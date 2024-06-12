Advertisement

A sign outside of a National Bank of Canada branch

News

National Bank to buy Canadian Western Bank at $5 billion valuation

The deal will further consolidate the Canadian banking sector, following RBC's recent acquisition of HSBC.

A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

To save money, make your own coffee at home

Shopping

Why is coffee so expensive in Canada?

We examine the factors that have contributed to a 30% price jump in Canada in just two years

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Two smiling young men check their accounts on their phones

Save

How to save money in Canada: A new way that offers higher interest and more flexibility

Financial Planner Kenneth Doll smiles into a camera with a blurred city background in the image.

Financial Planning

Kenneth Doll, fee-only, advice-only financial planner

Kenneth Doll is a Certified Financial Planner, speaker and educator based in Calgary. Learn about his approach to financial...

Photo of Ellyce Fulmore

Columns

Ellyce Fulmore is putting the personal back into personal finance

This Canadian finfluencer is making money management more inclusive, engaging and fun through her personal finance company, Queerd Co.

A woman at a mall looks at her shopping bags

Learn

How ADHD can affect your finances

Ellyce Fulmore struggled with impulsive spending and debt—until she figured out money strategies that work with her neurodivergent mind.

