It’s important to include moving costs in your budget when buying a home or signing the lease on a rental. By understanding how movers charge their fees, you may be able to save money. Here’s the information and tips you need to make the most of your move.

The average cost of movers in Canada

The cost of hiring movers in Canada varies by a number of different factors: the size of your home, how much stuff you have, how much that stuff weighs, whether you’re packing it all yourself or paying for assistance, where you live and how far you’re moving.

There may be additional variables—for example, if your movers have to manoeuvre down exterior stairs or use a shared elevator in a high-rise building. Some movers charge more during peak season (May to August). Plus, do you own a piano or a lot of large, heavy furniture? That’s going to cost more than moving a few particle-board dressers and bookshelves from a big-box store. (In some cases—such as moving a piano, a hot tub or antiques—you may need movers with specialized training and equipment.)

The moving industry in Canada is unregulated, so there are no standard rates, says Nancy Irvine, president of the Canadian Association of Movers, a trade association representing moving and storage companies. “Movers charge by weight for long distance and by the hour for local moves within the same town.”

Moving companies generally have a clear definition of “local move” in their contracts that may involve staying within a specific radius around a major city or a maximum distance between locations (often 100 kilometres). If you’re outside of these limits, yours will likely be considered a long-distance move. For example: moving from Toronto to Oakville would likely be considered a local move, whereas moving from Toronto to Montreal would be long-distance. Many professional movers specialize in one service or the other, while some offer both. Moving companies may also offer packing, storage options, junk removal and other services.

Hiring professional movers will typically cost $100 to $250 per hour, depending on where you live and how many workers are booked for your move. (This price range is based on cost guides from a few national moving companies.)

Small-town movers tend to be at the lower end of this range; you can expect to pay more in big cities. A crew of two movers typically costs less than a crew of three or four movers, but the larger crew may take fewer hours to get the job done. This is why getting written estimates from several reputable movers is an important part of your research.

Base costs for a local move

Number of bedrooms Hours Cost Studio 3–4 $300–$500 1 3–5 $400–$750 2 5–7 $600–$1,000 3 7–10 $750–$1,800 4 10+ $1,000–$2,500

Why hire professional movers?

If you’re tempted to take a do-it-yourself approach to your next move, Irvine urges you to think again—if only for the sake of your back. “When you move yourself, you often don’t know how to lift correctly, especially getting things on and off the truck,” she says. “We hear so much about folks who chose to save money by doing it themselves and then ended up with back and neck issues—or their friends did—sometimes causing folks to miss work and have years of treatment afterwards.”