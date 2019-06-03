Where to buy real estate in 2019: Greater Vancouver

Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 5-year price change Final Star Rating 1 Uptown NW New Westminster $1,204,752 86.9 82.44 84.3% 59.30% 51.9% 9.99% 93.0% ★★★★ 2 Lynnmour North Vancouver $1,290,000 84.33 92.16 70.9% 75.90% 66.5% 25.09% 112.5% ★★★★ 3 Sea Island Richmond $1,365,000 85.62 93.95 69.2% 73.80% 64.6% 43.09% 112.9% ★★★★ 4 Greentree Village Burnaby $1,245,000 75.69 91.17 82.6% 83.00% 72.7% 23.73% 97.8% ★★★★ 5 Birchland Manor Port Coquitlam $950,900 89.29 79.07 85.0% 48.20% 42.2% 7.67% 102.6% ★★★★ 6 Aldergrove Langley Langley $758,040 92.36 71.53 65.8% 72.60% 38.3% 18.98% 75.5% ★★★★ 7 Central Abbotsford Abbotsford $683,409 91.17 78.87 80.0% 64.00% 33.8% 23.09% 82.7% ★★★★ 8 Mission BC Mission $732,155 77.38 60.32 95.5% 63.20% 33.4% 19.06% 69.0% ★★★½ 9 Calverhall North Vancouver $1,499,000 50 90.08 95.4% 102.30% 89.6% 17.55% 98.0% ★★★½ 10 Big Bend Burnaby $1,440,000 69.74 90.87 87.4% 87.90% 77.0% 17.96% 101.6% ★★★½ 11 Mary Hill Port Coquitlam $983,078 68.06 82.64 102.5% 58.10% 50.8% 18.26% 90.7% ★★★½ 12 Abbotsford West Abbotsford $767,523 86.01 72.12 86.2% 69.00% 36.4% 19.04% 76.9% ★★★½ 13 Port Moody Centre Port Moody $1,244,842 64.09 90.77 94.9% 83.70% 73.3% 19.48% 99.1% ★★★½ 14 Queensborough New Westminster $1,190,011 76.98 74.31 92.8% 65.30% 57.2% 18.43% 77.5% ★★★½ 15 Bridgeport RI Richmond $1,304,762 80.75 73.31 75.8% 80.90% 70.8% 3.72% 95.4% ★★★½ 16 College Park PM Port Moody $1,255,631 65.58 89.58 94.2% 83.00% 72.7% 22.30% 97.2% ★★★½ 17 Bowen Island Bowen Island $1,155,615 67.26 61.51 100.0% 67.40% 59.1% 28.94% 74.8% ★★★½ 18 Marpole Vancouver West $2,126,348 54.07 88.79 75.0% 173.90% 152.3% 10.50% 116.1% ★★★½ 19 Central Pt Coquitlam Port Coquitlam $979,466 80.65 49.01 93.2% 52.80% 46.2% 7.47% 66.4% ★★★½ 20 Walnut Grove Langley $970,589 79.76 59.82 82.4% 91.00% 48.0% 9.57% 70.4% ★★★½ 21 Glenayre Port Moody $1,225,912 88.29 48.02 75.1% 66.20% 58.0% -4.67% 79.3% ★★★½ 22 Mountain Meadows Port Moody $1,250,000 83.13 48.41 80.8% 71.20% 62.4% 4.36% 68.6% ★★★½ 23 Glenwood PQ Port Coquitlam $958,563 70.93 79.96 100.2% 56.70% 49.7% 12.55% 87.0% ★★★½ 24 Lower Mary Hill Port Coquitlam $980,552 78.27 63.1 94.8% 53.70% 47.0% 6.74% 77.6% ★★★½ 25 Brookswood Langley Langley $981,605 44.94 90.58 105.1% 116.00% 61.3% 10.17% 120.1% ★★★½ 26 Tsawwassen East Tsawwassen $1,312,500 61.31 69.35 95.1% 88.10% 77.1% 3.00% 84.6% ★★★ 27 Steveston North Richmond $1,475,000 59.13 75.79 91.2% 97.20% 85.2% 8.53% 88.3% ★★★½ 28 Woodland Acres PQ Port Coquitlam $1,084,104 55.56 77.88 115.1% 65.20% 57.1% 10.73% 88.9% ★★★½ 29 Eagle Ridge CQ Coquitlam $1,047,350 51.49 80.95 131.4% 64.00% 56.1% 12.52% 88.1% ★★★½ 30 Fleetwood Tynehead Surrey $1,083,073 50.89 72.12 104.4% 102.00% 53.9% 13.43% 79.7% ★★★½ 31 Mission-West Mission $1,257,172 19.25 99.01 224.4% 148.60% 78.4% 99.52% 143.8% ★★★½ 32 Sapperton New Westminster $1,160,809 86.11 40.18 85.0% 59.80% 52.4% 1.53% 63.3% ★★★½ 33 Steveston South Richmond $1,539,000 68.15 56.05 85.5% 91.20% 79.9% 9.37% 75.2% ★★★½ 34 South Arm Richmond $1,460,000 47.42 85.22 96.8% 103.30% 90.4% 9.02% 99.6% ★★★½ 35 Sullivan Heights Burnaby $1,269,000 80.95 42.76 76.8% 77.20% 67.6% -6.47% 80.8% ★★★½ 36 West Cambie Richmond $1,465,000 75.89 69.05 80.8% 86.20% 75.5% 15.86% 78.5% ★★★½ 37 Hamilton Heights North Vancouver $1,240,000 53.47 89.58 94.1% 100.80% 88.3% 13.60% 97.4% ★★★½ 38 West End NW New Westminster $1,277,367 49.4 75.89 112.8% 79.30% 69.5% 14.53% 86.0% ★★★½ 39 Lincoln Park PQ Port Coquitlam $943,575 84.92 46.03 89.9% 50.90% 44.6% 4.70% 67.0% ★★★½ 40 Central BN Burnaby $1,829,700 63.99 77.28 90.8% 91.30% 79.9% 12.92% 90.6% ★★★½ 41 Steveston Village Richmond $1,430,000 68.55 44.64 85.4% 91.10% 79.8% 5.14% 58.9% ★★★½ 42 Glenmore West Vancouver $2,500,000 33.73 98.12 97.2% 202.70% 177.5% 31.58% 183.7% ★★★½ 43 Kitsilano Vancouver West $2,615,000 43.65 88.69 88.3% 204.90% 179.5% 18.07% 105.3% ★★★½ 44 Maillardville Coquitlam $664,776 86.71 51.49 89.2% 43.50% 38.1% 11.96% 57.8% ★★★½ 45 Oxford Heights Port Coquitlam $1,009,794 76.19 56.55 96.3% 54.50% 47.7% 7.59% 77.1% ★★★½ 46 Lower Lonsdale North Vancouver $1,477,450 41.77 87.3 100.2% 107.40% 94.1% 21.37% 88.8% ★★★½ 47 Beach Grove Tsawwassen $1,187,608 50.2 47.02 122.9% 70.00% 61.3% -2.80% 80.7% ★★★ 48 Guildford Surrey $956,192 80.06 50.5 86.7% 84.80% 44.7% 8.41% 66.8% ★★★½ 49 Westham Island Delta $193,125 99.6 44.05 32.5% 30.60% 16.1% -90.88% 94.7% ★★★½ 50 Central Coquitlam Coquitlam $1,392,227 47.12 74.11 142.5% 69.50% 60.8% 14.77% 87.5% ★★★½ 51 Connaught Heights New Westminster $1,190,848 87.3 49.31 84.1% 59.10% 51.8% -8.24% 96.7% ★★★½ 52 Ironwood Richmond $1,300,000 81.35 46.73 75.2% 80.30% 70.3% 3.89% 63.0% ★★★½ 53 Langley City Langley $1,003,394 60.12 64.48 104.5% 83.60% 44.1% 13.01% 75.3% ★★★½ 54 Westlynn North Vancouver $1,400,000 71.63 71.03 83.3% 89.20% 78.1% 9.62% 84.6% ★★★½ 55 Burnaby Lake Burnaby $1,727,700 57.84 66.57 94.5% 95.00% 83.2% 1.96% 88.7% ★★★½ 56 Willoughby Heights Langley $1,277,209 35.12 93.65 116.4% 128.40% 67.8% 28.06% 106.0% ★★★½ 57 Capitol Hill BN Burnaby $1,571,000 38.59 77.58 104.0% 104.50% 91.5% 12.17% 90.0% ★★★½ 58 Downtown NW New Westminster $0 68.95 59.42 97.6% 68.70% 60.1% 26.32% 58.2% ★★★½ 59 Highgate Burnaby $1,551,250 52.58 68.75 96.6% 97.10% 85.0% 17.91% 82.7% ★★★½ 60 West Newton Surrey $974,194 75.1 60.91 91.1% 89.00% 47.0% 14.60% 73.3% ★★★½ 61 Abbotsford East Abbotsford $857,571 70.34 55.75 98.2% 78.60% 41.5% 14.68% 68.4% ★★★½ 62 Fairfield Island Abbotsford $710,505 94.05 43.65 75.1% 60.10% 31.7% 15.18% 51.4% ★★★ 63 Lions Bay West Vancouver $1,525,000 63.1 73.31 55.2% 115.30% 100.9% 26.51% 74.2% ★★★ 64 North Surrey Surrey $1,105,850 63.69 61.01 97.3% 95.10% 50.2% 11.60% 74.8% ★★★ 65 The Heights NW New Westminster $1,211,234 60.52 69.25 102.5% 72.10% 63.2% 12.59% 83.7% ★★★ 66 River Springs Coquitlam $780,233 70.73 61.51 102.2% 49.80% 43.6% 2.80% 75.2% ★★★ 67 Hastings Vancouver East $1,355,000 58.93 76.69 95.1% 91.00% 79.7% 7.17% 92.3% ★★★ 68 Knight Vancouver East $1,587,500 52.68 73.02 99.2% 94.90% 83.1% 7.53% 92.5% ★★★ 69 West End VW Vancouver West $0 21.83 95.14 104.8% 243.20% 213.0% 26.82% 122.3% ★★★ 70 Victoria VE Vancouver East $1,504,000 63.49 62.2 93.1% 89.10% 78.0% 3.86% 81.2% ★★★ 71 Matsqui Abbotsford $1,296,400 33.83 75.6 142.0% 113.70% 60.0% 16.18% 79.7% ★★★ 72 Ranch Park Coquitlam $1,084,979 45.83 78.97 144.1% 70.20% 61.5% 16.40% 84.8% ★★★ 73 Hamilton RI Richmond $1,636,000 92.96 49.7 58.9% 62.80% 55.0% 16.51% 52.7% ★★★ 74 Barber Street Port Moody $1,602,358 51.49 65.77 102.5% 90.30% 79.1% 13.90% 79.3% ★★★ 75 Roche Point North Vancouver $1,447,000 77.68 32.04 77.8% 83.40% 73.0% 9.44% 61.5% ★★★ 76 Grandview VE Vancouver East $1,694,000 41.47 73.31 104.3% 99.70% 87.4% 9.98% 86.7% ★★★ 77 South Cambie Vancouver West $3,948,000 18.25 86.31 109.0% 252.80% 221.4% 17.10% 108.1% ★★★ 78 Pemberton NV North Vancouver $1,457,500 78.87 41.57 76.6% 82.10% 71.9% -4.41% 64.9% ★★★ 79 McNair Richmond $1,415,000 73.31 48.81 82.3% 87.80% 76.9% 2.22% 66.6% ★★★ 80 Central Lonsdale North Vancouver $1,632,500 53.87 66.17 94.1% 100.80% 88.3% 2.20% 87.6% ★★★ 81 Indian River North Vancouver $1,474,950 64.98 58.63 88.2% 94.50% 82.7% 9.11% 67.8% ★★★ 82 Chineside Coquitlam $1,208,537 41.67 74.9 154.4% 75.20% 65.9% 5.64% 91.7% ★★★ 83 South Vancouver Vancouver East $1,560,000 48.21 59.92 101.0% 96.60% 84.6% 2.83% 82.8% ★★★ 84 Collingwood VE Vancouver East $1,475,000 61.81 64.58 93.8% 89.80% 78.6% 4.09% 87.1% ★★★ 85 Renfrew VE Vancouver East $1,441,900 69.94 48.41 89.2% 85.30% 74.7% -5.00% 78.2% ★★★ 86 Oakdale Burnaby $1,364,000 82.14 31.65 75.9% 76.30% 66.9% -4.86% 58.8% ★★★ 87 Norgate North Vancouver $1,236,000 83.33 40.77 72.0% 77.10% 67.6% -7.40% 67.4% ★★★ 88 Riverwood Port Coquitlam $1,082,961 62.1 38.89 107.1% 60.70% 53.1% -20.40% 68.5% ★★★ 89 Moody Park New Westminster $1,474,350 65.48 50.99 99.8% 70.20% 61.5% 12.91% 67.2% ★★★ 90 Meadow Brook Coquitlam $885,500 75.4 36.71 98.7% 48.10% 42.1% 7.28% 50.1% ★★★ 91 East Burnaby Burnaby $1,442,450 78.27 46.13 81.2% 81.60% 71.5% 4.14% 72.1% ★★★ 92 Ladner Elementary Delta $1,050,750 48.51 52.18 107.9% 101.40% 53.6% -2.06% 71.0% ★★★ 93 Sumas Mountain Abbotsford $1,090,502 39.78 53.47 128.5% 102.80% 54.3% 5.59% 80.4% ★★★ 94 Cloverdale Surrey $1,051,065 52.48 68.06 103.3% 101.00% 53.3% 14.96% 77.1% ★★★ 95 Mount Pleasant VE Vancouver East $1,699,000 51.88 53.47 99.3% 95.00% 83.2% 1.93% 74.4% ★★★ 96 East Cambie Richmond $1,251,000 79.86 31.45 76.4% 81.50% 71.4% 5.05% 54.5% ★★★ 97 Capilano NV North Vancouver $1,765,000 24.8 89.78 115.5% 123.70% 108.3% 21.44% 102.1% ★★★ 98 Cambie Vancouver West $2,602,500 52.78 50 75.8% 176.00% 154.1% -4.03% 82.8% ★★★ 99 Tsawwassen Central Tsawwassen $1,245,402 74.9 45.04 90.7% 73.00% 63.9% -0.48% 69.1% ★★★ 100 Westlynn Terrace North Vancouver $1,605,000 57.94 63 92.2% 98.80% 86.5% 8.84% 81.3% ★★★ 101 Edmonds BE Burnaby $1,285,000 77.48 47.32 81.5% 81.90% 71.7% 1.53% 73.0% ★★★ 102 Cliff Drive Tsawwassen $1,155,446 85.12 22.62 81.4% 68.20% 59.7% -10.35% 60.4% ★★★ 103 Boulevard North Vancouver $1,574,000 42.36 63.79 100.1% 107.30% 94.0% 7.27% 98.6% ★★★ 104 Hastings East Vancouver East $1,420,000 56.25 58.73 96.4% 92.20% 80.8% -0.11% 88.0% ★★★ 105 Pebble Hill Tsawwassen $1,282,554 56.75 50.2 102.7% 80.40% 70.4% 0.99% 67.4% ★★★ 106 Vancouver Heights Burnaby $1,655,000 47.82 67.76 99.5% 100.00% 87.5% 4.89% 82.7% ★★★ 107 East Newton Surrey $925,017 72.72 50.1 92.5% 90.40% 47.7% 13.48% 62.9% ★★★ 108 New Horizons Coquitlam $1,014,927 58.04 58.83 116.7% 56.90% 49.8% 7.41% 74.7% ★★★ 109 Oakridge VW Vancouver West $3,400,000 49.8 47.32 81.5% 189.20% 165.7% -3.56% 77.2% ★★★ 110 Fraser VE Vancouver East $1,656,500 38.59 73.51 106.4% 101.80% 89.1% 10.82% 89.0% ★★★ 111 Brentwood Park Burnaby $1,468,100 65.48 38.89 90.2% 90.60% 79.4% -8.12% 75.6% ★★★ 112 Blueridge NV North Vancouver $1,508,750 66.17 41.07 87.4% 93.70% 82.0% 0.27% 66.5% ★★★ 113 Lynn Valley North Vancouver $1,625,000 65.58 43.25 87.7% 94.00% 82.3% 4.35% 64.4% ★★★ 114 Willingdon Heights Burnaby $1,498,000 70.93 47.12 86.7% 87.10% 76.3% -3.63% 79.3% ★★★ 115 Boyd Park Richmond $1,530,000 37 68.06 102.8% 109.60% 96.0% 6.60% 96.8% ★★★ 116 Canterbury WV West Vancouver $5,080,000 1.39 92.86 216.0% 450.70% 394.7% 34.56% 114.8% ★★★ 117 GlenBrooke North New Westminster $1,183,263 63.89 41.77 100.3% 70.50% 61.8% 3.55% 71.4% ★★★ 118 Central Park BS Burnaby $1,829,700 29.56 76.29 110.4% 110.90% 97.1% 14.53% 92.1% ★★★ 119 Sandy Cove West Vancouver $2,600,000 11.71 98.51 123.3% 257.20% 225.2% 86.17% 188.3% ★★★ 120 Citadel PQ Port Coquitlam $1,124,991 57.54 35.71 111.4% 63.10% 55.3% 2.45% 58.6% ★★★ 121 Belcarra Port Moody $2,870,000 14.98 79.07 152.3% 134.20% 117.6% 29.75% 77.8% ★★★ 122 Windsor Park NV North Vancouver $1,516,550 82.34 21.33 74.8% 80.10% 70.2% -14.59% 61.8% ★★★ 123 Seymour NV North Vancouver $1,700,000 67.56 28.57 85.8% 91.90% 80.5% 18.51% 36.7% ★★★ 124 Bayridge West Vancouver $3,475,000 32.74 71.43 98.0% 204.40% 179.0% -4.73% 92.4% ★★★ 125 Renfrew Heights Vancouver East $1,475,000 62.7 41.37 93.3% 89.20% 78.1% 4.03% 65.1% ★★★ 126 Harbour Place Coquitlam $1,842,244 38.19 52.08 167.8% 81.80% 71.6% -0.34% 73.3% ★★★ 127 Queensbury North Vancouver $1,494,500 50.4 61.31 95.4% 102.20% 89.5% 9.98% 77.8% ★★★ 128 The Crest Burnaby $1,369,500 71.33 37 86.5% 86.90% 76.1% -1.91% 68.7% ★★★ 129 Deer Lake Place Burnaby $1,930,000 41.07 47.12 102.6% 103.20% 90.3% -9.22% 71.0% ★★★ 130 North Shore Port Moody Port Moody $1,551,630 59.82 28.77 97.4% 85.90% 75.2% 10.52% 32.4% ★★★ 131 Sentinel Hill West Vancouver $2,345,000 50.5 59.13 82.0% 171.10% 149.8% 1.42% 84.3% ★★★ 132 Upper Eagle Ridge Coquitlam $1,262,500 44.44 62.5 147.0% 71.60% 62.7% 7.01% 78.2% ★★★ 133 Canyon Springs Coquitlam $1,199,250 48.81 54.27 139.6% 68.10% 59.6% 2.55% 79.2% ★★★ 134 Montecito Burnaby $1,614,500 49.21 51.59 99.1% 99.60% 87.3% -0.41% 81.1% ★★★ 135 Hamilton North Vancouver $1,047,500 73.91 24.01 81.7% 87.50% 76.7% 4.79% 48.2% ★★★ 136 Heritage Mountain Port Moody $1,556,571 61.81 31.45 96.3% 84.90% 74.3% -0.90% 66.2% ★★★ 137 Brighouse South Richmond $2,040,000 58.53 45.73 91.9% 98.00% 85.8% 65.46% -13.2% ★★★ 138 Indian Arm North Vancouver $645,500 100 0.6 16.8% 18.00% 15.7% -51.99% -43.8% ★★★ 139 Queens Park New Westminster $1,617,405 31.94 60.52 137.8% 96.90% 84.9% 5.44% 86.4% ★★★ 140 Sumas Prairie Abbotsford $1,444,733 11.61 89.68 228.1% 182.60% 96.4% 47.53% 88.5% ★★★ 141 Westwood Summit CQ Coquitlam $1,540,000 35.91 59.52 172.3% 84.00% 73.5% 3.25% 75.5% ★★★ 142 Fraserview NW New Westminster $1,460,750 52.98 39.58 108.6% 76.40% 66.9% 6.67% 64.5% ★★★ 143 South Slope Burnaby $1,520,000 52.98 37.4 96.6% 97.10% 85.0% -1.46% 70.6% ★★★ 144 Heritage Woods PM Port Moody $1,559,021 51.09 33.04 102.5% 90.40% 79.1% -1.17% 62.6% ★★★ 145 Metrotown Burnaby $1,850,000 31.45 50.1 109.2% 109.70% 96.1% 0.85% 71.3% ★★★ 146 Poplar Abbotsford $777,559 65.28 49.8 101.5% 81.30% 42.9% 26.04% 30.2% ★★★ 147 Deer Lake Burnaby $2,530,000 6.35 80.95 214.4% 215.40% 188.7% 57.89% 80.9% ★★★ 148 Gilmore Richmond $1,950,000 0.99 99.8 392.3% 418.50% 366.5% 93.16% 268.1% ★★★ 149 Grouse Woods North Vancouver $1,686,250 35.91 63.59 103.2% 110.50% 96.8% 9.45% 74.1% ★★★ 150 Cypress Park Estates West Vancouver $2,300,000 34.33 82.84 96.8% 201.90% 176.8% 5.13% 97.3% ★★★ 151 Cape Horn Coquitlam $1,237,273 54.37 44.15 124.2% 60.50% 53.0% 0.04% 71.0% ★★½ 152 Fort Langley Langley $1,663,614 38.59 31.65 111.2% 122.70% 64.8% -15.27% 69.0% ★★½ 153 Boundary Beach Tsawwassen $1,254,967 89.19 7.14 64.9% 69.60% 61.0% -25.78% 45.4% ★★★ 154 Main Vancouver East $1,750,000 25.99 59.92 117.8% 112.60% 98.6% 3.92% 87.0% ★★½ 155 Eagleridge West Vancouver $2,175,000 57.64 25.5 66.6% 138.80% 121.6% 21.46% 30.2% ★★½ 156 Upper Lonsdale North Vancouver $1,740,000 43.45 52.18 99.8% 107.00% 93.7% -2.73% 82.1% ★★½ 157 Pemberton Heights North Vancouver $1,960,000 40.97 50.89 100.7% 107.90% 94.5% 8.00% 78.9% ★★½ 158 University VW Vancouver West $1,094,000 1.59 95.44 210.9% 489.30% 428.6% 63.39% 108.6% ★★½ 159 Burnaby Hospital Burnaby $1,450,000 32.64 69.84 108.8% 109.40% 95.8% 4.13% 86.9% ★★½ 160 Seafair Richmond $2,000,000 25.5 66.77 114.4% 122.00% 106.8% 9.45% 79.2% ★★½ 161 Furry Creek West Vancouver $1,475,000 88.69 9.62 34.6% 72.10% 63.1% -0.38% 18.9% ★★½ 162 Dollarton North Vancouver $1,840,000 15.18 71.03 141.2% 151.20% 132.5% 26.20% 72.7% ★★½ 163 Princess Park North Vancouver $1,677,500 31.05 67.96 107.5% 115.20% 100.9% -4.08% 101.2% ★★½ 164 Forest Glen BS Burnaby $1,750,000 23.71 61.51 120.2% 120.80% 105.8% -3.61% 85.8% ★★½ 165 Mount Pleasant VW Vancouver West $2,114,000 57.24 19.15 64.2% 148.90% 130.4% -6.42% 48.0% ★★½ 166 Saunders Richmond $1,657,500 38 39.38 102.7% 109.60% 95.9% -1.00% 71.0% ★★½ 167 Simon Fraser University Burnaby $1,558,000 59.42 17.46 93.5% 94.00% 82.3% -0.05% 49.4% ★★½ 168 Ladner Rural Delta $960,000 15.28 74.9 186.3% 175.20% 92.5% -7.70% 155.4% ★★½ 169 Burke Mountain Coquitlam $1,562,186 46.53 33.23 143.4% 69.90% 61.2% 8.61% 52.4% ★★½ 170 Port Guichon Delta $846,500 70.93 14.38 94.6% 88.90% 46.9% -8.44% 38.5% ★★½ 171 Murrayville Langley $1,139,224 65.38 27.68 93.0% 102.60% 54.2% 4.53% 51.5% ★★½ 172 Coquitlam West Coquitlam $1,640,063 37.4 45.14 169.3% 82.50% 72.2% 4.14% 67.9% ★★½ 173 Sperling-Duthie Burnaby $1,550,000 56.85 19.84 94.6% 95.10% 83.3% -10.71% 56.8% ★★½ 174 Delta Manor Delta $970,000 45.04 43.95 111.0% 104.40% 55.1% 10.64% 64.3% ★★½ 175 Hawthorne Delta $1,010,000 37 34.62 122.5% 115.20% 60.8% -1.75% 62.4% ★★½ 176 Woodwards Richmond $1,598,000 59.52 26.19 91.1% 97.20% 85.1% 1.05% 61.0% ★★½ 177 Parkcrest Burnaby $1,700,000 43.75 42.26 101.1% 101.60% 89.0% -2.21% 68.6% ★★½ 178 Holly Delta $1,015,000 49.9 33.93 107.2% 100.80% 53.2% 2.55% 58.3% ★★½ 179 Scott Creek Coquitlam $1,313,800 42.36 32.14 151.6% 73.90% 64.7% 0.36% 64.8% ★★½ 180 Park Ridge Estates Coquitlam $1,380,000 50.2 29.17 135.5% 66.00% 57.8% 1.57% 56.9% ★★½ 181 Westwind Richmond $1,682,500 40.18 44.64 101.2% 108.00% 94.6% -2.74% 68.1% ★★½ 182 Tempe North Vancouver $1,765,000 57.14 23.21 92.5% 99.10% 86.8% 5.05% 46.5% ★★½ 183 Garden City Richmond $1,762,500 62.3 11.9 89.9% 95.80% 83.9% -13.40% 50.3% ★★½ 184 Fraserview VE Vancouver East $1,635,000 33.43 43.75 110.2% 105.40% 92.3% 6.17% 67.2% ★★½ 185 Summitt View Coquitlam $1,228,700 45.04 36.81 145.8% 71.10% 62.2% -0.02% 62.0% ★★½ 186 Forest Hills BN Burnaby $1,730,000 67.66 5.85 88.8% 89.30% 78.2% -16.57% 25.4% ★★½ 187 McLennan North Richmond $1,901,500 23.02 60.62 117.9% 125.80% 110.2% 0.17% 91.6% ★★½ 188 Eagle Harbour West Vancouver $1,775,000 59.82 34.82 63.8% 133.10% 116.5% 3.28% 54.5% ★★½ 189 British Properties West Vancouver $3,600,000 8.73 77.78 138.1% 288.10% 252.3% 24.26% 82.0% ★★½ 190 Southlands Vancouver West $2,795,000 24.01 51.59 102.8% 238.60% 209.0% 5.94% 72.7% ★★½ 191 Horseshoe Bay WV West Vancouver $1,729,000 75.3 6.85 45.5% 95.00% 83.2% -12.78% 31.1% ★★½ 192 Granville Richmond $2,030,000 19.35 53.17 127.2% 135.60% 118.8% 11.25% 66.4% ★★½ 193 Edgemont North Vancouver $2,150,000 14.78 70.54 141.8% 152.00% 133.1% 9.69% 87.2% ★★½ 194 Buckingham Heights Burnaby $2,885,000 11.41 53.57 170.0% 170.80% 149.6% 13.12% 55.5% ★★½ 195 Ambleside West Vancouver $2,700,000 42.86 55.46 91.0% 189.90% 166.3% 2.52% 75.8% ★★½ 196 Quilchena RI Richmond $1,799,500 37.4 45.34 102.8% 109.60% 96.0% -0.86% 74.9% ★★½ 197 Arbutus Vancouver West $3,439,000 38.1 21.73 93.0% 215.80% 189.0% 0.07% 49.5% ★★½ 198 Dundarave West Vancouver $3,019,000 13.69 79.56 119.1% 248.40% 217.6% 11.53% 94.0% ★★½ 199 Dunbar Vancouver West $3,210,000 47.42 17.56 84.4% 195.70% 171.4% -6.09% 53.8% ★★½ 200 Harbour Chines Coquitlam $1,608,844 41.07 16.57 156.1% 76.10% 66.6% -5.74% 42.8% ★★½ 201 Woodlands-Sunshine-Cascade North Vancouver $2,040,000 61.11 5.56 90.5% 97.00% 84.9% -45.19% 40.1% ★★½ 202 S.W. Marine Vancouver West $3,333,333 38.49 24.31 93.0% 215.80% 189.0% -2.40% 51.6% ★★½ 203 Riverdale RI Richmond $1,850,000 22.42 39.38 119.2% 127.20% 111.4% -6.87% 71.7% ★★½ 204 Caulfeild West Vancouver $2,190,000 17.26 48.91 111.9% 233.40% 204.4% 2.37% 60.2% ★★½ 205 Kerrisdale Vancouver West $2,947,500 33.93 28.37 95.9% 222.40% 194.8% -10.90% 68.3% ★★½ 206 Upper Delbrook North Vancouver $2,058,000 24.4 43.65 115.9% 124.10% 108.7% -7.56% 76.4% ★★½ 207 Aberdeen Abbotsford $1,113,230 41.57 40.67 126.1% 100.90% 53.3% 11.39% 56.4% ★★½ 208 Westridge BN Burnaby $1,968,000 36.11 34.72 106.5% 107.10% 93.8% 19.52% 55.0% ★★½ 209 Whytecliff West Vancouver $1,925,000 56.85 21.43 69.4% 144.80% 126.9% -24.02% 66.9% ★★½ 210 Westwood Plateau Coquitlam $1,487,907 34.62 27.58 178.2% 86.90% 76.1% -7.95% 63.1% ★★½ 211 Deep Cove North Vancouver $1,767,500 35.52 37.7 103.2% 110.60% 96.8% 8.22% 64.7% ★★½ 212 Howe Sound West Vancouver $2,902,500 65.18 6.45 52.7% 110.00% 96.3% -12.40% 38.0% ★★½ 213 South Granville Vancouver West $3,655,000 17.46 24.9 110.0% 255.10% 223.4% -1.24% 61.6% ★★½ 214 Forest Hills NV North Vancouver $2,285,000 17.56 26.19 134.2% 143.80% 125.9% -1.34% 48.3% ★★ 215 Broadmoor Richmond $2,300,000 18.55 27.18 129.4% 138.00% 120.9% -3.20% 58.5% ★★ 216 Upper Caulfeild West Vancouver $2,522,000 45.04 23.21 89.0% 185.70% 162.6% -3.69% 51.1% ★★½ 217 Neilsen Grove Delta $969,000 51.39 10.12 106.7% 100.40% 53.0% -15.85% 43.8% ★★½ 218 MacKenzie Heights Vancouver West $3,480,000 40.28 16.17 92.0% 213.30% 186.8% -3.15% 50.2% ★★ 219 Canyon Heights NV North Vancouver $1,875,000 26.69 30.06 112.8% 120.80% 105.8% -2.55% 62.5% ★★ 220 Rockridge West Vancouver $4,150,000 2.98 60.62 197.4% 411.80% 360.6% 87.55% 60.1% ★★ 221 Hockaday Coquitlam $1,290,889 44.05 19.35 147.6% 71.90% 63.0% -7.31% 52.0% ★★ 222 Westmount WV West Vancouver $3,247,500 9.72 70.44 132.0% 275.30% 241.1% 14.59% 115.6% ★★ 223 Quilchena Vancouver West $4,000,000 13.49 44.74 117.1% 271.80% 238.0% 3.14% 72.2% ★★ 224 Garden Village Burnaby $1,608,000 44.94 12.5 100.3% 100.80% 88.3% -17.51% 45.3% ★★ 225 Lackner Richmond $1,860,000 32.24 34.62 107.0% 114.10% 99.9% -5.19% 69.0% ★★ 226 East Richmond Richmond $2,979,444 16.07 58.93 139.2% 148.50% 130.1% 0.22% 71.8% ★★ 227 Champlain Heights Vancouver East $1,924,400 50.79 6.55 99.5% 95.20% 83.4% -18.68% 29.1% ★★ 228 Olde Caulfeild West Vancouver $4,400,000 41.27 27.38 92.3% 192.60% 168.7% -24.03% 31.4% ★★ 229 Delbrook North Vancouver $1,883,000 44.64 18.15 99.3% 106.40% 93.2% -8.69% 54.4% ★★ 230 Upper Deer Lake Burnaby $1,922,500 33.43 29.37 107.9% 108.40% 94.9% -3.19% 65.6% ★★ 231 Shaughnessy Vancouver West $5,425,000 2.98 27.68 181.0% 419.90% 367.8% 0.17% 62.8% ★★ 232 Anmore Port Moody $1,915,661 34.72 27.48 113.8% 100.40% 87.9% -12.76% 66.9% ★★ 233 Killarney VE Vancouver East $1,666,500 41.87 30.95 104.2% 99.70% 87.3% -3.90% 66.4% ★★ 234 Government Road Burnaby $1,832,500 24.9 13.99 117.2% 117.80% 103.2% -3.84% 45.6% ★★ 235 South Surrey White Rock Surrey $1,461,421 24.11 14.19 149.4% 146.00% 77.1% -6.65% 48.3% ★★ 236 Chelsea Park West Vancouver $2,955,000 60.22 4.17 62.7% 130.80% 114.6% -29.03% 36.6% ★★ 237 English Bluff Tsawwassen $1,676,778 48.41 12.6 100.0% 97.60% 85.5% -9.66% 50.6% ★★ 238 Bradner Abbotsford $1,926,637 13.29 30.16 222.2% 177.80% 93.9% -5.54% 47.8% ★★ 239 McLennan Richmond $1,812,500 20.14 23.02 125.6% 134.00% 117.3% -8.59% 61.5% ★★ 240 Cedardale West Vancouver $2,475,000 58.43 7.84 65.2% 136.00% 119.1% -19.44% 20.3% ★★ 241 Gleneagles West Vancouver $2,705,000 56.35 1.39 70.1% 146.20% 128.1% -38.34% -5.1% ★★ 242 Northlands North Vancouver $1,630,000 31.85 13.89 107.0% 114.60% 100.4% 0.21% 21.4% ★★ 243 Terra Nova Richmond $1,962,500 26.09 15.87 113.3% 120.90% 105.9% -1.23% 41.2% ★★ 244 Braemar North Vancouver $2,425,000 21.73 22.62 120.5% 129.10% 113.0% 3.09% 52.8% ★★ 245 Queens West Vancouver $3,300,000 19.25 23.21 109.3% 228.00% 199.7% 0.06% 32.5% ★★ 246 Point Grey Vancouver West $3,400,000 19.44 15.18 107.8% 250.00% 219.0% -11.03% 54.2% ★★ 247 Altamont West Vancouver $4,200,000 2.58 55.95 199.6% 416.40% 364.7% 20.57% 75.3% ★★ 248 Cypress West Vancouver $3,800,000 35.71 4.96 96.0% 200.30% 175.4% -10.40% 21.8% ★½ 249 Westhill West Vancouver $4,150,000 24.21 6.25 103.6% 216.20% 189.4% -14.14% 33.6% ★½ 250 West Bay West Vancouver $3,340,000 18.65 7.64 110.1% 229.60% 201.1% -17.74% 45.9% ★½ 251 Whitby Estates West Vancouver $3,950,000 3.37 32.74 188.9% 394.20% 345.2% 14.95% 54.6% ★½ 252 Chartwell West Vancouver $5,800,000 5.95 24.6 149.4% 311.70% 273.0% 0.00% 56.4% ★½

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

1. Uptown NW, New Westminster

New Westminster is B.C.’s oldest incorporated city. Despite its current role as a bedroom community for commuters to downtown Vancouver, the city retains its charm and elegance as a former cultural and political hub for the fledgling province. Many well-preserved homes and buildings that date back to the late 1800s—homes that are both grand and historic.

As the No. 1 ranked neighbourhood in Greater Vancouver this year, Uptown NW is a distinct New West community. Geographically, Uptown NW stretches up to the city’s steep slope to a plateau. As a result, homes in this neighbourhood often have spectacular views—some look over downtown and the Fraser River, while others offer stunning views of the North Shore mountains. There’s a mix of housing styles and buildings in this community, built from the 1890s and stretching all the way to the 1980s. There are large, elaborate homes, pre-WW II cottages, modest post-war bungalows, as well as low-rise apartment buildings, and early and modernist institutional buildings, such as Armoury and City Hall.

Perhaps the big draw to Uptown NW is that the community offers big-city living, yet retains its small-town feel. The “centre” of the community is 6th Street and 6th Avenue, which serves as a gathering place for residents; it’s where you’ll find the public library, coffee shops, restaurants and local shops. Another option is Moody Park, with green space, heritage walks and mature trees.

This neighbourhood has risen to the top of our rankings because both its value and its momentum were high, and because realtors ranked it as a much-better-than-average buying opportunity. Houses in Uptown NW are priced, on average, about 15% lower than houses in surrounding communities, and more than 40% less, on average, than the average in New Westminster. And compared to the average home price in Greater Vancouver, Uptown NW is almost 50% cheaper.

2. Lynnmour, North Vancouver

No. 2 in the Greater Vancouver ranking is a North Vancouver neighbourhood that’s still in transition. Under the North Vancouver District’s Official Community Plan, this area’s density is about to increase exponentially. Already, the first multi-floor condo tower is built and residents now occupy the units. Other multi-family complexes—which include additional condo towers as well as townhouses—are being built, with ground broken and hoarding walls already erected around the approved lots.

What that means for current homeowners in this area is an increase in their property value, even if the place is a tear-down waiting to happen.

For homeowners who decide to buy into this community, there are some disadvantages but also some distinct advantages. Disadvantages include competing with builders with deep pockets who want the land, not the home. Advantages, however, may outweigh this potential setback. Lynnmour is a very convenient location to Capilano University, which means homebuyers counting on a mortgage helper suite would have no problem attracting tenants.

Another plus is easy access to downtown Vancouver. Lynnmour is immediately adjacent to the entrance to the Iron Workers memorial bridge, the second bridge over to Vancouver that takes commuters into East Vancouver and a short distance to downtown. For public transit commuters, Phibbs Exchange, the major bus hub for North Vancouver, is right before the Iron Workers entrance, making it easy for commuters to get anywhere on the North Shore or Lower Mainland from the community of Lynnmour.

Other advantages include easy access to the North Shore’s only Great Canadian Superstore location, as well as access to the shops at Park and Tilford Shopping Centre, which includes the North Shore’s only MEC location as well as one of three Cineplex movie theatre outlets.

In terms of average housing prices, Lynnmour is almost 30% cheaper than homes in the area (despite the builder markup), almost 25% cheaper than the average house price in North Vancouver and just over 33% cheaper than the average house price in Greater Vancouver.

3. Sea Island, Richmond

It may be hard to imagine buying a house on Sea Island in Richmond, B.C., given that the area is best known as the location for the Vancouver International Airport, a bustling centre for domestic and international passenger travel, as well as commercial shipping to and from B.C.

Still, residents of Sea Island know that the area offers much more, notably scenic recreational trails within the a 140-hectare nature conservation area, cycling and driving routes along the middle and north arm of the Fraser River, and two beaches that are amazing for bird watching (as well as an ideal place for plane watching).

The permanent residential population is small, with just over 730 in the neighbourhood of Burkeville. A northern section of the island also houses the Musqueam Indian Band.

“Everyone knows everyone,” says Linda Kwan, head teacher at Sea Island Elementary school (which is too small to have a principal). The school has become the hub of the community, hosting annual holiday lunches. It’s not uncommon to have families help one another as if they were extended branches of their own family, Kwan says.

Most of the houses were built during World War II, thanks to the Boeing Company, which built a 300-home subdivision for its workers. While some newer homes have been built were the cottage-like homes once stood, very little else had changed in the Burkeville community of Sea Island. This offers an old-world charm.

Proximity to the airport and the SkyTrain, along with the construction of BCIT’s Aerospace Technology Campus, offer up a supply of potential renters for homeowners with mortgage-helper suites.

Houses sell, on average, for more than 30% less than the average-priced home in surrounding Richmond, B.C., communities. When compared to all of Richmond and Greater Vancouver, homes on Sea Island are priced, on average, more than 26% less and 45% less respectively.

The area doesn’t get top marks from realtors, however, because there isn’t much room for change or advancement. The only real option is to purchase an older cottage-style home, and then modernize or tear down and rebuild. Still, for those who work in downtown Vancouver or want a short commute to surrounding areas, Sea Island offers exceptional car-commuter access to main thoroughfares, as well as excellent access to public transit options.

