Advertisement

Related Articles

A man on a hike is sitting on top of a hill, looking out to a lake and mountains in the distance.

Ask a Planner

What to do when you overcontribute to your RRSP

What happens when you inadvertently contribute too much to...

What to do when you overcontribute to your RRSP
Short, medium and tall stacks of coins with green shoots on top

Investing

Hedging against inflation with dividend-paying stocks

Dividend stocks can keep your portfolio moving in the...

Hedging against inflation with dividend-paying stocks
A man signing on to his computer (meant to represent the writer as he writes his last installment for this column)

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 3

Making sense of the markets this week: April 3
A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale...

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property
a grandmother and grandchild on a couch

Ask MoneySense

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

A reader wonders if he should buy his parents’...

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property
Small wooden blocks spelling "tax" sit on three stacks of gold coins

Crypto

What you should know about cryptocurrency tax in Canada

If you buy and sell bitcoin, ethereum or other...

What you should know about cryptocurrency tax in Canada

TFSAs

TFSA vs RRSP: How to decide between the two

Consider these five factors before deciding whether to contribute...

TFSA vs RRSP: How to decide between the two
A senior-age man lies on a sofa and looks at his smartphone

Ask a Planner

Converting a segregated fund to a RRIF

If you hold a segregated fund and want to...

Converting a segregated fund to a RRIF
Man is smiling at his computer, as he takes notes of the money he would like to save on his new investing strategy

Investing

Switching to lower-cost investing

Would you like to build a larger, more sustainable...

Switching to lower-cost investing
A photo of a map is seen spread out accross a desk

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: March 27

Making sense of the markets this week: March 27