost always responsible for purchasing equipment—not to mention add-ons like spiritwear, plenty of concession stand coffees, and the occasional pound of wings after a game.

While the average family in Canada pays $1,160 a year for after-school activities, the cost can be substantially higher for those in high-cost athletics, activities with a travel component, or specialty programs—even more so if you have multiple children enrolled. Here are some current examples from Canadian parents:

“I pay around $5,500 a year for my 14-year-old daughter’s competitive volleyball team and $6000 a year for her competitive dance.” —Elizabeth in Hamilton, Ontario

“$1,375 per year for each of my two kids’ theatre lessons. And then we pay to see them perform!” —Sophie in London, Ontario

“$489 per month for competitive dance plus around $2,500 in added costs during competition season.” —Carrie in Burlington, Ontario

“$150 per month for cello lessons plus $500 a year to rent the instrument.” —Emily in Toronto, Ontario

“$243 per month for vocal lessons, $1,413 per year for student theatre, $840 in annual fees for jazz orchestra, and $2,800 for a summer music academy in Cuba.” —Maureen in Burlington, Ontario

“With three kids in competitive cheer, baseball, and hockey, I pay more for their activities than I do for my mortgage when factoring in travel, hotels, for tournaments, etc. We paid for 40 hotel nights in 4 different provinces in 2025 alone.” —Amanda in Ottawa, Ontario

“$10,000 a year for competitive dance including lessons, competitions, costumes and other fees.” —Caitlin in Toronto, Ontario

“Our son made a rep hockey team and we ended up saying no because the registration fee alone was $3,000. He’s seven!” —Annie in Burlington, Ontario

Dealing with pressure—and sticking to what you can afford

Putting your kids in extracurricular programs isn’t just about keeping them busy after school or nurturing their talents. For many parents, there’s an underlying pressure to provide exposure to a diverse array of experiences, giving your children valuable enrichment experiences and/or helping them keep up with their peers. That pressure can lead to excessive spending—especially if your kids fall in love with a high-cost activity.

Whether your child is into music, dance, sports, or art classes, Hannaway notes that these activities have to fit into your family’s budget. “Saying ‘yes’ to an activity that will create financial stress is not a gift to your children,” she emphasizes. This doesn’t necessarily mean saying no to extracurricular programs; more so, Hannaway suggests being choosy about what form the activity takes.

“When your kids are young—under 12—keep it local and exploratory,” Hannaway suggests, noting that as your kids get older and hone in on their passions, you may want to invest more in a specific activity. But there’s no need to join an expensive sports team with a travel component when your child would also enjoy playing for a local team with significantly lower costs. Unless they’re the next Sidney Crosby, Hannaway says, house league will let them enjoy the same sport at a more affordable price point. “The idea isn’t excellence; it’s exposure. And the cost has to be in line with your financial reality.”

Affordable options and savings tips

Once you know how much rep hockey or competitive dance costs, it can be hard to believe that affordable extracurricular programs exist—but fortunately, they do.

If you’d like to enroll your kids in programs that don’t break the bank, start by exploring what’s offered through your local library and/or community centre. There may be weekly or drop-in programs including dance, gymnastics, art, coding, and more. City-run swimming lessons are far more affordable than lessons at private pools, and your community may have youth clubs that are free or involve minimal fees to join. Another low-fee option is joining the Beaver Scouts or Girl Guides of Canada, which typically costs less than $300 for the entire year. Older kids can also join school-based sport or dance programs for an enriching, team-building athletic experience that doesn’t come with a big monthly bill.

If your child is registered in more expensive activity options, there are several ways to lower your costs, Hannaway says. Keeping activities local will always cost less. Buying secondhand equipment is a major cost-saver, and equipment swaps are an excellent opportunity to size up without paying much (or anything). Many youth teams and clubs hold fundraisers to lower costs for families, and some will lower your fees if you volunteer within the organization.

If your kid is dedicated to an activity that’s slightly out of your budget, there are ways to get creative. “You can redirect gift giving from grandparents,” Hannaway suggests. “It’s a real game-changer if instead of buying toys, the grandparents give a hockey stick, for example.” She adds that when this happens, it often encourages grandparents to attend games because they’ve invested in the activity. This adds to your child’s support network in more ways than one.

A great childhood doesn’t require a huge price tag

As parents, we all want the best for our kids—but that doesn’t mean putting yourself into debt to avoid disappointment or keep up with the Joneses. Simply put, if an activity is not within your means, it’s not the right call for your family. Instead, do the best you can do within your budget, and remember that unstructured play and downtime are beneficial for kids, too.

“Guilt is the #1 enemy of good financial decisions,” Hannaway asserts, encouraging parents to create financial boundaries and stick with them. “When an expense doesn’t fit into your family’s financial reality, it’s a great opportunity to teach kids that financial decisions involve trade-offs. Kids can handle the truth. Share your financial wisdom with them. It’s not deprivation—it’s a life lesson.”