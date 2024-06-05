The housing supply issue is improving

It comes after some of Canada’s largest cities have seen ballooning home listings in recent months from droves of sellers listing their properties, despite demand from potential buyers not keeping up. That includes the Greater Toronto Area, where new listings last month jumped 21.1% year-over-year, with 18,612 properties put on the market. Calgary and Vancouver have seen similar trends, with new listings rising 18.7% and 12.6%, respectively, year-over-year in May. But home sales declined in all three cities. In Toronto, there were 21.7% fewer sales in May year-over-year, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reported Wednesday.

The board said 7,013 homes changed hands in the month compared with 8,960 in May of last year, which coincided with a brief market resurgence. TRREB president Jennifer Pearce said homebuyers were waiting for “clear signs” of declining mortgage rates before going ahead with purchasing a property.

“Typically when rates go down, prices go up.”

The effects of the rate cut on the housing market in Canada

“As borrowing costs decrease over the next 18 months, more buyers are expected to enter the market, including many first-time buyers,” she said in a press release. “This will open up much needed space in a relatively tight rental market.”

Around 56% of Canadian adults who have been active in the housing market said they have been forced to postpone their property search since the Bank of Canada began raising its key lending rate from near zero in March 2022, according to a Leger survey earlier this year commissioned by Royal LePage. Among those waiting on the sidelines, just over half said they would resume their search if interest rates went down, including one-in-10 who indicated a 25-basis-point drop would be enough for them to jump back in.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Canadian home buyers waiting for cuts

“There certainly is pent-up demand,” said Karen Yolevski, chief operating officer of Royal LePage Real Estate Services, in an interview. “Typically when rates go down, prices go up. So this would be the time where people come off the sidelines, knowing and anticipating that prices are likely to rise.”

In the Greater Toronto Area, the average selling price of a home was down 2.5% year-over-year to $1,165,691 last month. There were 2,701 sales in the City of Toronto, a 17.3% decrease from May 2023, while throughout the rest of the GTA, home sales fell 24.3% to 4,312.

In general, buyers have been looking for some positive signs,” said Scott Ingram, a sales representative with Century 21 Regal Realty in Toronto. “The sentiment effect of this always punches above the actual dollar and cents. When people are looking for any bit of good news, they’ll take it.”