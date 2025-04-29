Advertisement

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

loans

What to know before taking out a loan in Canada

Canadian Crypto Observer

Is now a good time to buy bitcoin?

In the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty, is bitcoin a safe haven asset? Plus, gold vs. bitcoin, and...

Ask a Planner

How to avoid RRSP overcontributions when you have a deferred profit sharing plan

Maxing out employer contributions is an easy way to boost your retirement savings. Here’s how to do it without...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at home affordability in March 2025

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A man smiles at a mirror at the dentist's office

News

Canadian Dental Care Plan news: Coverage expanding on May 1

Starting May 1, more Canadians can apply for dental care coverage. Find out if you’re eligible for the CDCP...

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Musk to spend more time running Tesla, Rogers hopes there’s upside to sports, and more

Plus, Teck Resources sees higher demand for metals, and National Bank buys PGM Global Holdings. Here are the details...

