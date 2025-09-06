Advertisement

A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

News

“Generation screwed”? Youth job market shows signs of crisis

Canada’s youth jobless rate has surged to near-recession levels. Experts say gig work, AI, and immigration are reshaping the...

People sit outside the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Investing

When markets soar, don’t let FOMO take over

Experts share why chasing stocks at record highs can be risky, and how to build a strategy that keeps...

People use a TD Bank ATM in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Big banks see third-quarter profit growth

Canada’s biggest banks posted higher Q3 profits as revenue climbed and credit loss provisions eased, with EQB the notable...

Large credit union sign on a building

Banking

Banking with a credit union can save on fees—but there are limitations

Credit unions can help Canadians save on fees, but limited access, membership rules and fewer services mean they aren’t...

Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.

News

Nvidia beats revenue expectations in Q2, but fears of a tech bubble persist

The tech giant beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations, but its share price slipped in extended trading.

A recruiter looks at a job applicant's resume during an interview

News

Youth unemployment at recessionary levels, CIBC report finds

Youth unemployment is rising, as employers increasingly turn to AI and other technologies to perform tasks.

A man stands in front of a flight information screen at an airport

Travel

Filing a complaint about the Air Canada strike? Expect a long wait

Customers lodging a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency are in for lengthy delays. Here’s how much time a...

Close-up of signage for Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Securities Commission

News

Greenwashing complaint filed against Cenovus and Enbridge

A shareholder advocacy group, Paris Compliance, has filed a greenwashing complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission against Cenovus and...

A young woman and man on a sofa with moving boxes

News

Renting vs. buying: Which is the better option?

Experts are (still) divided over who's better off financially: renters or home owners. Find out why, plus where you...

A man pumps gas into a sedan

News

Inflation fell to 1.7% in July

Economists found encouraging signs in the latest inflation numbers, but are they enough for the Bank of Canada to...

