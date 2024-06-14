But if you have some flexibility around where to live, there are cities and neighbourhoods in Canada where homes can be had for less than seven figures—lots of them, in fact. All but five of the 45 cities and regions analyzed by our partner Zoocasa in this year’s Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada report had benchmark prices below $1 million (as of the end of 2023).

See the list of Canadian cities and regions below, in order of most to least affordable (followed by neighbourhood data for Toronto and Vancouver). You can sort the data in each table by tapping on the column headers, or filter results using the last row. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

Canadian cities and regions with a benchmark price under $1 million

Region Province Benchmark price 1-year price change 3-year 5-year price change Fredericton N.B. $282,700 -1% 43% 61% Sault Ste. Marie Ont. $283,192 0% 58% 78% Saint John N.B. $286,592 3% 48% 60% Regina Sask. $309,775 -3% 8% 6% St. John's N.L. $327,942 3% 18% 17% Greater Moncton N.B. $328,383 3% 69% 98% Winnipeg Man. $339,483 -3% 17% 24% Edmonton Alta. $370,100 -4% 8% 6% Saskatoon Sask. $377,033 2% 17% 19% North Bay Ont. $397,292 -4% 63% 84% Sudbury Ont. $430,450 -2% 40% 68% Bancroft and Area Ont. $492,167 -4% 58% 96% Montreal Metro Area Que. $512,850 -2% 31% 56% Halifax-Dartmouth N.S. $519,217 1% 54% 84% Calgary Alta. $541,175 6% 31% 27% Rideau St. Lawrence Ont. $543,450 -7% 43% 87% Kingston and Area Ont. $549,483 -7% 37% 67% Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound Ont. $557,008 -9% 41% 76% Huron-Perth Ont. $557,200 -9% 41% 85% Simcoe and District Ont. $562,917 -8% 35% 71% Quinte and District Ont. $562,958 -8% 42% 79% Windsor Essex Ont. $568,583 -8% 39% 78% Tilsonburg District Ont. $580,200 -8% 53% 102% London and St. Thomas Ont. $597,358 -10% 37% 76% Ottawa Ont. $633,333 -5% 25% 59% Woodstock-Ingersoll Ont. $643,392 -11% 38% 76% Niagara Region Ont. $646,550 -11% 36% 65% Peterborough and Kawarthas Ont. $648,250 -11% 37% 56% Kawartha Lakes Ont. $665,767 -9% 42% 69% Vancouver Island B.C. $669,683 -5% 45% 58% Brantford Region Ont. $677,008 -10% 41% 74% Lakelands Ont. $698,292 -9% 40% 61% Northumberland Hills Ont. $715,433 -8% 42% 70% Chilliwack and District B.C. $722,625 -9% 36% 40% Kitchener-Waterloo Ont. $740,275 -8% 33% 63% Cambridge Ont. $747,767 -9% 34% 66% Barrie and District Ont. $799,458 -9% 42% 65% Guelph and District Ont. $823,458 -8% 31% 56% Hamilton-Burlington Ont. $844,108 -9% 29% 52% Victoria B.C. $870,592 -5% 32% 38%

Prohibitively high prices around Greater Toronto and B.C.’s Lower Mainland can obscure the fact that the national average home price was a tad under $735,000 in 2023, according to the benchmark Zoocasa used in its analysis.

And even in the regions with benchmark prices above the $1-million threshold, the survey demonstrates there are more affordable neighbourhoods to be found. It should be noted our statistics do not differentiate between housing types, so don’t expect to find detached homes for these prices in these cities. But it’s still possible to get a toehold in the market with a condo or townhouse for less than $1 million, sometimes a lot less.

Where to get a home for less than $1 million in Toronto

Our survey turned up no less than 106 neighbourhoods in the city of Toronto with benchmark prices below $1 million—the most affordable being Tandridge, with a benchmark price of just $484,269.

Toronto neighbourhoods

Neighbourhood Municipality Benchmark price 5-year price growth Tandridge Toronto $484,269 76% Chapel Glen Toronto $515,639 51% University Village Toronto $549,621 84% Crescent Town Toronto $561,055 28% Northview Heights Toronto $605,706 41% Grenoble Toronto $630,408 41% Agincourt Centre Toronto $654,845 38% Parkway Forest Toronto $670,930 33% Sunrise Toronto $680,004 21% South Steeles Toronto $680,259 56% Thorncliffe Park Toronto $690,129 35% Champlain Toronto $694,293 30% Regent Park Toronto $711,657 19% Cook Village Toronto $712,412 65% Sullivan Toronto $716,360 24% Wynford Toronto $726,292 18% Muirhead Toronto $731,367 16% Humberwood Toronto $732,004 44% Malvern Toronto $740,158 43% Yorkwoods Toronto $745,312 88% Kingsview Village Toronto $749,849 48% Mulholland Toronto $753,382 37% Malvern West Toronto $757,190 43% Forest Hills Toronto $761,215 33% Keelegate Toronto $763,616 67% Liberty Toronto $763,908 30% Greenbriar Toronto $763,943 32% Beaumond Heights Toronto $765,849 113% Ionview Toronto $766,437 43% Railway Lands Toronto $767,106 30% Mount Dennis Toronto $773,542 43% Mount Olive Toronto $776,293 50% Rivalda Heights Toronto $779,412 79% Bathurst Quay Toronto $783,520 21% Kingslake Toronto $783,976 5% Dorset Park Toronto $793,432 51% Bendale Toronto $798,305 42% Glen Long Toronto $798,983 51% West Humber Toronto $800,925 33% Silverview Toronto $802,279 24% King-Parliament Toronto $803,986 22% Woodbine Downs Toronto $806,917 57% Northover Toronto $808,229 48% Fairglen Toronto $811,445 -52% Beechborough Toronto $811,784 2% Islington Village Toronto $818,469 42% Amesbury Toronto $823,011 -1% Avondale Toronto $825,765 19% Woburn Toronto $836,442 43% Eglinton Toronto $840,203 32%

With prices like those, you might assume there’s something wrong with these neighbourhoods. Consider that a lot of them are coming up in the world. Tandridge, along with Rivalda Heights, Keelegate, Humbergate, Cook Village, Duncanwoods, Morningside, Woodbine Downs, South Steeles, Glenfield, Chapel Glen, Dorset Park, Glen Long and Mount Olive have all seen price appreciation of 50% or more over the past five years. Yorkwoods and University Village have both gone up more than 80%, and Beaumond Heights, an astonishing 113%!

Beyond those in the city of Toronto, we count an additional 65 neighbourhoods across the Greater Toronto Area where the benchmark price was below $1 million at the end of 2023.

Greater Toronto Area neighbourhoods

Neighbourhood Municipality Region Benchmark price 5-year price growth Queen Street Corridor Brampton Peel $567,180 66% City Centre Mississauga Peel $629,557 47% Central Oshawa Durham $637,580 81% Cannington Brock Durham $655,252 57% Vanier Oshawa Durham $667,385 81% O'Neill Oshawa Durham $688,973 68% Lakeview Oshawa Durham $691,989 90% Town Centre Pickering Durham $696,623 56% Beaverton Brock Durham $707,787 64% Bramalea West Industrial Brampton Peel $715,350 67% Farewell Oshawa Durham $725,000 102% Virginia Georgina York $727,099 79% Concord Vaughan York $742,158 54% Village East Pickering Durham $743,111 68% Centennial Oshawa Durham $751,833 63% Samac Oshawa Durham $764,206 45% Mississauga Valleys Mississauga Peel $765,396 49% Bay Ridges Pickering Durham $777,317 45% Donevan Oshawa Durham $787,257 72% Newcastle Clarington Durham $797,603 55% Brampton South Brampton Peel $801,205 53% McLaughlin Oshawa Durham $806,125 65% Southgate Brampton Peel $809,608 53% Windfields Oshawa Durham $812,005 34% Bowmanville Clarington Durham $827,336 60% Duffin Heights Pickering Durham $831,505 44% Rural Oshawa Oshawa Durham $833,300 5% Central Park Brampton Peel $835,253 51% Hurontario Mississauga Peel $842,240 38% Port Whitby Whitby Durham $843,451 61% Eastdale Oshawa Durham $848,507 69% Blackstock Scugog Durham $854,075 48% Brampton North Brampton Peel $866,091 52% Madoc Brampton Peel $868,392 50% South West Ajax Durham $880,026 71% Northgate Brampton Peel $882,032 50% Historic Lakeshore Communities Georgina York $882,905 46% Downtown Brampton Brampton Peel $885,523 63% Sutton & Jackson's Point Georgina York $887,337 70% Keswick South Georgina York $887,985 73% Downtown Whitby Whitby Durham $888,137 79% West Shore Pickering Durham $898,054 56% Central Ajax Durham $899,465 61% Malton Mississauga Peel $900,172 62% Courtice Clarington Durham $904,730 64% Pefferlaw Georgina York $915,097 60% Avondale Brampton Peel $918,374 56% Meadowvale Mississauga Peel $919,614 54% Pinecrest Oshawa Durham $919,618 70% Langstaff Richmond Hill York $928,756 69%

How much would a typical home in Toronto’s Tandridge neighbourhood cost you in monthly mortgage payments? Using a mortgage payment calculator, we find that with the minimum down payment of $24,213 and a mortgage of 25 years, you’d be looking at a monthly payment of $2,685—based on the lowest available five-year fixed mortgage rate on June 13. Add in taxes, insurance and fees, and you’d need a total of $40,706 in cash to close the deal. With 20% down ($96,854), the monthly payment would be $2,240 on a 25-year amortization.

Where to get a home for less than $1 million in Vancouver

In the city of Vancouver, which represents less than one-quarter of the Metro Vancouver population, we counted just six enclaves with benchmark prices under $1 million.