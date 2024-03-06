Governor Tiff Macklem, who held a news conference after the interest rate announcement on Wednesday, acknowledged that inflation has continued to ease and the economy is weakening.

But he said underlying price pressures are still stubbornly high, prompting the Bank of Canada to keep its guard up.

“With inflation still close to three per cent and underlying inflationary pressures persisting, the assessment of governing council is that we need to give higher rates more time to do their work,” said Macklem.

“We’ve come a long way in our fight against high inflation. But it’s still too early to loosen the restrictive policy that has gotten us this far.”

The governor faced a barrage of questions from journalists on when the central bank might pivot to rate cuts. But Macklem held the line.

“We don’t give forward guidance on our forward guidance,” Macklem said with a chuckle after being asked what signals Canadians could expect from the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate cut, using a term that’s central banker speak for hints about future rate changes.

The governor did weigh in on how quickly interest rates would fall though, once the central bank decides to move in that direction.

“I think it’s very safe to say we’re not going to be lowering rates at the pace we raised them,” Macklem said.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Where is Canada’s rate of inflation headed?

While Wednesday’s decision carried no surprises, economists are doubling down on their expectation that the first cut will come through in June.