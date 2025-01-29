This has considerably eased borrowing costs for Canadians, especially mortgage rate shoppers. However, it’s uncertain how much more interest relief is on the way, as threatened 25% U.S. import tariffs—which could take effect on February 1st—have skewed the rate and economic outlook for Canada.

In its announcement accompanying the rate cut, the BoC’s Governing Council writes that its current outlook is “subject to more-than-usual uncertainty.” It added that should tariffs on Canadian goods in the U.S. be implemented, the “resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested.”

However, the BoC can’t dictate rate policy based on hypotheticals. It works with the current hard data available. Based on recently released statistics, including jobs numbers and December 2024 inflation (1.8%), the central bank states that today’s quarter-point cut was warranted.

Assuming trade tariffs don’t materialize, Canadians can now expect the cadence and size of rate cuts to slow this year. The central bank says its previously-implemented cuts are working, and that less stimulus is needed moving forward. Based on a no-tariff scenario, economists are largely calling for the BoC’s rate to fall to a range between 2.5% to 2.75% by the second half of 2025. And that will likely be carried out in two to three more rate cuts.

But what if tariffs do happen?

Unfortunately, it seems most likely that tariffs, at least in some form, will indeed be implemented in the near future. President Donald Trump gave a Feb. 1, 2025 date once he came into office. To provide some guidance as to how these may affect the economy, the BoC included a theoretical analysis in its January Monetary Policy Report, which was released this morning alongside the rate announcement.



“Given the uncertainty around future global tariff policies at this time, the Bank has chosen a simple scenario to illustrate how the global and Canadian economies could be affected by a trade conflict,” it reads.

The scenario assumes:

The U.S. imposes permanent 25% tariffs on all the goods it imports, including Canadian ones.

Canada will retaliate with tariffs of our own, slapping 25% on goods imported from the U.S.

The financial impact of tariffs, while initially low, will increase over time, all while business profit margins will be reduced.

Half of the tariff revenue raised by each country, including Canada, is transferred back to households, while the remainder is used to pay down debt.

Should this play out, the BoC expects the average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be 2.5 percentage points lower during the first year of tariffs, compared to a non-tariff scenario, and 1.5 percentage points lower in the second year, before normalizing in year three.

In a non-tariff scenario, the BoC forecasts Canadian GDP will grow by 1.8% in 2025 and 2026, following a total increase of 1.3% in 2024. Inflation would also evolve close to its 2% target over the next two years.