Where to buy real estate in 2020: City of Toronto
In Toronto's top neighbourhood pick of Alderwood, buyers can find everything from original post-war bungalows to modern two-storey homes, to larger family homes.
In Toronto's top neighbourhood pick of Alderwood, buyers can find everything from original post-war bungalows to modern two-storey homes, to larger family homes.
|Rank
|Area
|Province
|Neighbourhood
|Area average price 2019
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Average price vs. metro district
|Average price vs. greater city area
|1-Year price change
|5-Year price change
|Final star rating
|1
|Toronto W06
|ON
|Alderwood
|$1,012,359
|68.23
|98.32
|150.4%
|128.8%
|120.0%
|65.4%
|97.7%
|★★★★
|2
|Toronto C08
|ON
|Moss Park
|$1,509,796
|50.49
|99.43
|173.5%
|221.6%
|206.5%
|80.9%
|98.2%
|★★★★
|3
|Toronto E01
|ON
|Blake-Jones
|$1,241,262
|60.86
|92.39
|117.9%
|123.8%
|115.4%
|45.6%
|94.6%
|★★★
|4
|Toronto C10
|ON
|Mount Pleasant East
|$1,594,740
|51.87
|94.85
|137.5%
|185.5%
|172.9%
|37.7%
|95.1%
|★★★★
|5
|Toronto C02
|ON
|Yonge-St. Clair
|$2,095,964
|47.70
|86.82
|159.7%
|283.3%
|263.9%
|19.5%
|87.7%
|★★★★★
|6
|Toronto C02
|ON
|Wychwood
|$2,095,964
|50.60
|95.55
|93.8%
|166.3%
|155.0%
|39.6%
|96.4%
|★★★★
|7
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Crescent Town
|$1,069,340
|67.31
|99.72
|142.9%
|129.3%
|120.5%
|106.7%
|99.7%
|★★
|8
|Toronto C04
|ON
|Lawrence Park North
|$1,819,957
|50.09
|86.80
|111.7%
|172.1%
|160.3%
|29.2%
|84.6%
|★★★★
|9
|Toronto C03
|ON
|Oakwood-Vaughan
|$1,672,260
|45.48
|98.79
|89.9%
|127.1%
|118.5%
|65.1%
|98.5%
|★★★
|10
|Toronto C09
|ON
|Rosedale-Moore Park
|$3,008,096
|42.60
|86.02
|127.5%
|324.6%
|302.4%
|24.2%
|90.5%
|★★★★★
|11
|Toronto E10
|ON
|West Hill
|$790,226
|58.75
|97.71
|137.7%
|92.1%
|85.8%
|56.4%
|97.9%
|★★★
|12
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Trinity-Bellwoods
|$1,648,312
|61.74
|77.64
|111.6%
|155.6%
|145.0%
|7.7%
|91.5%
|★★★★
|13
|Toronto C03
|ON
|Yonge-Eglinton
|$1,672,260
|58.34
|58.04
|105.6%
|149.4%
|139.2%
|9.9%
|65.6%
|★★★★★
|14
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Palmerston-Little Italy
|$1,648,312
|58.79
|63.18
|106.6%
|148.6%
|138.5%
|1.2%
|63.1%
|★★★★
|15
|Toronto W06
|ON
|New Toronto
|$1,012,359
|45.92
|90.46
|103.5%
|88.6%
|82.6%
|25.7%
|90.0%
|★★★
|16
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Eringate-Centennial-West Deane
|$1,184,223
|46.13
|90.97
|99.1%
|99.3%
|92.6%
|34.5%
|92.3%
|★★★★
|17
|Toronto C02
|ON
|Annex
|$2,095,964
|43.66
|64.86
|121.3%
|215.1%
|200.4%
|-1.4%
|77.7%
|★★★★★
|18
|Toronto E11
|ON
|Rouge E11
|$722,209
|63.56
|96.38
|164.4%
|100.4%
|93.6%
|52.9%
|95.9%
|★★★
|19
|Toronto E02
|ON
|East End-Danforth
|$1,316,352
|40.82
|81.48
|90.7%
|101.0%
|94.1%
|17.6%
|90.3%
|★★★
|20
|Toronto W03
|ON
|Weston-Pellam Park
|$843,633
|46.10
|83.23
|110.2%
|78.7%
|73.3%
|20.0%
|87.2%
|★★
|21
|Toronto W05
|ON
|York University Heights
|$828,052
|56.57
|86.73
|130.6%
|91.5%
|85.3%
|30.5%
|85.6%
|★★
|22
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Little Portugal
|$1,648,312
|45.84
|59.50
|90.8%
|126.6%
|118.0%
|-0.2%
|84.1%
|★★★★
|23
|Toronto E04
|ON
|Clairlea-Birchmount
|$761,729
|46.24
|77.52
|115.8%
|74.7%
|69.6%
|20.3%
|80.5%
|★★★
|24
|Toronto W01
|ON
|Roncesvalles
|$1,526,647
|47.13
|56.85
|94.6%
|122.2%
|113.9%
|1.2%
|71.3%
|★★★★
|25
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Humber Summit
|$828,052
|46.17
|83.75
|111.5%
|78.1%
|72.8%
|19.8%
|76.7%
|★★
|26
|Toronto E01
|ON
|Greenwood-Coxwell
|$1,241,262
|34.15
|64.50
|83.3%
|87.5%
|81.5%
|7.5%
|69.0%
|★★★★
|27
|Toronto E04
|ON
|Kennedy Park
|$761,729
|38.37
|81.30
|104.4%
|67.3%
|62.7%
|18.4%
|80.8%
|★★
|28
|Toronto E11
|ON
|Malvern
|$722,209
|52.74
|96.89
|131.7%
|80.5%
|75.0%
|48.9%
|97.4%
|★★
|29
|Toronto W03
|ON
|Keelesdale-Eglinton West
|$843,633
|38.76
|81.67
|102.2%
|72.9%
|68.0%
|17.2%
|82.1%
|★★
|30
|Toronto W03
|ON
|Rockcliffe-Smythe
|$843,633
|37.36
|85.14
|100.3%
|71.6%
|66.7%
|20.7%
|87.9%
|★★
|31
|Toronto E02
|ON
|Woodbine Corridor
|$1,316,352
|34.23
|60.34
|80.1%
|89.2%
|83.1%
|5.6%
|59.7%
|★★★★
|32
|Toronto C10
|ON
|Mount Pleasant West
|$1,594,740
|53.37
|31.12
|100.1%
|135.1%
|125.8%
|-10.1%
|40.3%
|★★★★
|33
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Glenfield-Jane Heights
|$828,052
|42.65
|86.09
|106.6%
|74.7%
|69.6%
|19.0%
|83.8%
|★★
|34
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Humbermede
|$828,052
|35.95
|79.98
|99.8%
|69.9%
|65.1%
|15.5%
|70.5%
|★★
|35
|Toronto C13
|ON
|Banbury-Don Mills
|$1,187,598
|66.64
|34.76
|135.8%
|136.4%
|127.1%
|1.1%
|38.5%
|★★★
|36
|Toronto W06
|ON
|Mimico
|$1,012,359
|34.69
|50.52
|92.7%
|79.4%
|74.0%
|3.5%
|36.2%
|★★★★
|37
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Briar Hill-Belgravia
|$850,365
|43.58
|59.40
|106.9%
|76.9%
|71.6%
|2.6%
|63.3%
|★★
|38
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Hillcrest Village
|$1,193,437.50
|41.64
|54.75
|94.7%
|95.7%
|89.2%
|16.9%
|48.2%
|★★★
|39
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Dufferin Grove
|$1,648,312
|39.84
|44.07
|79.8%
|111.3%
|103.7%
|-1.8%
|21.8%
|★★★★
|40
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Humberlea-Pelmo Park W5
|$828,052
|48.88
|67.73
|115.2%
|80.7%
|75.2%
|19.8%
|65.1%
|★★
|41
|Toronto E09
|ON
|Bendale
|$727,426
|38.16
|63.26
|105.3%
|64.8%
|60.4%
|9.9%
|65.4%
|★★★
|42
|Toronto W03
|ON
|Corso Italia-Davenport
|$843,633
|44.62
|48.17
|108.1%
|77.2%
|71.9%
|2.0%
|46.2%
|★★★
|43
|Toronto C13
|ON
|Victoria Village
|$1,187,598
|34.23
|57.93
|85.9%
|86.3%
|80.4%
|12.3%
|65.9%
|★★★
|44
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Broadview North
|$1,069,340
|39.43
|48.36
|96.0%
|86.9%
|81.0%
|6.0%
|40.0%
|★★★
|45
|Toronto E06
|ON
|Oakridge
|$857,438
|26.17
|67.06
|86.6%
|62.8%
|58.5%
|12.7%
|67.4%
|★★
|46
|Toronto W02
|ON
|High Park North
|$1,252,811
|44.59
|24.80
|96.5%
|102.4%
|95.4%
|-6.9%
|22.3%
|★★★★
|47
|Toronto W03
|ON
|Caledonia-Fairbank
|$843,633
|38.61
|58.63
|102.1%
|72.9%
|67.9%
|1.9%
|67.9%
|★★
|48
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Humberlea-Pelmo Park W4
|$850,365
|43.88
|55.48
|107.2%
|77.1%
|71.9%
|14.3%
|77.4%
|★★
|49
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Danforth Village-East York
|$1,069,340
|32.10
|34.93
|87.2%
|78.9%
|73.5%
|-5.2%
|44.4%
|★★★★
|50
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Downsview-Roding-CFB
|$828,052
|38.92
|62.65
|102.5%
|71.8%
|66.9%
|11.0%
|60.3%
|★★
|51
|Toronto W05
|ON
|Black Creek
|$828,052
|29.43
|71.65
|92.9%
|65.1%
|60.7%
|11.2%
|82.8%
|★★
|52
|Toronto E06
|ON
|Birchcliffe-Cliffside
|$857,438
|42.03
|42.90
|105.3%
|76.4%
|71.2%
|-5.2%
|61.0%
|★★★
|53
|Toronto E10
|ON
|Rouge E10
|$790,226
|62.19
|23.86
|149.3%
|99.8%
|93.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|54
|Toronto E01
|ON
|North Riverdale
|$1,241,262
|51.83
|24.63
|103.9%
|109.2%
|101.7%
|-8.9%
|20.8%
|★★★★
|55
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Woodbine-Lumsden
|$1,069,340
|26.66
|43.22
|78.9%
|71.4%
|66.5%
|-2.0%
|51.8%
|★★★
|56
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Mount Dennis
|$850,365
|34.35
|56.78
|97.7%
|70.3%
|65.5%
|0
|95.6%
|★★
|57
|Toronto E02
|ON
|The Beaches
|$1,316,352
|39.32
|16.42
|88.3%
|98.4%
|91.7%
|-17.2%
|20.0%
|★★★★★
|58
|Toronto E07
|ON
|Agincourt South-Malvern West
|$831,826
|44.84
|46.92
|109.6%
|77.1%
|71.9%
|7.0%
|34.6%
|★★
|59
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Kensington-Chinatown
|$1,648,312
|21.30
|38.11
|43.8%
|61.0%
|56.9%
|0
|6.9%
|★★★
|60
|Toronto C13
|ON
|Parkwoods-Donalda
|$1,187,598
|39.56
|34.86
|92.1%
|92.6%
|86.3%
|2.9%
|31.8%
|★★★
|61
|Toronto E04
|ON
|Ionview
|$761,729
|36.49
|44.32
|102.3%
|65.9%
|61.4%
|0
|73.6%
|★★
|62
|Toronto W01
|ON
|High Park-Swansea
|$1,526,647
|37.90
|16.13
|80.1%
|103.5%
|96.4%
|-20.3%
|19.7%
|★★★★
|63
|Toronto E01
|ON
|South Riverdale
|$1,241,262
|32.79
|23.73
|81.1%
|85.2%
|79.4%
|-16.2%
|27.4%
|★★★★
|64
|Toronto C02
|ON
|Casa Loma
|$2,095,964
|45.12
|3.48
|83.3%
|147.7%
|137.6%
|0
|10.8%
|★★★★
|65
|Toronto W02
|ON
|Runnymede-Bloor West Village
|$1,252,811
|30.73
|18.43
|77.3%
|82.0%
|76.4%
|-17.7%
|17.4%
|★★★★
|66
|Toronto W10
|ON
|West Humber-Clairville
|$739,999
|32.28
|43.73
|98.3%
|61.6%
|57.4%
|-1.1%
|45.6%
|★★
|67
|Toronto W02
|ON
|Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction
|$1,252,811
|30.09
|25.52
|76.4%
|81.0%
|75.5%
|-11.0%
|29.7%
|★★★
|68
|Toronto C11
|ON
|Leaside
|$1,694,183
|35.09
|10.81
|68.2%
|97.8%
|91.2%
|-26.4%
|12.6%
|★★★★★
|69
|Toronto E05
|ON
|Tam O'Shanter-Sullivan
|$884,020
|32.09
|40.74
|94.6%
|70.8%
|66.0%
|4.5%
|36.9%
|★★
|70
|Toronto C07
|ON
|Newtonbrook West
|$1,263,135
|34.61
|21.71
|83.2%
|88.9%
|82.9%
|-6.4%
|25.9%
|★★★★
|71
|Toronto C04
|ON
|Lawrence Park South
|$1,819,957
|40.46
|8.80
|76.9%
|118.4%
|110.3%
|-28.6%
|15.1%
|★★★★
|72
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Pleasant View
|$1,193,437.50
|33.08
|29.52
|83.6%
|84.4%
|78.7%
|-0.4%
|29.0%
|★★★
|73
|Toronto E07
|ON
|Agincourt North
|$831,826
|32.00
|34.74
|95.9%
|67.5%
|62.9%
|2.3%
|23.1%
|★★★
|74
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Playter Estates-Danforth
|$1,069,340
|38.68
|9.77
|95.4%
|86.3%
|80.4%
|-33.4%
|13.1%
|★★★
|75
|Toronto W10
|ON
|Thistletown-Beaumonde Heights
|$739,999
|30.55
|47.74
|97.1%
|60.8%
|56.6%
|1.3%
|53.8%
|★★
|76
|Toronto E03
|ON
|Danforth
|$1,069,340
|41.14
|38.57
|97.4%
|88.2%
|82.2%
|-6.0%
|47.4%
|★★★
|77
|Toronto E03
|ON
|East York
|$1,069,340
|28.04
|16.37
|80.9%
|73.2%
|68.2%
|0
|26.7%
|★★★★
|78
|Toronto W06
|ON
|Long Branch
|$1,012,359
|37.38
|15.23
|95.6%
|81.9%
|76.3%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|79
|Toronto C03
|ON
|Humewood-Cedarvale
|$1,672,260
|33.93
|16.71
|66.1%
|93.6%
|87.2%
|-21.6%
|20.5%
|★★★
|80
|Toronto E10
|ON
|Centennial Scarborough
|$790,226
|37.18
|31.28
|102.3%
|68.4%
|63.7%
|-3.8%
|32.6%
|★★★
|81
|Toronto E04
|ON
|Dorset Park
|$761,729
|44.64
|38.45
|112.0%
|72.2%
|67.3%
|0
|81.5%
|★★
|82
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Don Valley Village
|$1,193,437.50
|32.82
|19.43
|83.4%
|84.2%
|78.5%
|-9.5%
|21.5%
|★★★
|83
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Bayview Woods-Steeles
|$1,193,437.50
|35.27
|16.00
|86.6%
|87.4%
|81.5%
|-12.8%
|18.7%
|★★★★
|84
|Toronto W02
|ON
|Junction Area
|$1,252,811
|27.01
|18.38
|71.2%
|75.5%
|70.4%
|-17.5%
|24.9%
|★★★
|85
|Toronto E09
|ON
|Woburn
|$727,426
|27.26
|38.74
|93.0%
|57.2%
|53.3%
|-0.2%
|42.3%
|★★
|86
|Toronto C01
|ON
|University
|$1,648,312
|25.46
|15.85
|52.1%
|72.6%
|67.7%
|-50.9%
|8.5%
|★★★★★
|87
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Brookhaven-Amesbury
|$850,365
|32.52
|30.14
|95.8%
|69.0%
|64.3%
|5.9%
|37.9%
|★★
|88
|Toronto E07
|ON
|Milliken
|$831,826
|28.71
|27.51
|91.8%
|64.6%
|60.2%
|-2.6%
|22.8%
|★★★
|89
|Toronto E05
|ON
|L'Amoreaux
|$884,020
|32.95
|21.97
|95.4%
|71.4%
|66.5%
|-2.9%
|22.1%
|★★
|90
|Toronto W02
|ON
|Lambton Baby Point
|$1,252,811
|25.49
|9.82
|67.5%
|71.5%
|66.6%
|-32.6%
|11.5%
|★★★★
|91
|Toronto C08
|ON
|Cabbagetown-South St. James Town
|$1,509,796
|22.38
|6.53
|50.3%
|64.3%
|59.9%
|-42.7%
|7.2%
|★★★★
|92
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Maple Leaf
|$850,365
|28.10
|12.85
|90.6%
|65.2%
|60.8%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|93
|Toronto E08
|ON
|Guildwood
|$808,092
|33.56
|0
|98.2%
|67.1%
|62.6%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|94
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Rustic
|$850,365
|28.95
|10.09
|91.4%
|65.8%
|61.3%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|95
|Toronto C08
|ON
|Church-Yonge Corridor
|$1,509,796
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|96
|Toronto C03
|ON
|Forest Hill South
|$1,672,260
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★★
|97
|Toronto C04
|ON
|Forest Hill North
|$1,819,957
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|98
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Kingsway South
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0.10
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|99
|Toronto C10
|ON
|Flemingdon Park
|$1,594,740
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★★
|100
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Islington-City Centre West
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0.09
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|101
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Bayview Village
|$1,193,437.50
|(22.35)
|0.09
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★★
|102
|Toronto C04
|ON
|Bedford Park-Nortown
|$1,819,957
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|103
|Toronto C08
|ON
|Regent Park
|$1,509,796
|(22.35)
|0.04
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|104
|Toronto C07
|ON
|Willowdale West
|$1,263,135
|(22.35)
|0.26
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.0%
|0.3%
|★★★★
|105
|Toronto W07
|ON
|Stonegate-Queensway
|$1,225,390
|(22.35)
|0.04
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|106
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Edenbridge-Humber Valley
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|107
|Toronto C12
|ON
|Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills
|$2,408,769
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|108
|Toronto C04
|ON
|Englemount-Lawrence
|$1,819,957
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|109
|Toronto C14
|ON
|Newtonbrook East
|$1,529,290
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|110
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Princess-Rosethorn
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|111
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Etobicoke West Mall
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|112
|Toronto W08
|ON
|Markland Wood
|$1,184,223
|(22.35)
|0.26
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.0%
|0.3%
|★★★★
|113
|Toronto W01
|ON
|South Parkdale
|$1,526,647
|(22.35)
|0.26
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.0%
|0.3%
|★★★
|114
|Toronto C14
|ON
|Willowdale East
|$1,529,290
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|115
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Niagara
|$1,648,312
|(22.35)
|0.11
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|116
|Toronto C06
|ON
|Bathurst Manor
|$1,089,948
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|117
|Toronto C12
|ON
|St. Andrew-Windfields
|$2,408,769
|(22.35)
|0.09
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★★
|118
|Toronto C15
|ON
|Henry Farm
|$1,193,437.50
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|119
|Toronto C07
|ON
|Lansing-Westgate
|$1,263,135
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|120
|Toronto C07
|ON
|Westminster-Branson
|$1,263,135
|(22.35)
|0.26
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.0%
|0.3%
|★★★
|121
|Toronto W09
|ON
|Kingsview Village-The Westway
|$902,203
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|122
|Toronto W09
|ON
|Humber Heights
|$902,203
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★
|123
|Toronto C06
|ON
|Clanton Park
|$1,089,948
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|124
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Yorkdale-Glen Park
|$850,365
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|125
|Toronto E03
|ON
|O'Connor-Parkview
|$1,069,340
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★
|126
|Toronto E04
|ON
|Wexford-Maryvale
|$761,729
|(22.35)
|0.04
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|127
|Toronto E08
|ON
|Cliffcrest
|$808,092
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|128
|Toronto W09
|ON
|Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview
|$902,203
|(22.35)
|0.16
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★★
|129
|Toronto E08
|ON
|Scarborough Village
|$808,092
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|130
|Toronto E08
|ON
|Eglinton East
|$808,092
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|131
|Toronto E05
|ON
|Steeles
|$884,020
|(22.35)
|0.16
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★
|132
|Toronto W10
|ON
|Rexdale-Kipling
|$739,999
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|133
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Beechborough-Greenbrook
|$850,365
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|134
|Toronto E10
|ON
|Highland Creek
|$790,226
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|135
|Toronto E09
|ON
|Morningside
|$727,426
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|136
|Toronto W10
|ON
|Elms-Old Rexdale
|$739,999
|(22.35)
|0.05
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★
|137
|Toronto C01
|ON
|Waterfront Communities C1
|$1,648,312
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|138
|Toronto C08
|ON
|Waterfront Communities C8
|$1,509,796
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|139
|Toronto W04
|ON
|Weston
|$850,365
|(22.35)
|0.26
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.0%
|0.3%
|★★
|140
|Toronto C08
|ON
|North St. James Town
|$1,509,796
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|141
|Toronto W10
|ON
|Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown
|$739,999
|(22.35)
|0.11
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3%
|★★
The spring market came early to Toronto this year, only to be squashed by a black swan event that no hindsight could predict.
The City of Toronto was poised for one of the strongest spring selling seasons this past March. The average sale price (for all property types) by the end of March 2020 was just over $1,050,650—a 27% year-over-year increase from March 2019. This is a big increase but there was the potential for prices to push even higher this year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic really made an impact, there was only a slight year-over-year increase in the number of sold properties during the month of March (1.1%), but a significant reduction in the number of properties for sale (24%). This combination would’ve made this year an excellent opportunity for sellers looking to get top-dollar.
But then we began to really feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), housing sales across the country fell by 15% in March, before falling to their worst April on record in 36 years. (If you recall, the early 1980s was marked by a recession, high inflation and double-digit interest rates.)
At present, average selling prices have remained fairly flat, but this is unlikely to continue. Given market conditions and the current uncertainty about a vaccine, CMHC analysts are now predicting a nationwide recession that will suppress residential sales activity until at least 2022; this reduced market activity will force prices down 9% to 18%, during this time period.
Problem is, these predictions are being made within a vacuum; analysts are still trying to assess how long the economy will remain stagnant and how quickly businesses can bounce back from the imposed shutdown that began in mid-March.
For now, then, Toronto home buyers shouldn’t anticipate dramatic price declines, at least not for this year. Prior to the pandemic outbreak, pent-up demand had pushed market activity to exceptional levels, with a 15% year-over-year price increase in February 2020. According to TRREB, this strong start to 2020 will help prop up the GTA market and keep prices near 2019 levels.
When buyers do return, agents and brokerage will be waiting. And even if average prices end up dipping a bit due to lack of activity and consumer confidence, seasoned agents know demand in the City of Toronto will return.
Just ask Steve Liu, a Zolo agent and broker for Real Estate Made Simple (REMS). Liu started his career just when the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2008. Building his business and his knowledge during such a tough time gave this real estate professional valuable insight: a home is as much a personal decision as it is a financial acquisition.
Those who consider the purchase of a home as part of their longer financial goals while meeting their immediate personal needs may still consider a single-family house in the City of Toronto as a sound investment. Again, some strict caution needs to be applied. Overstretching your budget to take on debt, even if it is backed by a higher-value asset, isn’t smart. But buying within your means is prudent. Why? Because the federal government is willing to spend a lot in order to stimulate the economy and these measures, combined with Toronto’s market fundamentals prior to COVID-19, will enable the city to emerge from this pandemic poised to grow.
All six of Canada’s big banks went on record in late March and early April to report significant economic losses for the second quarter of 2020—as much as a 25% decline in economic output. That’s bleak, but all six banks also predict economic growth in the third quarter, as much as a 30% increase. Their theory is that pent-up demand for goods and services will kick start the nation’s economy starting in and around July 2020.
The desire for a single-family home in the City of Toronto will be part of that pent-up demand. Buyers who want to prepare would be wise to do their homework now.
Start by examining this year’s top three Toronto neighbourhoods:
Advertisement
On the west side of the City of Toronto, just north of Long Branch, is the neighbourhood of Alderwood. The name comes from a First Nations word meaning, “a meeting place where the alder trees grow.” Most of those trees are now gone, but in their place is a bustling inner-suburban community with easy access to public transit, major highways and Toronto’s downtown hub.
Given its proximity to Toronto’s financial district, the Alderwood area is going through a lot of redevelopment. This means buyers can find everything from original post-war bungalows to modern two-storey homes, to larger family homes and, possibly, McMansion type houses.
The development isn’t limited to residential housing. The local mall is Sherway Gardens, a 40-year-old regional commercial hub that serves as a focal point for retail space in the area. In order to remain competitive, owners of the mall decided to invest $350 million in its renovation and expansion. This investment is certain to help increase property values for neighbourhoods nearby, which benefit from added jobs, closer proximity to amenities and a greater sense of community among residents and desirability from would-be home buyers.
Buyers looking for a little help with paying the mortgage will be happy to learn that 21% of the residents in this community rent—more than enough to keep rental rates competitive, but also give you the chance to vet and select the right tenants.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 21 days in Alderwood.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,522,226
You’ll need deep pockets to buy a home in this year’s second-place top neighbourhood of Moss Park. Despite the steep price tag, residents in this area will attest to the community’s rags-to-riches story.
Almost 10 years ago this neighbourhood was a“black sheep” community in downtown Toronto, explains REMS broker Liu. It was known for strange home renos (completed decades earlier, prior to zoning enforcement), dilapidated houses and an over-abundance of rooming houses, which often attracted rougher elements to the area. But the community’s proximity to downtown, it’s abundance of public transit hubs and the opportunity to rejuvenate the old Victorians to their former glory were big draws for developers with deep pockets.
Advertisement
“We need to give Daniels Homes a big round of applause,” says Liu, “as they invested heavily into this neighbourhood’s transformation.”
Turns out, we also saw the potential. Back in 2013, we flagged this hood in the Moneysense Where to buy now ranking. At that time, we were alerted to its potential by savvy realtors who could see what was happening in the area, even before it happened. Back then, we were impressed by the 12.5% year-over-year appreciation for home sale prices. Fast-forward to 2019 and the year-over-year appreciation was 81%, and the 10-year appreciation rate for this area is a staggering 618%.
Buyers looking to purchase a property with a mortgage-helper rental suite will like Moss Park, given that just under half of the residents in this neighbourhood (42%) are tenants.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 14 days in Moss Park.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $2,619,427
This east-end neighbourhood wasn’t the first choice for many buyers years ago, but over the last decade, the astronomical growth in the city’s average housing prices has prompted buyers to take a look at neighbourhoods with homes that may require a bit of work to update, but with strong fundamentals. This is exactly how realtors would describe the Blake-Jones neighbourhood.
“This community is known as the more affordable pocket east of the Don and west of the Beach,” says Melanie Piche, blogger and owner of the BREL Team, a Toronto brokerage known for its no-nonsense approach to real estate. According to the BREL Team, this neighbourhood is an eclectic mix of long-standing residents and newbies, with lots of economic and cultural diversity. These days, it’s a popular community for young families looking for starter homes as well as urban professionals who want updated, move-in-ready, fully renovated houses close to the downtown core.
As a result, this neighbourhood skyrocketed up our “Where to buy 2020” ranking to its current No. 3 spot, from a position of No. 49 last year.
Advertisement
Buyers looking to purchase a property with a mortgage-helper should also consider Blake-Jones since 45% of residents in this community are renters.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within nine days in Blake-Jones.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,463,613
