Where to buy a home for under $1 million in Canada
Yes, you can still find homes for less than seven figures in Canada, including in the country’s two priciest real estate markets. Our data shows you where.
Advertisement
Yes, you can still find homes for less than seven figures in Canada, including in the country’s two priciest real estate markets. Our data shows you where.
Advertisement
As ever more Canadian home owners face renewing their mortgages at higher rates, housing affordability remains one of the country’s top personal finance challenges. For years, would-be buyers have pointed out on social media that they #donthaveamillion to drop on their first home.
Advertisement
But if you have some flexibility around where to live, there are cities and neighbourhoods in Canada where homes can be had for less than seven figures—lots of them, in fact. All but five of the 45 cities and regions analyzed by our partner Zoocasa in this year’s Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada report had benchmark prices below $1 million (as of the end of 2023).
See the list of Canadian cities and regions below, in order of most to least affordable (followed by neighbourhood data for Toronto and Vancouver). You can sort the data in each table by tapping on the column headers, or filter results using the last row. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
|wdt_ID
|wdt_created_by
|wdt_created_at
|wdt_last_edited_by
|wdt_last_edited_at
|Region
|Province
|Benchmark price
|1-year price change
|3-year
|5-year price change
|1
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Fredericton
|N.B.
|$282,700
|-1%
|43%
|61%
|2
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:53 PM
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Ont.
|$283,192
|0%
|58%
|78%
|3
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Saint John
|N.B.
|$286,592
|3%
|48%
|60%
|4
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Regina
|Sask.
|$309,775
|-3%
|8%
|6%
|5
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|St. John’s
|N.L.
|$327,942
|3%
|18%
|17%
|6
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Greater Moncton
|N.B.
|$328,383
|3%
|69%
|98%
|7
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|$339,483
|-3%
|17%
|24%
|8
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|$370,100
|-4%
|8%
|6%
|9
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|$377,033
|2%
|17%
|19%
|10
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|North Bay
|Ont.
|$397,292
|-4%
|63%
|84%
|11
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Sudbury
|Ont.
|$430,450
|-2%
|40%
|68%
|12
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Bancroft and Area
|Ont.
|$492,167
|-4%
|58%
|96%
|13
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Montreal Metro Area
|Que.
|$512,850
|-2%
|31%
|56%
|14
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Halifax-Dartmouth
|N.S.
|$519,217
|1%
|54%
|84%
|15
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Calgary
|Alta.
|$541,175
|6%
|31%
|27%
|16
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Rideau St. Lawrence
|Ont.
|$543,450
|-7%
|43%
|87%
|17
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Kingston and Area
|Ont.
|$549,483
|-7%
|37%
|67%
|18
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound
|Ont.
|$557,008
|-9%
|41%
|76%
|19
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Huron-Perth
|Ont.
|$557,200
|-9%
|41%
|85%
|20
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Simcoe and District
|Ont.
|$562,917
|-8%
|35%
|71%
|21
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Quinte and District
|Ont.
|$562,958
|-8%
|42%
|79%
|22
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Windsor Essex
|Ont.
|$568,583
|-8%
|39%
|78%
|23
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Tilsonburg District
|Ont.
|$580,200
|-8%
|53%
|102%
|24
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|London and St. Thomas
|Ont.
|$597,358
|-10%
|37%
|76%
|25
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|$633,333
|-5%
|25%
|59%
|26
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Woodstock-Ingersoll
|Ont.
|$643,392
|-11%
|38%
|76%
|27
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Niagara Region
|Ont.
|$646,550
|-11%
|36%
|65%
|28
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Peterborough and Kawarthas
|Ont.
|$648,250
|-11%
|37%
|56%
|29
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Kawartha Lakes
|Ont.
|$665,767
|-9%
|42%
|69%
|30
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Vancouver Island
|B.C.
|$669,683
|-5%
|45%
|58%
|31
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Brantford Region
|Ont.
|$677,008
|-10%
|41%
|74%
|32
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Lakelands
|Ont.
|$698,292
|-9%
|40%
|61%
|33
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Northumberland Hills
|Ont.
|$715,433
|-8%
|42%
|70%
|34
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Chilliwack and District
|B.C.
|$722,625
|-9%
|36%
|40%
|35
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Kitchener-Waterloo
|Ont.
|$740,275
|-8%
|33%
|63%
|36
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|$747,767
|-9%
|34%
|66%
|37
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Barrie and District
|Ont.
|$799,458
|-9%
|42%
|65%
|38
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Guelph and District
|Ont.
|$823,458
|-8%
|31%
|56%
|39
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Hamilton-Burlington
|Ont.
|$844,108
|-9%
|29%
|52%
|40
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Justin Dallaire
|13/06/2024 12:52 PM
|Victoria
|B.C.
|$870,592
|-5%
|32%
|38%
|Region
|Province
|1-year price change
|3-year
Prohibitively high prices around Greater Toronto and B.C.’s Lower Mainland can obscure the fact that the national average home price was a tad under $735,000 in 2023, according to the benchmark Zoocasa used in its analysis.
And even in the regions with benchmark prices above the $1-million threshold, the survey demonstrates there are more affordable neighbourhoods to be found. It should be noted our statistics do not differentiate between housing types, so don’t expect to find detached homes for these prices in these cities. But it’s still possible to get a toehold in the market with a condo or townhouse for less than $1 million, sometimes a lot less.
Our survey turned up no less than 106 neighbourhoods in the city of Toronto with benchmark prices below $1 million—the most affordable being Tandridge, with a benchmark price of just $484,269.
|wdt_ID
|wdt_created_by
|wdt_created_at
|wdt_last_edited_by
|wdt_last_edited_at
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
|Benchmark price
|5-year price growth
|1
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Tandridge
|Toronto
|$484,269
|76%
|2
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Chapel Glen
|Toronto
|$515,639
|51%
|3
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|University Village
|Toronto
|$549,621
|84%
|4
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Crescent Town
|Toronto
|$561,055
|28%
|5
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Northview Heights
|Toronto
|$605,706
|41%
|6
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Grenoble
|Toronto
|$630,408
|41%
|7
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Agincourt Centre
|Toronto
|$654,845
|38%
|8
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Parkway Forest
|Toronto
|$670,930
|33%
|9
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Sunrise
|Toronto
|$680,004
|21%
|10
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|South Steeles
|Toronto
|$680,259
|56%
|11
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Thorncliffe Park
|Toronto
|$690,129
|35%
|12
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Champlain
|Toronto
|$694,293
|30%
|13
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Regent Park
|Toronto
|$711,657
|19%
|14
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Cook Village
|Toronto
|$712,412
|65%
|15
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Sullivan
|Toronto
|$716,360
|24%
|16
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Wynford
|Toronto
|$726,292
|18%
|17
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Muirhead
|Toronto
|$731,367
|16%
|18
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Humberwood
|Toronto
|$732,004
|44%
|19
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Malvern
|Toronto
|$740,158
|43%
|20
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Yorkwoods
|Toronto
|$745,312
|88%
|21
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Kingsview Village
|Toronto
|$749,849
|48%
|22
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Mulholland
|Toronto
|$753,382
|37%
|23
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Malvern West
|Toronto
|$757,190
|43%
|24
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Forest Hills
|Toronto
|$761,215
|33%
|25
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Keelegate
|Toronto
|$763,616
|67%
|26
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Liberty
|Toronto
|$763,908
|30%
|27
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Greenbriar
|Toronto
|$763,943
|32%
|28
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Beaumond Heights
|Toronto
|$765,849
|113%
|29
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 02:18 PM
|Ionview
|Toronto
|$766,437
|43%
|30
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Railway Lands
|Toronto
|$767,106
|30%
|31
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Mount Dennis
|Toronto
|$773,542
|43%
|32
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Mount Olive
|Toronto
|$776,293
|50%
|33
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Rivalda Heights
|Toronto
|$779,412
|79%
|34
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Bathurst Quay
|Toronto
|$783,520
|21%
|35
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Kingslake
|Toronto
|$783,976
|5%
|36
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Dorset Park
|Toronto
|$793,432
|51%
|37
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Bendale
|Toronto
|$798,305
|42%
|38
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Glen Long
|Toronto
|$798,983
|51%
|39
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|West Humber
|Toronto
|$800,925
|33%
|40
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Silverview
|Toronto
|$802,279
|24%
|41
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 02:20 PM
|King-Parliament
|Toronto
|$803,986
|22%
|42
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Woodbine Downs
|Toronto
|$806,917
|57%
|43
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Northover
|Toronto
|$808,229
|48%
|44
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Fairglen
|Toronto
|$811,445
|-52%
|45
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Beechborough
|Toronto
|$811,784
|2%
|46
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Islington Village
|Toronto
|$818,469
|42%
|47
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Amesbury
|Toronto
|$823,011
|-1%
|48
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Avondale
|Toronto
|$825,765
|19%
|49
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Woburn
|Toronto
|$836,442
|43%
|50
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:07 AM
|Eglinton
|Toronto
|$840,203
|32%
|Neighbourhood
With prices like those, you might assume there’s something wrong with these neighbourhoods. Consider that a lot of them are coming up in the world. Tandridge, along with Rivalda Heights, Keelegate, Humbergate, Cook Village, Duncanwoods, Morningside, Woodbine Downs, South Steeles, Glenfield, Chapel Glen, Dorset Park, Glen Long and Mount Olive have all seen price appreciation of 50% or more over the past five years. Yorkwoods and University Village have both gone up more than 80%, and Beaumond Heights, an astonishing 113%!
Beyond those in the city of Toronto, we count an additional 65 neighbourhoods across the Greater Toronto Area where the benchmark price was below $1 million at the end of 2023.
|wdt_ID
|wdt_created_by
|wdt_created_at
|wdt_last_edited_by
|wdt_last_edited_at
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
|Region
|Benchmark price
|5-year price growth
|1
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Queen Street Corridor
|Brampton
|Peel
|$567,180
|66%
|2
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|City Centre
|Mississauga
|Peel
|$629,557
|47%
|3
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Central
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$637,580
|81%
|4
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Cannington
|Brock
|Durham
|$655,252
|57%
|5
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Vanier
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$667,385
|81%
|6
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 02:22 PM
|O’Neill
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$688,973
|68%
|7
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Lakeview
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$691,989
|90%
|8
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Town Centre
|Pickering
|Durham
|$696,623
|56%
|9
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Beaverton
|Brock
|Durham
|$707,787
|64%
|10
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Bramalea West Industrial
|Brampton
|Peel
|$715,350
|67%
|11
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Farewell
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$725,000
|102%
|12
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Virginia
|Georgina
|York
|$727,099
|79%
|13
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Concord
|Vaughan
|York
|$742,158
|54%
|14
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Village East
|Pickering
|Durham
|$743,111
|68%
|15
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Centennial
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$751,833
|63%
|16
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Samac
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$764,206
|45%
|17
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Mississauga Valleys
|Mississauga
|Peel
|$765,396
|49%
|18
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Bay Ridges
|Pickering
|Durham
|$777,317
|45%
|19
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Donevan
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$787,257
|72%
|20
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Newcastle
|Clarington
|Durham
|$797,603
|55%
|21
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Brampton South
|Brampton
|Peel
|$801,205
|53%
|22
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|McLaughlin
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$806,125
|65%
|23
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Southgate
|Brampton
|Peel
|$809,608
|53%
|24
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Windfields
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$812,005
|34%
|25
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Bowmanville
|Clarington
|Durham
|$827,336
|60%
|26
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Duffin Heights
|Pickering
|Durham
|$831,505
|44%
|27
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Rural Oshawa
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$833,300
|5%
|28
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Central Park
|Brampton
|Peel
|$835,253
|51%
|29
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Hurontario
|Mississauga
|Peel
|$842,240
|38%
|30
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Port Whitby
|Whitby
|Durham
|$843,451
|61%
|31
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Eastdale
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$848,507
|69%
|32
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Blackstock
|Scugog
|Durham
|$854,075
|48%
|33
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Brampton North
|Brampton
|Peel
|$866,091
|52%
|34
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Madoc
|Brampton
|Peel
|$868,392
|50%
|35
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|South West
|Ajax
|Durham
|$880,026
|71%
|36
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Northgate
|Brampton
|Peel
|$882,032
|50%
|37
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Historic Lakeshore Communities
|Georgina
|York
|$882,905
|46%
|38
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Downtown Brampton
|Brampton
|Peel
|$885,523
|63%
|39
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 02:22 PM
|Sutton & Jackson’s Point
|Georgina
|York
|$887,337
|70%
|40
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Keswick South
|Georgina
|York
|$887,985
|73%
|41
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Downtown Whitby
|Whitby
|Durham
|$888,137
|79%
|42
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|West Shore
|Pickering
|Durham
|$898,054
|56%
|43
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Central
|Ajax
|Durham
|$899,465
|61%
|44
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Malton
|Mississauga
|Peel
|$900,172
|62%
|45
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Courtice
|Clarington
|Durham
|$904,730
|64%
|46
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Pefferlaw
|Georgina
|York
|$915,097
|60%
|47
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Avondale
|Brampton
|Peel
|$918,374
|56%
|48
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Meadowvale
|Mississauga
|Peel
|$919,614
|54%
|49
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Pinecrest
|Oshawa
|Durham
|$919,618
|70%
|50
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 09:23 AM
|Langstaff
|Richmond Hill
|York
|$928,756
|69%
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
|Region
How much would a typical home in Toronto’s Tandridge neighbourhood cost you in monthly mortgage payments? Using a mortgage payment calculator, we find that with the minimum down payment of $24,213 and a mortgage of 25 years, you’d be looking at a monthly payment of $2,685—based on the lowest available five-year fixed mortgage rate on June 13. Add in taxes, insurance and fees, and you’d need a total of $40,706 in cash to close the deal. With 20% down ($96,854), the monthly payment would be $2,240 on a 25-year amortization.
In the city of Vancouver, which represents less than one-quarter of the Metro Vancouver population, we counted just six enclaves with benchmark prices under $1 million.
Advertisement
|wdt_ID
|wdt_created_by
|wdt_created_at
|wdt_last_edited_by
|wdt_last_edited_at
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
|Benchmark price
|5-year price growth
|1
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Downtown
|Vancouver
|$721,183
|1%
|2
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Collingwood
|Vancouver
|$883,342
|15%
|3
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Fairview
|Vancouver
|$892,675
|12%
|4
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Mount Pleasant
|Vancouver
|$896,492
|15%
|5
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|False Creek
|Vancouver
|$904,967
|6%
|6
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:32 AM
|Strathcona
|Vancouver
|$935,217
|10%
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
There are more options in the suburbs including two on the North Shore, two in the Tri-Cities, three in Burnaby, four in New Westminster and two in Richmond. Looking farther afield, there were three sub-$1-million neighbourhoods in Pitt Meadows—and likely several more in Surrey, Delta and Langley, though these municipalities are counted under the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and not included in the sub-regional data.
|wdt_ID
|wdt_created_by
|wdt_created_at
|wdt_last_edited_by
|wdt_last_edited_at
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
|Benchmark price
|5-year price growth
|1
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Uptown
|New Westminster
|$617,308
|29%
|2
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Downtown
|New Westminster
|$665,925
|16%
|3
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Sapperton
|New Westminster
|$742,083
|26%
|4
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Mid Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$787,642
|33%
|5
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|North Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$804,267
|37%
|6
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Central Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$851,717
|38%
|7
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Moody Centre
|Port Moody
|$859,342
|29%
|8
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Brentwood Park
|Burnaby
|$881,425
|11%
|9
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Edmonds
|Burnaby
|$903,950
|19%
|10
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|West Cambie
|Richmond
|$930,858
|18%
|11
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Hamilton
|Richmond
|$947,750
|22%
|12
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Lower Lonsdale
|North Vancouver
|$951,367
|25%
|13
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Lynnmour
|North Vancouver
|$974,808
|21%
|14
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Government Road
|Burnaby
|$978,542
|11%
|15
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Glenbrooke North
|New Westminster
|$991,125
|26%
|16
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Justin Dallaire
|14/06/2024 06:34 AM
|Maillardville
|Coquitlam
|$998,125
|46%
|Neighbourhood
|Municipality
The monthly mortgage on a typical home in Uptown, New Westminster—the most affordable area of those examined across Metro Vancouver—is higher than in Tandridge, Toronto. With a minimum down payment of $36,731, you’d be paying $3,389 a month to service the mortgage in Uptown. With 20% down ($123,462), the monthly payment would be $2,855.
You can find more local price breakdowns for major Canadian cities in our Where to Buy Real Estate neighbourhood database.
The good news for buyers is that prices have not continued their seemingly relentless, coast-to-coast climb in 2024. As of April, average home prices had actually fallen month-over-month in Montreal, and increases in Vancouver and Victoria were modest enough that, coupled with a softening in mortgage rates, affordability increased.
In Toronto, prices rose $14,500 on average between March and April, according to Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data, meaning households aiming to purchase an average home would need an additional $550 in annual income to qualify for a mortgage. Affordability slipped only slightly in Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa, however.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Thinking about installing a CCTV camera or motion detector alarm on your house? Here’s what to consider when setting...
If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...
From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...
What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...
Need a new furnace or central AC? Consider installing a heat pump. Here’s how to choose one, plus details...
The pool’s style, shape and size, as well as your choice of decking, landscaping and maintenance, all affect the...
Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.
Created By
Ratehub
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index for 2024 is in. Find out what Canadians think about when it comes to...