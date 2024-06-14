Advertisement

Woman adjusts home security camera

Home & Décor

How much it costs to install a home security system in Canada

Thinking about installing a CCTV camera or motion detector alarm on your house? Here’s what to consider when setting...

Two movers sit in the front of their van

Spend

How much do movers cost?

If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

A technician works on a heat pump attached to a house

Renovations

Heat pump, furnace or hybrid—which is the better option in Canada?

Need a new furnace or central AC? Consider installing a heat pump. Here’s how to choose one, plus details...

ladder in backyard pool

Real Estate

How much does a swimming pool cost in Canada?

The pool’s style, shape and size, as well as your choice of decking, landscaping and maintenance, all affect the...

For sale sign, as the real estate market responds to the Bank of Canada's rate cut.

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem discusses the Bank's latest interest rate decision

Financial literacy

What the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut in 4 years means for your finances

A Canadian man wearing headphones for self-care when dealing with financial stress.

News

FP Canada’s 2024 Financial Stress Index: What’s worrying Canadians right now

FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index for 2024 is in. Find out what Canadians think about when it comes to...

