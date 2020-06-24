Problem is, these predictions are being made within a vacuum; analysts are still trying to assess how long the economy will remain stagnant and how quickly businesses can bounce back from the imposed shutdown that began in mid-March.

For now, then, Toronto home buyers shouldn’t anticipate dramatic price declines, at least not for this year. Prior to the pandemic outbreak, pent-up demand had pushed market activity to exceptional levels, with a 15% year-over-year price increase in February 2020. According to TRREB, this strong start to 2020 will help prop up the GTA market and keep prices near 2019 levels.



When buyers do return, agents and brokerage will be waiting. And even if average prices end up dipping a bit due to lack of activity and consumer confidence, seasoned agents know demand in the City of Toronto will return.

Just ask Steve Liu, a Zolo agent and broker for Real Estate Made Simple (REMS). Liu started his career just when the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2008. Building his business and his knowledge during such a tough time gave this real estate professional valuable insight: a home is as much a personal decision as it is a financial acquisition.

Those who consider the purchase of a home as part of their longer financial goals while meeting their immediate personal needs may still consider a single-family house in the City of Toronto as a sound investment. Again, some strict caution needs to be applied. Overstretching your budget to take on debt, even if it is backed by a higher-value asset, isn’t smart. But buying within your means is prudent. Why? Because the federal government is willing to spend a lot in order to stimulate the economy and these measures, combined with Toronto’s market fundamentals prior to COVID-19, will enable the city to emerge from this pandemic poised to grow.

All six of Canada’s big banks went on record in late March and early April to report significant economic losses for the second quarter of 2020—as much as a 25% decline in economic output. That’s bleak, but all six banks also predict economic growth in the third quarter, as much as a 30% increase. Their theory is that pent-up demand for goods and services will kick start the nation’s economy starting in and around July 2020.

The desire for a single-family home in the City of Toronto will be part of that pent-up demand. Buyers who want to prepare would be wise to do their homework now.

Start by examining this year’s top three Toronto neighbourhoods: