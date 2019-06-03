Where to buy real estate in 2019: Greater Vancouver

View neighbourhood rankings by region:
Last year was very taxing for homeowners on the Lower Mainland. Quite literally. Homeowners in Greater Vancouver faced a number of new taxes and regulations introduced in an effort to curb the astronomically hot real estate market that has dominated this part of the country for the better part of a decade.
As frustrating, confusing and expensive as these new regulations may have been, they seem to have done the job. As of April 2019, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported decreased demand for all housing stock across Greater Vancouver (an area known as “Metro” Vancouver that encompasses Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Squamish, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and South Delta).
And it’s not just a small downturn in demand. March saw only about half the usual number of sales transactions compared with the 10-year average.
As you can imagine, that reduction in sales activity has meant an increase in housing inventory and, for the first time in years, a reduction in prices, particularly for property in the upper price brackets.
While real estate boards continue to blame government policy for the rapid decline in sales activity—in particular, the mortgage stress test—another big factor is the number of buyers that have disappeared due to taxes and regulations targeted at speculators, foreign buyers and money launderers.
But not all property types are equally impacted by these regulatory changes. Turns out the most expensive property type—the single-family home—is taking the brunt of the activity decline. In April, the overall sales-to-active-listings ratio was 9.4% for detached homes, 15.4% for townhomes, and 15.3% for condos. According to analysts, prices start to come down when this ratio dips below 12% and remains in that state for a sustained period of time. (Conversely, prices rise when this ratio sits at 20% or greater for a sustained period of time.)
For buyers still interested in getting into the property market in B.C., these statistics can either look very appealing—jump in now when the market is correcting—or really, really scary, as in “oh my goodness, the market is on the verge of collapse!”
The great thing is either answer can be right—for you. As long as you do your research, buying a home now can be a good decision, regardless of where we are in the market cycle.
That’s where MoneySense comes in. We analyzed Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley real estate trends over the last five years, examining which neighbourhoods offer value—typically areas that are, on average, priced cheaper than neighbouring communities but with similar access to the same amenities. We examined what neighbourhoods have momentum—a prolonged history of rising property prices, because no one wants to buy into a community that appreciated quickly due to unrealistic near-term speculation.
Finally, we went to the local experts: Realtors. These property professionals know what developments, plans and community changes help or hurt each neighbourhood and, as a result, often spot the next best neighbourhood even before the data points the way.
This year’s results show that communities outside of the City of Vancouver continue to dominate, with New Westminster, North Vancouver and Richmond, B.C., grabbing the top three spots.
Top neighbourhoods to buy in Greater VancouverSearch by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Area
|Average home price (2017)
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Avg. price vs. metro district
|Avg. price vs. outer region
|1-year price change
|5-year price change
|Final Star Rating
|1
|Uptown NW
|New Westminster
|$1,204,752
|86.9
|82.44
|84.3%
|59.30%
|51.9%
|9.99%
|93.0%
|★★★★
|2
|Lynnmour
|North Vancouver
|$1,290,000
|84.33
|92.16
|70.9%
|75.90%
|66.5%
|25.09%
|112.5%
|★★★★
|3
|Sea Island
|Richmond
|$1,365,000
|85.62
|93.95
|69.2%
|73.80%
|64.6%
|43.09%
|112.9%
|★★★★
|4
|Greentree Village
|Burnaby
|$1,245,000
|75.69
|91.17
|82.6%
|83.00%
|72.7%
|23.73%
|97.8%
|★★★★
|5
|Birchland Manor
|Port Coquitlam
|$950,900
|89.29
|79.07
|85.0%
|48.20%
|42.2%
|7.67%
|102.6%
|★★★★
|6
|Aldergrove Langley
|Langley
|$758,040
|92.36
|71.53
|65.8%
|72.60%
|38.3%
|18.98%
|75.5%
|★★★★
|7
|Central Abbotsford
|Abbotsford
|$683,409
|91.17
|78.87
|80.0%
|64.00%
|33.8%
|23.09%
|82.7%
|★★★★
|8
|Mission BC
|Mission
|$732,155
|77.38
|60.32
|95.5%
|63.20%
|33.4%
|19.06%
|69.0%
|★★★½
|9
|Calverhall
|North Vancouver
|$1,499,000
|50
|90.08
|95.4%
|102.30%
|89.6%
|17.55%
|98.0%
|★★★½
|10
|Big Bend
|Burnaby
|$1,440,000
|69.74
|90.87
|87.4%
|87.90%
|77.0%
|17.96%
|101.6%
|★★★½
|11
|Mary Hill
|Port Coquitlam
|$983,078
|68.06
|82.64
|102.5%
|58.10%
|50.8%
|18.26%
|90.7%
|★★★½
|12
|Abbotsford West
|Abbotsford
|$767,523
|86.01
|72.12
|86.2%
|69.00%
|36.4%
|19.04%
|76.9%
|★★★½
|13
|Port Moody Centre
|Port Moody
|$1,244,842
|64.09
|90.77
|94.9%
|83.70%
|73.3%
|19.48%
|99.1%
|★★★½
|14
|Queensborough
|New Westminster
|$1,190,011
|76.98
|74.31
|92.8%
|65.30%
|57.2%
|18.43%
|77.5%
|★★★½
|15
|Bridgeport RI
|Richmond
|$1,304,762
|80.75
|73.31
|75.8%
|80.90%
|70.8%
|3.72%
|95.4%
|★★★½
|16
|College Park PM
|Port Moody
|$1,255,631
|65.58
|89.58
|94.2%
|83.00%
|72.7%
|22.30%
|97.2%
|★★★½
|17
|Bowen Island
|Bowen Island
|$1,155,615
|67.26
|61.51
|100.0%
|67.40%
|59.1%
|28.94%
|74.8%
|★★★½
|18
|Marpole
|Vancouver West
|$2,126,348
|54.07
|88.79
|75.0%
|173.90%
|152.3%
|10.50%
|116.1%
|★★★½
|19
|Central Pt Coquitlam
|Port Coquitlam
|$979,466
|80.65
|49.01
|93.2%
|52.80%
|46.2%
|7.47%
|66.4%
|★★★½
|20
|Walnut Grove
|Langley
|$970,589
|79.76
|59.82
|82.4%
|91.00%
|48.0%
|9.57%
|70.4%
|★★★½
|21
|Glenayre
|Port Moody
|$1,225,912
|88.29
|48.02
|75.1%
|66.20%
|58.0%
|-4.67%
|79.3%
|★★★½
|22
|Mountain Meadows
|Port Moody
|$1,250,000
|83.13
|48.41
|80.8%
|71.20%
|62.4%
|4.36%
|68.6%
|★★★½
|23
|Glenwood PQ
|Port Coquitlam
|$958,563
|70.93
|79.96
|100.2%
|56.70%
|49.7%
|12.55%
|87.0%
|★★★½
|24
|Lower Mary Hill
|Port Coquitlam
|$980,552
|78.27
|63.1
|94.8%
|53.70%
|47.0%
|6.74%
|77.6%
|★★★½
|25
|Brookswood Langley
|Langley
|$981,605
|44.94
|90.58
|105.1%
|116.00%
|61.3%
|10.17%
|120.1%
|★★★½
|26
|Tsawwassen East
|Tsawwassen
|$1,312,500
|61.31
|69.35
|95.1%
|88.10%
|77.1%
|3.00%
|84.6%
|★★★
|27
|Steveston North
|Richmond
|$1,475,000
|59.13
|75.79
|91.2%
|97.20%
|85.2%
|8.53%
|88.3%
|★★★½
|28
|Woodland Acres PQ
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,084,104
|55.56
|77.88
|115.1%
|65.20%
|57.1%
|10.73%
|88.9%
|★★★½
|29
|Eagle Ridge CQ
|Coquitlam
|$1,047,350
|51.49
|80.95
|131.4%
|64.00%
|56.1%
|12.52%
|88.1%
|★★★½
|30
|Fleetwood Tynehead
|Surrey
|$1,083,073
|50.89
|72.12
|104.4%
|102.00%
|53.9%
|13.43%
|79.7%
|★★★½
|31
|Mission-West
|Mission
|$1,257,172
|19.25
|99.01
|224.4%
|148.60%
|78.4%
|99.52%
|143.8%
|★★★½
|32
|Sapperton
|New Westminster
|$1,160,809
|86.11
|40.18
|85.0%
|59.80%
|52.4%
|1.53%
|63.3%
|★★★½
|33
|Steveston South
|Richmond
|$1,539,000
|68.15
|56.05
|85.5%
|91.20%
|79.9%
|9.37%
|75.2%
|★★★½
|34
|South Arm
|Richmond
|$1,460,000
|47.42
|85.22
|96.8%
|103.30%
|90.4%
|9.02%
|99.6%
|★★★½
|35
|Sullivan Heights
|Burnaby
|$1,269,000
|80.95
|42.76
|76.8%
|77.20%
|67.6%
|-6.47%
|80.8%
|★★★½
|36
|West Cambie
|Richmond
|$1,465,000
|75.89
|69.05
|80.8%
|86.20%
|75.5%
|15.86%
|78.5%
|★★★½
|37
|Hamilton Heights
|North Vancouver
|$1,240,000
|53.47
|89.58
|94.1%
|100.80%
|88.3%
|13.60%
|97.4%
|★★★½
|38
|West End NW
|New Westminster
|$1,277,367
|49.4
|75.89
|112.8%
|79.30%
|69.5%
|14.53%
|86.0%
|★★★½
|39
|Lincoln Park PQ
|Port Coquitlam
|$943,575
|84.92
|46.03
|89.9%
|50.90%
|44.6%
|4.70%
|67.0%
|★★★½
|40
|Central BN
|Burnaby
|$1,829,700
|63.99
|77.28
|90.8%
|91.30%
|79.9%
|12.92%
|90.6%
|★★★½
|41
|Steveston Village
|Richmond
|$1,430,000
|68.55
|44.64
|85.4%
|91.10%
|79.8%
|5.14%
|58.9%
|★★★½
|42
|Glenmore
|West Vancouver
|$2,500,000
|33.73
|98.12
|97.2%
|202.70%
|177.5%
|31.58%
|183.7%
|★★★½
|43
|Kitsilano
|Vancouver West
|$2,615,000
|43.65
|88.69
|88.3%
|204.90%
|179.5%
|18.07%
|105.3%
|★★★½
|44
|Maillardville
|Coquitlam
|$664,776
|86.71
|51.49
|89.2%
|43.50%
|38.1%
|11.96%
|57.8%
|★★★½
|45
|Oxford Heights
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,009,794
|76.19
|56.55
|96.3%
|54.50%
|47.7%
|7.59%
|77.1%
|★★★½
|46
|Lower Lonsdale
|North Vancouver
|$1,477,450
|41.77
|87.3
|100.2%
|107.40%
|94.1%
|21.37%
|88.8%
|★★★½
|47
|Beach Grove
|Tsawwassen
|$1,187,608
|50.2
|47.02
|122.9%
|70.00%
|61.3%
|-2.80%
|80.7%
|★★★
|48
|Guildford
|Surrey
|$956,192
|80.06
|50.5
|86.7%
|84.80%
|44.7%
|8.41%
|66.8%
|★★★½
|49
|Westham Island
|Delta
|$193,125
|99.6
|44.05
|32.5%
|30.60%
|16.1%
|-90.88%
|94.7%
|★★★½
|50
|Central Coquitlam
|Coquitlam
|$1,392,227
|47.12
|74.11
|142.5%
|69.50%
|60.8%
|14.77%
|87.5%
|★★★½
|51
|Connaught Heights
|New Westminster
|$1,190,848
|87.3
|49.31
|84.1%
|59.10%
|51.8%
|-8.24%
|96.7%
|★★★½
|52
|Ironwood
|Richmond
|$1,300,000
|81.35
|46.73
|75.2%
|80.30%
|70.3%
|3.89%
|63.0%
|★★★½
|53
|Langley City
|Langley
|$1,003,394
|60.12
|64.48
|104.5%
|83.60%
|44.1%
|13.01%
|75.3%
|★★★½
|54
|Westlynn
|North Vancouver
|$1,400,000
|71.63
|71.03
|83.3%
|89.20%
|78.1%
|9.62%
|84.6%
|★★★½
|55
|Burnaby Lake
|Burnaby
|$1,727,700
|57.84
|66.57
|94.5%
|95.00%
|83.2%
|1.96%
|88.7%
|★★★½
|56
|Willoughby Heights
|Langley
|$1,277,209
|35.12
|93.65
|116.4%
|128.40%
|67.8%
|28.06%
|106.0%
|★★★½
|57
|Capitol Hill BN
|Burnaby
|$1,571,000
|38.59
|77.58
|104.0%
|104.50%
|91.5%
|12.17%
|90.0%
|★★★½
|58
|Downtown NW
|New Westminster
|$0
|68.95
|59.42
|97.6%
|68.70%
|60.1%
|26.32%
|58.2%
|★★★½
|59
|Highgate
|Burnaby
|$1,551,250
|52.58
|68.75
|96.6%
|97.10%
|85.0%
|17.91%
|82.7%
|★★★½
|60
|West Newton
|Surrey
|$974,194
|75.1
|60.91
|91.1%
|89.00%
|47.0%
|14.60%
|73.3%
|★★★½
|61
|Abbotsford East
|Abbotsford
|$857,571
|70.34
|55.75
|98.2%
|78.60%
|41.5%
|14.68%
|68.4%
|★★★½
|62
|Fairfield Island
|Abbotsford
|$710,505
|94.05
|43.65
|75.1%
|60.10%
|31.7%
|15.18%
|51.4%
|★★★
|63
|Lions Bay
|West Vancouver
|$1,525,000
|63.1
|73.31
|55.2%
|115.30%
|100.9%
|26.51%
|74.2%
|★★★
|64
|North Surrey
|Surrey
|$1,105,850
|63.69
|61.01
|97.3%
|95.10%
|50.2%
|11.60%
|74.8%
|★★★
|65
|The Heights NW
|New Westminster
|$1,211,234
|60.52
|69.25
|102.5%
|72.10%
|63.2%
|12.59%
|83.7%
|★★★
|66
|River Springs
|Coquitlam
|$780,233
|70.73
|61.51
|102.2%
|49.80%
|43.6%
|2.80%
|75.2%
|★★★
|67
|Hastings
|Vancouver East
|$1,355,000
|58.93
|76.69
|95.1%
|91.00%
|79.7%
|7.17%
|92.3%
|★★★
|68
|Knight
|Vancouver East
|$1,587,500
|52.68
|73.02
|99.2%
|94.90%
|83.1%
|7.53%
|92.5%
|★★★
|69
|West End VW
|Vancouver West
|$0
|21.83
|95.14
|104.8%
|243.20%
|213.0%
|26.82%
|122.3%
|★★★
|70
|Victoria VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,504,000
|63.49
|62.2
|93.1%
|89.10%
|78.0%
|3.86%
|81.2%
|★★★
|71
|Matsqui
|Abbotsford
|$1,296,400
|33.83
|75.6
|142.0%
|113.70%
|60.0%
|16.18%
|79.7%
|★★★
|72
|Ranch Park
|Coquitlam
|$1,084,979
|45.83
|78.97
|144.1%
|70.20%
|61.5%
|16.40%
|84.8%
|★★★
|73
|Hamilton RI
|Richmond
|$1,636,000
|92.96
|49.7
|58.9%
|62.80%
|55.0%
|16.51%
|52.7%
|★★★
|74
|Barber Street
|Port Moody
|$1,602,358
|51.49
|65.77
|102.5%
|90.30%
|79.1%
|13.90%
|79.3%
|★★★
|75
|Roche Point
|North Vancouver
|$1,447,000
|77.68
|32.04
|77.8%
|83.40%
|73.0%
|9.44%
|61.5%
|★★★
|76
|Grandview VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,694,000
|41.47
|73.31
|104.3%
|99.70%
|87.4%
|9.98%
|86.7%
|★★★
|77
|South Cambie
|Vancouver West
|$3,948,000
|18.25
|86.31
|109.0%
|252.80%
|221.4%
|17.10%
|108.1%
|★★★
|78
|Pemberton NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,457,500
|78.87
|41.57
|76.6%
|82.10%
|71.9%
|-4.41%
|64.9%
|★★★
|79
|McNair
|Richmond
|$1,415,000
|73.31
|48.81
|82.3%
|87.80%
|76.9%
|2.22%
|66.6%
|★★★
|80
|Central Lonsdale
|North Vancouver
|$1,632,500
|53.87
|66.17
|94.1%
|100.80%
|88.3%
|2.20%
|87.6%
|★★★
|81
|Indian River
|North Vancouver
|$1,474,950
|64.98
|58.63
|88.2%
|94.50%
|82.7%
|9.11%
|67.8%
|★★★
|82
|Chineside
|Coquitlam
|$1,208,537
|41.67
|74.9
|154.4%
|75.20%
|65.9%
|5.64%
|91.7%
|★★★
|83
|South Vancouver
|Vancouver East
|$1,560,000
|48.21
|59.92
|101.0%
|96.60%
|84.6%
|2.83%
|82.8%
|★★★
|84
|Collingwood VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,475,000
|61.81
|64.58
|93.8%
|89.80%
|78.6%
|4.09%
|87.1%
|★★★
|85
|Renfrew VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,441,900
|69.94
|48.41
|89.2%
|85.30%
|74.7%
|-5.00%
|78.2%
|★★★
|86
|Oakdale
|Burnaby
|$1,364,000
|82.14
|31.65
|75.9%
|76.30%
|66.9%
|-4.86%
|58.8%
|★★★
|87
|Norgate
|North Vancouver
|$1,236,000
|83.33
|40.77
|72.0%
|77.10%
|67.6%
|-7.40%
|67.4%
|★★★
|88
|Riverwood
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,082,961
|62.1
|38.89
|107.1%
|60.70%
|53.1%
|-20.40%
|68.5%
|★★★
|89
|Moody Park
|New Westminster
|$1,474,350
|65.48
|50.99
|99.8%
|70.20%
|61.5%
|12.91%
|67.2%
|★★★
|90
|Meadow Brook
|Coquitlam
|$885,500
|75.4
|36.71
|98.7%
|48.10%
|42.1%
|7.28%
|50.1%
|★★★
|91
|East Burnaby
|Burnaby
|$1,442,450
|78.27
|46.13
|81.2%
|81.60%
|71.5%
|4.14%
|72.1%
|★★★
|92
|Ladner Elementary
|Delta
|$1,050,750
|48.51
|52.18
|107.9%
|101.40%
|53.6%
|-2.06%
|71.0%
|★★★
|93
|Sumas Mountain
|Abbotsford
|$1,090,502
|39.78
|53.47
|128.5%
|102.80%
|54.3%
|5.59%
|80.4%
|★★★
|94
|Cloverdale
|Surrey
|$1,051,065
|52.48
|68.06
|103.3%
|101.00%
|53.3%
|14.96%
|77.1%
|★★★
|95
|Mount Pleasant VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,699,000
|51.88
|53.47
|99.3%
|95.00%
|83.2%
|1.93%
|74.4%
|★★★
|96
|East Cambie
|Richmond
|$1,251,000
|79.86
|31.45
|76.4%
|81.50%
|71.4%
|5.05%
|54.5%
|★★★
|97
|Capilano NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,765,000
|24.8
|89.78
|115.5%
|123.70%
|108.3%
|21.44%
|102.1%
|★★★
|98
|Cambie
|Vancouver West
|$2,602,500
|52.78
|50
|75.8%
|176.00%
|154.1%
|-4.03%
|82.8%
|★★★
|99
|Tsawwassen Central
|Tsawwassen
|$1,245,402
|74.9
|45.04
|90.7%
|73.00%
|63.9%
|-0.48%
|69.1%
|★★★
|100
|Westlynn Terrace
|North Vancouver
|$1,605,000
|57.94
|63
|92.2%
|98.80%
|86.5%
|8.84%
|81.3%
|★★★
|101
|Edmonds BE
|Burnaby
|$1,285,000
|77.48
|47.32
|81.5%
|81.90%
|71.7%
|1.53%
|73.0%
|★★★
|102
|Cliff Drive
|Tsawwassen
|$1,155,446
|85.12
|22.62
|81.4%
|68.20%
|59.7%
|-10.35%
|60.4%
|★★★
|103
|Boulevard
|North Vancouver
|$1,574,000
|42.36
|63.79
|100.1%
|107.30%
|94.0%
|7.27%
|98.6%
|★★★
|104
|Hastings East
|Vancouver East
|$1,420,000
|56.25
|58.73
|96.4%
|92.20%
|80.8%
|-0.11%
|88.0%
|★★★
|105
|Pebble Hill
|Tsawwassen
|$1,282,554
|56.75
|50.2
|102.7%
|80.40%
|70.4%
|0.99%
|67.4%
|★★★
|106
|Vancouver Heights
|Burnaby
|$1,655,000
|47.82
|67.76
|99.5%
|100.00%
|87.5%
|4.89%
|82.7%
|★★★
|107
|East Newton
|Surrey
|$925,017
|72.72
|50.1
|92.5%
|90.40%
|47.7%
|13.48%
|62.9%
|★★★
|108
|New Horizons
|Coquitlam
|$1,014,927
|58.04
|58.83
|116.7%
|56.90%
|49.8%
|7.41%
|74.7%
|★★★
|109
|Oakridge VW
|Vancouver West
|$3,400,000
|49.8
|47.32
|81.5%
|189.20%
|165.7%
|-3.56%
|77.2%
|★★★
|110
|Fraser VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,656,500
|38.59
|73.51
|106.4%
|101.80%
|89.1%
|10.82%
|89.0%
|★★★
|111
|Brentwood Park
|Burnaby
|$1,468,100
|65.48
|38.89
|90.2%
|90.60%
|79.4%
|-8.12%
|75.6%
|★★★
|112
|Blueridge NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,508,750
|66.17
|41.07
|87.4%
|93.70%
|82.0%
|0.27%
|66.5%
|★★★
|113
|Lynn Valley
|North Vancouver
|$1,625,000
|65.58
|43.25
|87.7%
|94.00%
|82.3%
|4.35%
|64.4%
|★★★
|114
|Willingdon Heights
|Burnaby
|$1,498,000
|70.93
|47.12
|86.7%
|87.10%
|76.3%
|-3.63%
|79.3%
|★★★
|115
|Boyd Park
|Richmond
|$1,530,000
|37
|68.06
|102.8%
|109.60%
|96.0%
|6.60%
|96.8%
|★★★
|116
|Canterbury WV
|West Vancouver
|$5,080,000
|1.39
|92.86
|216.0%
|450.70%
|394.7%
|34.56%
|114.8%
|★★★
|117
|GlenBrooke North
|New Westminster
|$1,183,263
|63.89
|41.77
|100.3%
|70.50%
|61.8%
|3.55%
|71.4%
|★★★
|118
|Central Park BS
|Burnaby
|$1,829,700
|29.56
|76.29
|110.4%
|110.90%
|97.1%
|14.53%
|92.1%
|★★★
|119
|Sandy Cove
|West Vancouver
|$2,600,000
|11.71
|98.51
|123.3%
|257.20%
|225.2%
|86.17%
|188.3%
|★★★
|120
|Citadel PQ
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,124,991
|57.54
|35.71
|111.4%
|63.10%
|55.3%
|2.45%
|58.6%
|★★★
|121
|Belcarra
|Port Moody
|$2,870,000
|14.98
|79.07
|152.3%
|134.20%
|117.6%
|29.75%
|77.8%
|★★★
|122
|Windsor Park NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,516,550
|82.34
|21.33
|74.8%
|80.10%
|70.2%
|-14.59%
|61.8%
|★★★
|123
|Seymour NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,700,000
|67.56
|28.57
|85.8%
|91.90%
|80.5%
|18.51%
|36.7%
|★★★
|124
|Bayridge
|West Vancouver
|$3,475,000
|32.74
|71.43
|98.0%
|204.40%
|179.0%
|-4.73%
|92.4%
|★★★
|125
|Renfrew Heights
|Vancouver East
|$1,475,000
|62.7
|41.37
|93.3%
|89.20%
|78.1%
|4.03%
|65.1%
|★★★
|126
|Harbour Place
|Coquitlam
|$1,842,244
|38.19
|52.08
|167.8%
|81.80%
|71.6%
|-0.34%
|73.3%
|★★★
|127
|Queensbury
|North Vancouver
|$1,494,500
|50.4
|61.31
|95.4%
|102.20%
|89.5%
|9.98%
|77.8%
|★★★
|128
|The Crest
|Burnaby
|$1,369,500
|71.33
|37
|86.5%
|86.90%
|76.1%
|-1.91%
|68.7%
|★★★
|129
|Deer Lake Place
|Burnaby
|$1,930,000
|41.07
|47.12
|102.6%
|103.20%
|90.3%
|-9.22%
|71.0%
|★★★
|130
|North Shore Port Moody
|Port Moody
|$1,551,630
|59.82
|28.77
|97.4%
|85.90%
|75.2%
|10.52%
|32.4%
|★★★
|131
|Sentinel Hill
|West Vancouver
|$2,345,000
|50.5
|59.13
|82.0%
|171.10%
|149.8%
|1.42%
|84.3%
|★★★
|132
|Upper Eagle Ridge
|Coquitlam
|$1,262,500
|44.44
|62.5
|147.0%
|71.60%
|62.7%
|7.01%
|78.2%
|★★★
|133
|Canyon Springs
|Coquitlam
|$1,199,250
|48.81
|54.27
|139.6%
|68.10%
|59.6%
|2.55%
|79.2%
|★★★
|134
|Montecito
|Burnaby
|$1,614,500
|49.21
|51.59
|99.1%
|99.60%
|87.3%
|-0.41%
|81.1%
|★★★
|135
|Hamilton
|North Vancouver
|$1,047,500
|73.91
|24.01
|81.7%
|87.50%
|76.7%
|4.79%
|48.2%
|★★★
|136
|Heritage Mountain
|Port Moody
|$1,556,571
|61.81
|31.45
|96.3%
|84.90%
|74.3%
|-0.90%
|66.2%
|★★★
|137
|Brighouse South
|Richmond
|$2,040,000
|58.53
|45.73
|91.9%
|98.00%
|85.8%
|65.46%
|-13.2%
|★★★
|138
|Indian Arm
|North Vancouver
|$645,500
|100
|0.6
|16.8%
|18.00%
|15.7%
|-51.99%
|-43.8%
|★★★
|139
|Queens Park
|New Westminster
|$1,617,405
|31.94
|60.52
|137.8%
|96.90%
|84.9%
|5.44%
|86.4%
|★★★
|140
|Sumas Prairie
|Abbotsford
|$1,444,733
|11.61
|89.68
|228.1%
|182.60%
|96.4%
|47.53%
|88.5%
|★★★
|141
|Westwood Summit CQ
|Coquitlam
|$1,540,000
|35.91
|59.52
|172.3%
|84.00%
|73.5%
|3.25%
|75.5%
|★★★
|142
|Fraserview NW
|New Westminster
|$1,460,750
|52.98
|39.58
|108.6%
|76.40%
|66.9%
|6.67%
|64.5%
|★★★
|143
|South Slope
|Burnaby
|$1,520,000
|52.98
|37.4
|96.6%
|97.10%
|85.0%
|-1.46%
|70.6%
|★★★
|144
|Heritage Woods PM
|Port Moody
|$1,559,021
|51.09
|33.04
|102.5%
|90.40%
|79.1%
|-1.17%
|62.6%
|★★★
|145
|Metrotown
|Burnaby
|$1,850,000
|31.45
|50.1
|109.2%
|109.70%
|96.1%
|0.85%
|71.3%
|★★★
|146
|Poplar
|Abbotsford
|$777,559
|65.28
|49.8
|101.5%
|81.30%
|42.9%
|26.04%
|30.2%
|★★★
|147
|Deer Lake
|Burnaby
|$2,530,000
|6.35
|80.95
|214.4%
|215.40%
|188.7%
|57.89%
|80.9%
|★★★
|148
|Gilmore
|Richmond
|$1,950,000
|0.99
|99.8
|392.3%
|418.50%
|366.5%
|93.16%
|268.1%
|★★★
|149
|Grouse Woods
|North Vancouver
|$1,686,250
|35.91
|63.59
|103.2%
|110.50%
|96.8%
|9.45%
|74.1%
|★★★
|150
|Cypress Park Estates
|West Vancouver
|$2,300,000
|34.33
|82.84
|96.8%
|201.90%
|176.8%
|5.13%
|97.3%
|★★★
|151
|Cape Horn
|Coquitlam
|$1,237,273
|54.37
|44.15
|124.2%
|60.50%
|53.0%
|0.04%
|71.0%
|★★½
|152
|Fort Langley
|Langley
|$1,663,614
|38.59
|31.65
|111.2%
|122.70%
|64.8%
|-15.27%
|69.0%
|★★½
|153
|Boundary Beach
|Tsawwassen
|$1,254,967
|89.19
|7.14
|64.9%
|69.60%
|61.0%
|-25.78%
|45.4%
|★★★
|154
|Main
|Vancouver East
|$1,750,000
|25.99
|59.92
|117.8%
|112.60%
|98.6%
|3.92%
|87.0%
|★★½
|155
|Eagleridge
|West Vancouver
|$2,175,000
|57.64
|25.5
|66.6%
|138.80%
|121.6%
|21.46%
|30.2%
|★★½
|156
|Upper Lonsdale
|North Vancouver
|$1,740,000
|43.45
|52.18
|99.8%
|107.00%
|93.7%
|-2.73%
|82.1%
|★★½
|157
|Pemberton Heights
|North Vancouver
|$1,960,000
|40.97
|50.89
|100.7%
|107.90%
|94.5%
|8.00%
|78.9%
|★★½
|158
|University VW
|Vancouver West
|$1,094,000
|1.59
|95.44
|210.9%
|489.30%
|428.6%
|63.39%
|108.6%
|★★½
|159
|Burnaby Hospital
|Burnaby
|$1,450,000
|32.64
|69.84
|108.8%
|109.40%
|95.8%
|4.13%
|86.9%
|★★½
|160
|Seafair
|Richmond
|$2,000,000
|25.5
|66.77
|114.4%
|122.00%
|106.8%
|9.45%
|79.2%
|★★½
|161
|Furry Creek
|West Vancouver
|$1,475,000
|88.69
|9.62
|34.6%
|72.10%
|63.1%
|-0.38%
|18.9%
|★★½
|162
|Dollarton
|North Vancouver
|$1,840,000
|15.18
|71.03
|141.2%
|151.20%
|132.5%
|26.20%
|72.7%
|★★½
|163
|Princess Park
|North Vancouver
|$1,677,500
|31.05
|67.96
|107.5%
|115.20%
|100.9%
|-4.08%
|101.2%
|★★½
|164
|Forest Glen BS
|Burnaby
|$1,750,000
|23.71
|61.51
|120.2%
|120.80%
|105.8%
|-3.61%
|85.8%
|★★½
|165
|Mount Pleasant VW
|Vancouver West
|$2,114,000
|57.24
|19.15
|64.2%
|148.90%
|130.4%
|-6.42%
|48.0%
|★★½
|166
|Saunders
|Richmond
|$1,657,500
|38
|39.38
|102.7%
|109.60%
|95.9%
|-1.00%
|71.0%
|★★½
|167
|Simon Fraser University
|Burnaby
|$1,558,000
|59.42
|17.46
|93.5%
|94.00%
|82.3%
|-0.05%
|49.4%
|★★½
|168
|Ladner Rural
|Delta
|$960,000
|15.28
|74.9
|186.3%
|175.20%
|92.5%
|-7.70%
|155.4%
|★★½
|169
|Burke Mountain
|Coquitlam
|$1,562,186
|46.53
|33.23
|143.4%
|69.90%
|61.2%
|8.61%
|52.4%
|★★½
|170
|Port Guichon
|Delta
|$846,500
|70.93
|14.38
|94.6%
|88.90%
|46.9%
|-8.44%
|38.5%
|★★½
|171
|Murrayville
|Langley
|$1,139,224
|65.38
|27.68
|93.0%
|102.60%
|54.2%
|4.53%
|51.5%
|★★½
|172
|Coquitlam West
|Coquitlam
|$1,640,063
|37.4
|45.14
|169.3%
|82.50%
|72.2%
|4.14%
|67.9%
|★★½
|173
|Sperling-Duthie
|Burnaby
|$1,550,000
|56.85
|19.84
|94.6%
|95.10%
|83.3%
|-10.71%
|56.8%
|★★½
|174
|Delta Manor
|Delta
|$970,000
|45.04
|43.95
|111.0%
|104.40%
|55.1%
|10.64%
|64.3%
|★★½
|175
|Hawthorne
|Delta
|$1,010,000
|37
|34.62
|122.5%
|115.20%
|60.8%
|-1.75%
|62.4%
|★★½
|176
|Woodwards
|Richmond
|$1,598,000
|59.52
|26.19
|91.1%
|97.20%
|85.1%
|1.05%
|61.0%
|★★½
|177
|Parkcrest
|Burnaby
|$1,700,000
|43.75
|42.26
|101.1%
|101.60%
|89.0%
|-2.21%
|68.6%
|★★½
|178
|Holly
|Delta
|$1,015,000
|49.9
|33.93
|107.2%
|100.80%
|53.2%
|2.55%
|58.3%
|★★½
|179
|Scott Creek
|Coquitlam
|$1,313,800
|42.36
|32.14
|151.6%
|73.90%
|64.7%
|0.36%
|64.8%
|★★½
|180
|Park Ridge Estates
|Coquitlam
|$1,380,000
|50.2
|29.17
|135.5%
|66.00%
|57.8%
|1.57%
|56.9%
|★★½
|181
|Westwind
|Richmond
|$1,682,500
|40.18
|44.64
|101.2%
|108.00%
|94.6%
|-2.74%
|68.1%
|★★½
|182
|Tempe
|North Vancouver
|$1,765,000
|57.14
|23.21
|92.5%
|99.10%
|86.8%
|5.05%
|46.5%
|★★½
|183
|Garden City
|Richmond
|$1,762,500
|62.3
|11.9
|89.9%
|95.80%
|83.9%
|-13.40%
|50.3%
|★★½
|184
|Fraserview VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,635,000
|33.43
|43.75
|110.2%
|105.40%
|92.3%
|6.17%
|67.2%
|★★½
|185
|Summitt View
|Coquitlam
|$1,228,700
|45.04
|36.81
|145.8%
|71.10%
|62.2%
|-0.02%
|62.0%
|★★½
|186
|Forest Hills BN
|Burnaby
|$1,730,000
|67.66
|5.85
|88.8%
|89.30%
|78.2%
|-16.57%
|25.4%
|★★½
|187
|McLennan North
|Richmond
|$1,901,500
|23.02
|60.62
|117.9%
|125.80%
|110.2%
|0.17%
|91.6%
|★★½
|188
|Eagle Harbour
|West Vancouver
|$1,775,000
|59.82
|34.82
|63.8%
|133.10%
|116.5%
|3.28%
|54.5%
|★★½
|189
|British Properties
|West Vancouver
|$3,600,000
|8.73
|77.78
|138.1%
|288.10%
|252.3%
|24.26%
|82.0%
|★★½
|190
|Southlands
|Vancouver West
|$2,795,000
|24.01
|51.59
|102.8%
|238.60%
|209.0%
|5.94%
|72.7%
|★★½
|191
|Horseshoe Bay WV
|West Vancouver
|$1,729,000
|75.3
|6.85
|45.5%
|95.00%
|83.2%
|-12.78%
|31.1%
|★★½
|192
|Granville
|Richmond
|$2,030,000
|19.35
|53.17
|127.2%
|135.60%
|118.8%
|11.25%
|66.4%
|★★½
|193
|Edgemont
|North Vancouver
|$2,150,000
|14.78
|70.54
|141.8%
|152.00%
|133.1%
|9.69%
|87.2%
|★★½
|194
|Buckingham Heights
|Burnaby
|$2,885,000
|11.41
|53.57
|170.0%
|170.80%
|149.6%
|13.12%
|55.5%
|★★½
|195
|Ambleside
|West Vancouver
|$2,700,000
|42.86
|55.46
|91.0%
|189.90%
|166.3%
|2.52%
|75.8%
|★★½
|196
|Quilchena RI
|Richmond
|$1,799,500
|37.4
|45.34
|102.8%
|109.60%
|96.0%
|-0.86%
|74.9%
|★★½
|197
|Arbutus
|Vancouver West
|$3,439,000
|38.1
|21.73
|93.0%
|215.80%
|189.0%
|0.07%
|49.5%
|★★½
|198
|Dundarave
|West Vancouver
|$3,019,000
|13.69
|79.56
|119.1%
|248.40%
|217.6%
|11.53%
|94.0%
|★★½
|199
|Dunbar
|Vancouver West
|$3,210,000
|47.42
|17.56
|84.4%
|195.70%
|171.4%
|-6.09%
|53.8%
|★★½
|200
|Harbour Chines
|Coquitlam
|$1,608,844
|41.07
|16.57
|156.1%
|76.10%
|66.6%
|-5.74%
|42.8%
|★★½
|201
|Woodlands-Sunshine-Cascade
|North Vancouver
|$2,040,000
|61.11
|5.56
|90.5%
|97.00%
|84.9%
|-45.19%
|40.1%
|★★½
|202
|S.W. Marine
|Vancouver West
|$3,333,333
|38.49
|24.31
|93.0%
|215.80%
|189.0%
|-2.40%
|51.6%
|★★½
|203
|Riverdale RI
|Richmond
|$1,850,000
|22.42
|39.38
|119.2%
|127.20%
|111.4%
|-6.87%
|71.7%
|★★½
|204
|Caulfeild
|West Vancouver
|$2,190,000
|17.26
|48.91
|111.9%
|233.40%
|204.4%
|2.37%
|60.2%
|★★½
|205
|Kerrisdale
|Vancouver West
|$2,947,500
|33.93
|28.37
|95.9%
|222.40%
|194.8%
|-10.90%
|68.3%
|★★½
|206
|Upper Delbrook
|North Vancouver
|$2,058,000
|24.4
|43.65
|115.9%
|124.10%
|108.7%
|-7.56%
|76.4%
|★★½
|207
|Aberdeen
|Abbotsford
|$1,113,230
|41.57
|40.67
|126.1%
|100.90%
|53.3%
|11.39%
|56.4%
|★★½
|208
|Westridge BN
|Burnaby
|$1,968,000
|36.11
|34.72
|106.5%
|107.10%
|93.8%
|19.52%
|55.0%
|★★½
|209
|Whytecliff
|West Vancouver
|$1,925,000
|56.85
|21.43
|69.4%
|144.80%
|126.9%
|-24.02%
|66.9%
|★★½
|210
|Westwood Plateau
|Coquitlam
|$1,487,907
|34.62
|27.58
|178.2%
|86.90%
|76.1%
|-7.95%
|63.1%
|★★½
|211
|Deep Cove
|North Vancouver
|$1,767,500
|35.52
|37.7
|103.2%
|110.60%
|96.8%
|8.22%
|64.7%
|★★½
|212
|Howe Sound
|West Vancouver
|$2,902,500
|65.18
|6.45
|52.7%
|110.00%
|96.3%
|-12.40%
|38.0%
|★★½
|213
|South Granville
|Vancouver West
|$3,655,000
|17.46
|24.9
|110.0%
|255.10%
|223.4%
|-1.24%
|61.6%
|★★½
|214
|Forest Hills NV
|North Vancouver
|$2,285,000
|17.56
|26.19
|134.2%
|143.80%
|125.9%
|-1.34%
|48.3%
|★★
|215
|Broadmoor
|Richmond
|$2,300,000
|18.55
|27.18
|129.4%
|138.00%
|120.9%
|-3.20%
|58.5%
|★★
|216
|Upper Caulfeild
|West Vancouver
|$2,522,000
|45.04
|23.21
|89.0%
|185.70%
|162.6%
|-3.69%
|51.1%
|★★½
|217
|Neilsen Grove
|Delta
|$969,000
|51.39
|10.12
|106.7%
|100.40%
|53.0%
|-15.85%
|43.8%
|★★½
|218
|MacKenzie Heights
|Vancouver West
|$3,480,000
|40.28
|16.17
|92.0%
|213.30%
|186.8%
|-3.15%
|50.2%
|★★
|219
|Canyon Heights NV
|North Vancouver
|$1,875,000
|26.69
|30.06
|112.8%
|120.80%
|105.8%
|-2.55%
|62.5%
|★★
|220
|Rockridge
|West Vancouver
|$4,150,000
|2.98
|60.62
|197.4%
|411.80%
|360.6%
|87.55%
|60.1%
|★★
|221
|Hockaday
|Coquitlam
|$1,290,889
|44.05
|19.35
|147.6%
|71.90%
|63.0%
|-7.31%
|52.0%
|★★
|222
|Westmount WV
|West Vancouver
|$3,247,500
|9.72
|70.44
|132.0%
|275.30%
|241.1%
|14.59%
|115.6%
|★★
|223
|Quilchena
|Vancouver West
|$4,000,000
|13.49
|44.74
|117.1%
|271.80%
|238.0%
|3.14%
|72.2%
|★★
|224
|Garden Village
|Burnaby
|$1,608,000
|44.94
|12.5
|100.3%
|100.80%
|88.3%
|-17.51%
|45.3%
|★★
|225
|Lackner
|Richmond
|$1,860,000
|32.24
|34.62
|107.0%
|114.10%
|99.9%
|-5.19%
|69.0%
|★★
|226
|East Richmond
|Richmond
|$2,979,444
|16.07
|58.93
|139.2%
|148.50%
|130.1%
|0.22%
|71.8%
|★★
|227
|Champlain Heights
|Vancouver East
|$1,924,400
|50.79
|6.55
|99.5%
|95.20%
|83.4%
|-18.68%
|29.1%
|★★
|228
|Olde Caulfeild
|West Vancouver
|$4,400,000
|41.27
|27.38
|92.3%
|192.60%
|168.7%
|-24.03%
|31.4%
|★★
|229
|Delbrook
|North Vancouver
|$1,883,000
|44.64
|18.15
|99.3%
|106.40%
|93.2%
|-8.69%
|54.4%
|★★
|230
|Upper Deer Lake
|Burnaby
|$1,922,500
|33.43
|29.37
|107.9%
|108.40%
|94.9%
|-3.19%
|65.6%
|★★
|231
|Shaughnessy
|Vancouver West
|$5,425,000
|2.98
|27.68
|181.0%
|419.90%
|367.8%
|0.17%
|62.8%
|★★
|232
|Anmore
|Port Moody
|$1,915,661
|34.72
|27.48
|113.8%
|100.40%
|87.9%
|-12.76%
|66.9%
|★★
|233
|Killarney VE
|Vancouver East
|$1,666,500
|41.87
|30.95
|104.2%
|99.70%
|87.3%
|-3.90%
|66.4%
|★★
|234
|Government Road
|Burnaby
|$1,832,500
|24.9
|13.99
|117.2%
|117.80%
|103.2%
|-3.84%
|45.6%
|★★
|235
|South Surrey White Rock
|Surrey
|$1,461,421
|24.11
|14.19
|149.4%
|146.00%
|77.1%
|-6.65%
|48.3%
|★★
|236
|Chelsea Park
|West Vancouver
|$2,955,000
|60.22
|4.17
|62.7%
|130.80%
|114.6%
|-29.03%
|36.6%
|★★
|237
|English Bluff
|Tsawwassen
|$1,676,778
|48.41
|12.6
|100.0%
|97.60%
|85.5%
|-9.66%
|50.6%
|★★
|238
|Bradner
|Abbotsford
|$1,926,637
|13.29
|30.16
|222.2%
|177.80%
|93.9%
|-5.54%
|47.8%
|★★
|239
|McLennan
|Richmond
|$1,812,500
|20.14
|23.02
|125.6%
|134.00%
|117.3%
|-8.59%
|61.5%
|★★
|240
|Cedardale
|West Vancouver
|$2,475,000
|58.43
|7.84
|65.2%
|136.00%
|119.1%
|-19.44%
|20.3%
|★★
|241
|Gleneagles
|West Vancouver
|$2,705,000
|56.35
|1.39
|70.1%
|146.20%
|128.1%
|-38.34%
|-5.1%
|★★
|242
|Northlands
|North Vancouver
|$1,630,000
|31.85
|13.89
|107.0%
|114.60%
|100.4%
|0.21%
|21.4%
|★★
|243
|Terra Nova
|Richmond
|$1,962,500
|26.09
|15.87
|113.3%
|120.90%
|105.9%
|-1.23%
|41.2%
|★★
|244
|Braemar
|North Vancouver
|$2,425,000
|21.73
|22.62
|120.5%
|129.10%
|113.0%
|3.09%
|52.8%
|★★
|245
|Queens
|West Vancouver
|$3,300,000
|19.25
|23.21
|109.3%
|228.00%
|199.7%
|0.06%
|32.5%
|★★
|246
|Point Grey
|Vancouver West
|$3,400,000
|19.44
|15.18
|107.8%
|250.00%
|219.0%
|-11.03%
|54.2%
|★★
|247
|Altamont
|West Vancouver
|$4,200,000
|2.58
|55.95
|199.6%
|416.40%
|364.7%
|20.57%
|75.3%
|★★
|248
|Cypress
|West Vancouver
|$3,800,000
|35.71
|4.96
|96.0%
|200.30%
|175.4%
|-10.40%
|21.8%
|★½
|249
|Westhill
|West Vancouver
|$4,150,000
|24.21
|6.25
|103.6%
|216.20%
|189.4%
|-14.14%
|33.6%
|★½
|250
|West Bay
|West Vancouver
|$3,340,000
|18.65
|7.64
|110.1%
|229.60%
|201.1%
|-17.74%
|45.9%
|★½
|251
|Whitby Estates
|West Vancouver
|$3,950,000
|3.37
|32.74
|188.9%
|394.20%
|345.2%
|14.95%
|54.6%
|★½
|252
|Chartwell
|West Vancouver
|$5,800,000
|5.95
|24.6
|149.4%
|311.70%
|273.0%
|0.00%
|56.4%
|★½
1. Uptown NW, New Westminster
New Westminster is B.C.’s oldest incorporated city. Despite its current role as a bedroom community for commuters to downtown Vancouver, the city retains its charm and elegance as a former cultural and political hub for the fledgling province. Many well-preserved homes and buildings that date back to the late 1800s—homes that are both grand and historic.
As the No. 1 ranked neighbourhood in Greater Vancouver this year, Uptown NW is a distinct New West community. Geographically, Uptown NW stretches up to the city’s steep slope to a plateau. As a result, homes in this neighbourhood often have spectacular views—some look over downtown and the Fraser River, while others offer stunning views of the North Shore mountains. There’s a mix of housing styles and buildings in this community, built from the 1890s and stretching all the way to the 1980s. There are large, elaborate homes, pre-WW II cottages, modest post-war bungalows, as well as low-rise apartment buildings, and early and modernist institutional buildings, such as Armoury and City Hall.
Perhaps the big draw to Uptown NW is that the community offers big-city living, yet retains its small-town feel. The “centre” of the community is 6th Street and 6th Avenue, which serves as a gathering place for residents; it’s where you’ll find the public library, coffee shops, restaurants and local shops. Another option is Moody Park, with green space, heritage walks and mature trees.
This neighbourhood has risen to the top of our rankings because both its value and its momentum were high, and because realtors ranked it as a much-better-than-average buying opportunity. Houses in Uptown NW are priced, on average, about 15% lower than houses in surrounding communities, and more than 40% less, on average, than the average in New Westminster. And compared to the average home price in Greater Vancouver, Uptown NW is almost 50% cheaper.
2. Lynnmour, North Vancouver
No. 2 in the Greater Vancouver ranking is a North Vancouver neighbourhood that’s still in transition. Under the North Vancouver District’s Official Community Plan, this area’s density is about to increase exponentially. Already, the first multi-floor condo tower is built and residents now occupy the units. Other multi-family complexes—which include additional condo towers as well as townhouses—are being built, with ground broken and hoarding walls already erected around the approved lots.
What that means for current homeowners in this area is an increase in their property value, even if the place is a tear-down waiting to happen.
For homeowners who decide to buy into this community, there are some disadvantages but also some distinct advantages. Disadvantages include competing with builders with deep pockets who want the land, not the home. Advantages, however, may outweigh this potential setback. Lynnmour is a very convenient location to Capilano University, which means homebuyers counting on a mortgage helper suite would have no problem attracting tenants.
Another plus is easy access to downtown Vancouver. Lynnmour is immediately adjacent to the entrance to the Iron Workers memorial bridge, the second bridge over to Vancouver that takes commuters into East Vancouver and a short distance to downtown. For public transit commuters, Phibbs Exchange, the major bus hub for North Vancouver, is right before the Iron Workers entrance, making it easy for commuters to get anywhere on the North Shore or Lower Mainland from the community of Lynnmour.
Other advantages include easy access to the North Shore’s only Great Canadian Superstore location, as well as access to the shops at Park and Tilford Shopping Centre, which includes the North Shore’s only MEC location as well as one of three Cineplex movie theatre outlets.
In terms of average housing prices, Lynnmour is almost 30% cheaper than homes in the area (despite the builder markup), almost 25% cheaper than the average house price in North Vancouver and just over 33% cheaper than the average house price in Greater Vancouver.
3. Sea Island, Richmond
It may be hard to imagine buying a house on Sea Island in Richmond, B.C., given that the area is best known as the location for the Vancouver International Airport, a bustling centre for domestic and international passenger travel, as well as commercial shipping to and from B.C.
Still, residents of Sea Island know that the area offers much more, notably scenic recreational trails within the a 140-hectare nature conservation area, cycling and driving routes along the middle and north arm of the Fraser River, and two beaches that are amazing for bird watching (as well as an ideal place for plane watching).
The permanent residential population is small, with just over 730 in the neighbourhood of Burkeville. A northern section of the island also houses the Musqueam Indian Band.
“Everyone knows everyone,” says Linda Kwan, head teacher at Sea Island Elementary school (which is too small to have a principal). The school has become the hub of the community, hosting annual holiday lunches. It’s not uncommon to have families help one another as if they were extended branches of their own family, Kwan says.
Most of the houses were built during World War II, thanks to the Boeing Company, which built a 300-home subdivision for its workers. While some newer homes have been built were the cottage-like homes once stood, very little else had changed in the Burkeville community of Sea Island. This offers an old-world charm.
Proximity to the airport and the SkyTrain, along with the construction of BCIT’s Aerospace Technology Campus, offer up a supply of potential renters for homeowners with mortgage-helper suites.
Houses sell, on average, for more than 30% less than the average-priced home in surrounding Richmond, B.C., communities. When compared to all of Richmond and Greater Vancouver, homes on Sea Island are priced, on average, more than 26% less and 45% less respectively.
The area doesn’t get top marks from realtors, however, because there isn’t much room for change or advancement. The only real option is to purchase an older cottage-style home, and then modernize or tear down and rebuild. Still, for those who work in downtown Vancouver or want a short commute to surrounding areas, Sea Island offers exceptional car-commuter access to main thoroughfares, as well as excellent access to public transit options.
Regions Map
|Core
|Inner Suburbs
|Outer Suburbs