A hand holding an iPhone

Spend

Taking care of tech: How to get the most life out of your smartphone

Canadians are keeping their mobile phones for longer. Follow these six tips for extending the life of your phone.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 1, 2024

Did Nvidia fail to meet expectations? Plus, why National Bank is a star among the mixed bag of Canadian...

A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2024

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

Retirement

How does a reverse mortgage work in Canada?

A reverse mortgage advances you funds from a house you own. Find out if this option is right for...

Mortgages

What is porting a mortgage in Canada—and when should you do it?

While there are many factors to consider, porting a mortgage makes the most sense when your existing mortgage rate...

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: Sessions for Canadian investors and planners

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of adding a child’s name to your rental property

To fully understand the potential tax outcomes, consider legal versus beneficial ownership, the capital gains inclusion rate, changes to...

Applicant asks why mortgage renewal at her bank was denied

Mortgages

What to do when your mortgage renewal is declined

Though interest rates may be falling, many homeowners are still experiencing “rate shock” upon renewal—and in some cases, getting...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates 2024, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

