Located within Metro Vancouver, the Tri-Cities—a region comprising the cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody—offers suburban amenities along with breathtaking vistas and plenty of outdoor activities. Just a short commute from Vancouver’s downtown core, the Tri-Cities provide a relatively affordable option for buying a home in Metro Vancouver.

But where in the Tri-Cities should prospective home buyers set their sights? MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to answer that question in the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Based on local real estate data and current housing trends, Zoocasa has identified the communities offering the greatest value and price growth potential.

To help you find other great places to buy in Canada, we’ve also compiled a national ranking of cities and regions and included information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other areas across the country (read those articles by tapping or clicking on the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in the Tri-Cities

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Why we’re watching the Tri-Cities

Coquitlam

Coquitlam has an estimated population of 176,000, and it’s growing quickly. In 2021, Maclean’s named it the 54th-best community in Canada and ranked it the highest of the three Tri-Cities communities for its internet access, suburban amenities and population growth. Coquitlam’s amenities include the Coquitlam Centre—one of the largest malls in B.C. (with nearly 200 stores)—and many public and private elementary and secondary schools. With many businesses and industrial enterprises headquartered in the city, Coquitlam has a wealth of job opportunities for Tri-Cities residents.

Port Coquitlam

Originally part of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam (sometimes referred to as PoCo) became its own city in 1913 following the growth of its industrial sector, centered around the construction of a Canadian Pacific Railway station. The city has since grown to offer suburban amenities, and its downtown core now has commercial and residential centres.

Between 2016 and 2021, PoCo’s population grew 4.9% to 61,498 residents. The multicultural community enjoys 275 hectares of parkland (including the təmtəmíxʷtən/BelCarra Regional Park), golf courses and walking trails (including the 25-km Traboulay PoCo Trail). Port Coquitlam appeals to young and growing families, as the city has many public, private and French immersion schools, and it’s considered an affordable option close to Vancouver.

Port Moody

Also known as “The City of the Arts,” Port Moody is the arts and culture hub of the Tri-Cities. Although it is the smallest of the three cities, residents from neighbouring towns and tourists from across Canada visit Port Moody for its street performers, its theatre performances, and its museums and historic architecture. Residents who don’t work in the arts are likely to be employed by one of Port Moody’s many energy and manufacturing businesses, like the Burrard Thermal plant, Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy.

Port Moody’s population has remained remarkably steady in recent years. In 2021, it had 33,535 residents—roughly 100 fewer people than in 2016. The city’s extensive cycling network, trails, greenways and parks all encourage an outdoor lifestyle. Residents can walk from the suburbs to Port Moody’s many restaurants and the “ale trail” of breweries on Murray Street. Located on the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser and Pitt rivers, the city also attracts many boaters and beachgoers.