It is uncommon to see long-term rates lower than short-term rates. This is a situation called an inverted yield curve. It signals expectations that interest rates will fall in the future. It can also forecast a recession, which tends to result in lower interest rates to stimulate a weakening economy.

Bank of Canada interest rate forecast for 2024

Most interest rate forecasts see rates declining in Canada in 2024. RBC Economics predicts the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate will drop by 1% by the fourth quarter of 2024. Scotiabank agrees with RBC, and TD is forecasting a 0.75% decline by the end of 2024.

Forecasts are not always accurate, but the consensus seems to be that rates could be lower next year. So, what does this mean for investors who are considering GICs?

Fixed-income alternatives to GICs

Bonds got slaughtered in 2022, with the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index returning a loss of nearly 12% to investors for the calendar year. The reason? Interest rates shot up and rates and bond yields move in opposite directions.

If interest rates fall in 2024, bonds could perform well, rising as rates decline.

The weighted average yield to maturity for the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index is about 4.6% currently. The duration for the index is about 7.1 years. Duration measures how responsive a bond or a bond index is to interest rate changes. It is similar to a bond’s term to maturity but is adjusted based on the forecasted cash flows from interest payments.

If interest rates fall by 1%, a bond or bond index with a 7.1-year duration should rise by about 7.1%. As a result, if rates do fall in 2024, bonds could potentially provide double-digit returns between their price appreciation and their yield.

Longer term bonds could perform even better. The longer the duration, the more the potential upside if rates fall. But on the flipside, the more the potential losses if rates rise further.