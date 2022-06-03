Video by Nattipat Vesvarute on Pexels

The suburban cities of Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond, on British Columbia’s western coast, feature bustling commercial centres and a variety of neighbourhoods fit for young and growing families—all within a half-hour’s commute of Vancouver. The cities are well-connected with roadways, bike lanes and rapid transit.

For the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—on a list of the top places to buy real estate in these cities. By examining local real estate data and long-term housing trends, Zoocasa has identified the neighbourhoods in Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond that offer home buyers the greatest value and price-growth potential.

Our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada (view those articles by tapping or clicking on the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching these cities

Located on the doorstep of the Rocky Mountains and the Fraser River, Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond offer residents and visitors everything from parks and greenspace to mountain trails and convenient amenities.

Burnaby

Just east of Vancouver, Burnaby is a mere 25-minute drive to the city’s downtown core. It has a population of around 250,000 and is home to several tech companies and the campuses of two post-secondary institutions: Simon Fraser University and the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Approximately 10% of metro Vacouver’s population calls Burnaby home, making it the third-largest city in B.C., following Vancouver and Surrey. The city has designated 25% of its land as parkland and has one of the highest park-to-resident ratios in all of North America. That, along with its growing restaurant scene, museums, art galleries and its renowned theatre, make it a popular tourist destination.

New Westminster

New Westminster, also referred to as “New West,” was founded in 1858 and served as B.C.’s capital until 1866. Located on the banks of Fraser River, it is a member municipality of the Metro Vancouver Regional District and is located roughly at the centre of Greater Vancouver. Named by Queen Victoria, the city is steeped in Canadian history, with a downtown core framed by historic buildings and a waterfront district that includes Columbia Street, a retail and shopping destination.

It takes only 30 minutes to get to New Westminster from Vancouver by car or the SkyTrain’s Expo Line. New West’s six main neighbourhoods are well-known for their food and shopping, arts and culture, antique shops and cafes, creating an abundance of job opportunities in the tourism industry for locals.