How much do movers cost?
If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus moving tips from the pros.
Buying a new house or finding a great apartment can be exciting, but next comes something a little less thrilling: planning a big move. Not only does moving involve a lot of logistical juggling, it can be costly—especially if you’re moving to another city or province.
It’s important to include moving costs in your budget when buying a home or signing the lease on a rental. By understanding how movers charge their fees, you may be able to save money. Here’s the information and tips you need to make the most of your move.
The cost of hiring movers in Canada varies by a number of different factors: the size of your home, how much stuff you have, how much that stuff weighs, whether you’re packing it all yourself or paying for assistance, where you live and how far you’re moving.
There may be additional variables—for example, if your movers have to manoeuvre down exterior stairs or use a shared elevator in a high-rise building. Some movers charge more during peak season (May to August). Plus, do you own a piano or a lot of large, heavy furniture? That’s going to cost more than moving a few particle-board dressers and bookshelves from a big-box store. (In some cases—such as moving a piano, a hot tub or antiques—you may need movers with specialized training and equipment.)
The moving industry in Canada is unregulated, so there are no standard rates, says Nancy Irvine, president of the Canadian Association of Movers, a trade association representing moving and storage companies. “Movers charge by weight for long distance and by the hour for local moves within the same town.”
Moving companies generally have a clear definition of “local move” in their contracts that may involve staying within a specific radius around a major city or a maximum distance between locations (often 100 kilometres). If you’re outside of these limits, yours will likely be considered a long-distance move. For example: moving from Toronto to Oakville would likely be considered a local move, whereas moving from Toronto to Montreal would be long-distance. Many professional movers specialize in one service or the other, while some offer both. Moving companies may also offer packing, storage options, junk removal and other services.
Hiring professional movers will typically cost $100 to $250 per hour, depending on where you live and how many workers are booked for your move. (This price range is based on cost guides from a few national moving companies.)
Small-town movers tend to be at the lower end of this range; you can expect to pay more in big cities. A crew of two movers typically costs less than a crew of three or four movers, but the larger crew may take fewer hours to get the job done. This is why getting written estimates from several reputable movers is an important part of your research.
|Number of bedrooms
|Hours
|Cost
|Studio
|3–4
|$300–$500
|1
|3–5
|$400–$750
|2
|5–7
|$600–$1,000
|3
|7–10
|$750–$1,800
|4
|10+
|$1,000–$2,500
If you’re tempted to take a do-it-yourself approach to your next move, Irvine urges you to think again—if only for the sake of your back. “When you move yourself, you often don’t know how to lift correctly, especially getting things on and off the truck,” she says. “We hear so much about folks who chose to save money by doing it themselves and then ended up with back and neck issues—or their friends did—sometimes causing folks to miss work and have years of treatment afterwards.”
Thanks to on-the-job training and years of experience, a professional mover is less likely to injure themselves picking up a box or a sofa incorrectly. Professional movers can also help make the day run smoothly, which is key to staying on budget. Movers can pack a truck more efficiently and safely than the average home owner, and you won’t need to worry about renting or driving a large vehicle, returning it on time, or dealing with a breakdown due to poor maintenance. Professional movers are also skilled at protecting your home and belongings from damage. They’ll bring floor runners, moving blankets and other equipment as needed, and they’re used to manoeuvring through doorways, on stairs and around corners.
One final reason, according to Irvine: your sanity. Moving can be incredibly stressful, and the process involves a lot of moving parts. “With professional movers, you can let them worry about the details of driving your belongings so you can deal with children, spouses, family, pets and a thousand other details.”
There could be dozens of moving companies in your region, and it’s up to you to find one that’s reasonably priced, trustworthy and reputable (no pressure). You’ll also want to make sure they’re certified—an online tool from the Canadian Association of Movers can help. It also offers a referral service.
Ideally, you’ll have a solid understanding of your moving needs before making any calls, as this allows you to get the most accurate estimates. Make a list that includes your moving date, your new address, the size of your current home, type of services you’ll require, and roughly how many boxes and pieces of furniture you expect to move. Don’t forget about your belongings inside cupboards, cabinets and closets. Tell the movers if you have a children’s play structure that’s coming along with you, or a boat in the garage that needs moving. Don’t underestimate or downplay the number of belongings you have, Irvine urges, as this will only result in an inaccurate estimate.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of fraudulent or low-quality moving companies out there. Irvine recommends using this checklist to ask the right questions and weed out any scammers.
In addition, check out online reviews—and not just the first page, Irvine notes, as fake reviews can be purchased. “You may notice a pattern that there are a lot of one-liner, five-star reviews around the same date and then gaps before the next review,” she advises. “Generally, that means they could be purchased reviews, or they had friends and family comment.” Irvine also recommends looking at how the business responds to negative reviews, as that demonstrates their integrity (or lack thereof). You can also ask for references.
“There are so many fake movers online that have boatloads of money to spend on search engine optimization, fake reviews and other ways to direct you to them first,” Irvine explains, noting that it’s easy to make a website. “It’s very hard to tell real movers from shady ones. It’s so critical to check with the Canadian Association of Movers and/or with the Better Business Bureau to find out their reputation.”
Before you sign a contract, make sure a few important documents are in place. “It’s really important that you find out if they have cargo insurance, workers’ compensation and a commercial office,” Irvine says. “If something goes wrong, are you going to be able to find them, and are they going to be able to deal with loss or worker injury, or will it fall on you?”
Once you’ve chosen a moving company, be sure to get your quote in writing and have a signed contract in place. Consumers have rights that apply to moving contracts, and it’s worthwhile to review them before signing an agreement. Get everything in writing and keep it.
“Keep all communication until after the move is completed—emails, texts, whatever—even if it is just a ‘yes’ to something you asked,” Irvine recommends. “If something goes wrong, you need to have backup for making claims or going into discussions with your mover.”
Finally, you may also want to speak to your insurance provider about what type of coverage you have (or can get) before putting your belongings on that moving truck. Even if your movers have insurance, it may offer peace of mind to have your own coverage on high-value items.
If your moving day is approaching, there are a few things you can do to help things run smoothly and stay on schedule.
Planning and executing a move is a significant endeavour, but with any luck, it’s also something you won’t have to do often. Do your homework, be prepared and remember that the day will end on a high note: with you settling into your new home.
