Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2022: The Tri-Cities, B.C.
From the breathtaking vistas to suburban amenities and relative affordability, there are many reasons to consider buying a home in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam or Port Moody.
Located within Metro Vancouver, the Tri-Cities—a region comprising the cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody—offers suburban amenities along with breathtaking vistas and plenty of outdoor activities. Just a short commute from Vancouver’s downtown core, the Tri-Cities provide a relatively affordable option for buying a home in Metro Vancouver.
But where in the Tri-Cities should prospective home buyers set their sights? MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to answer that question in the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Based on local real estate data and current housing trends, Zoocasa has identified the communities offering the greatest value and price growth potential.
To help you find other great places to buy in Canada, we’ve also compiled a national ranking of cities and regions and included information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other areas across the country (read those articles by tapping or clicking on the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read about our methodology.
To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device by tapping on the Excel, CSV or PDF icons.
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2021
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children
|1
|1
|Moody Centre
|Port Moody
|$800,054
|10%
|16%
|48%
|4.5
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|2
|2
|College Park
|Port Moody
|$1,049,934
|15%
|19%
|45%
|3.4
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|3
|3
|Eagle Ridge
|Coquitlam
|$916,812
|19%
|21%
|30%
|2.8
|5
|1
|60%
|4
|4
|Westwood Plateau
|Coquitlam
|$1,202,531
|23%
|25%
|33%
|2
|5
|1
|60%
|5
|5
|Heritage Woods
|Port Moody
|$1,394,812
|22%
|28%
|29%
|2.1
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|6
|6
|Northeast
|Coquitlam
|$1,758,929
|22%
|33%
|54%
|0.9
|5
|1
|60%
|7
|7
|Heritage Mountain
|Port Moody
|$1,567,030
|35%
|38%
|49%
|0.8
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|8
|8
|Ranch Park
|Coquitlam
|$1,382,153
|25%
|28%
|45%
|2.4
|2.9
|4.1
|47%
|9
|9
|Oxford Heights
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,278,278
|27%
|29%
|44%
|3.9
|1
|1
|46%
|10
|10
|Birchland Manor
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,195,156
|36%
|39%
|65%
|3.4
|1
|1
|46%
|11
|11
|Hockaday-Nestor
|Coquitlam
|$1,675,643
|30%
|28%
|32%
|3.2
|1
|1
|46%
|12
|12
|Maillardville
|Coquitlam
|$934,189
|26%
|60%
|84%
|2.7
|0.4
|3.3
|42%
|13
|13
|Austin Heights
|Coquitlam
|$431,190
|19%
|27%
|61%
|2.8
|0
|5
|42%
|14
|14
|Cariboo-Burquitlam
|Coquitlam
|$511,084
|0%
|12%
|70%
|2.4
|0
|5
|42%
|15
|15
|Cape Horn
|Coquitlam
|$1,402,587
|18%
|11%
|31%
|1.9
|0.4
|3.3
|42%
|16
|16
|Central Coquitlam
|Coquitlam
|$1,423,483
|19%
|21%
|30%
|0
|0
|5
|42%
Coquitlam has an estimated population of 176,000, and it’s growing quickly. In 2021, Maclean’s named it the 54th-best community in Canada and ranked it the highest of the three Tri-Cities communities for its internet access, suburban amenities and population growth. Coquitlam’s amenities include the Coquitlam Centre—one of the largest malls in B.C. (with nearly 200 stores)—and many public and private elementary and secondary schools. With many businesses and industrial enterprises headquartered in the city, Coquitlam has a wealth of job opportunities for Tri-Cities residents.
Originally part of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam (sometimes referred to as PoCo) became its own city in 1913 following the growth of its industrial sector, centered around the construction of a Canadian Pacific Railway station. The city has since grown to offer suburban amenities, and its downtown core now has commercial and residential centres.
Between 2016 and 2021, PoCo’s population grew 4.9% to 61,498 residents. The multicultural community enjoys 275 hectares of parkland (including the təmtəmíxʷtən/BelCarra Regional Park), golf courses and walking trails (including the 25-km Traboulay PoCo Trail). Port Coquitlam appeals to young and growing families, as the city has many public, private and French immersion schools, and it’s considered an affordable option close to Vancouver.
Also known as “The City of the Arts,” Port Moody is the arts and culture hub of the Tri-Cities. Although it is the smallest of the three cities, residents from neighbouring towns and tourists from across Canada visit Port Moody for its street performers, its theatre performances, and its museums and historic architecture. Residents who don’t work in the arts are likely to be employed by one of Port Moody’s many energy and manufacturing businesses, like the Burrard Thermal plant, Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy.
Port Moody’s population has remained remarkably steady in recent years. In 2021, it had 33,535 residents—roughly 100 fewer people than in 2016. The city’s extensive cycling network, trails, greenways and parks all encourage an outdoor lifestyle. Residents can walk from the suburbs to Port Moody’s many restaurants and the “ale trail” of breweries on Murray Street. Located on the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser and Pitt rivers, the city also attracts many boaters and beachgoers.
Prior to the pandemic, the Tri-Cities had experienced modest growth in home prices.
“Sales had seen strong year-over-year improvement, and the Tri-Cities remained an affordable area to buy in compared to the city of Vancouver,” says B.C. real estate agent Casey Archibald.
Between March 2019 and March 2022, real estate sales volume was up 42% in Coquitlam and Port Moody and 63% in Port Coquitlam. In March 2022, the benchmark home price was $1,325,900 in Coquitlam, $1,146,600 in Port Coquitlam and $1,256,300 in Port Moody. But more recently, the pace of price gains has slowed down.
“The good news for home buyers and sellers is that 2022 is still seeing healthy growth, but at a more moderate level,” says Archibald. “With rising interest rates and inventory improving, we are now seeing a more level market and experiencing much more manageable growth throughout the Tri-Cities—meaning that, although this is still a sellers’ market, the path to buying is more reasonable.”
Located in Port Moody, Moody Centre is a high-density mixed-use development that sprang up over the last several years next to the Moody Centre SkyTrain and West Coast Express station. Before its recent redevelopment, the area was characterized by low-density industrial and commercial buildings. Today, condos make up the majority of the housing stock, but you’ll also find rental homes, townhomes and single-family homes in the mix. In December 2021, the benchmark home price in Moody Centre was $800,054. Prices were 10% higher than they were one year earlier, 16% higher than three years earlier and 48% higher than five years earlier. That gives Moody Centre a value score of 4.5 out of 5, while its neighbourhood economics score is a solid 4.8 out of 5.
As a high-density development, the area has many stores, restaurants, offices and other businesses that serve its residents. It also has easy access to post-secondary institutions, including Simon Fraser University, Douglas College and Capilano University—it’s not surprising that student rentals abound. Residents love Moody Centre’s parks and its urban plaza, which hosts community events. Around 47% of households in the neighbourhood have children; however, the area has an accessibility score of just 0.7 out of 5.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Moody Centre.
Situated at the base of Burnaby Mountain in Port Moody, College Park was developed over the last 30 years. It’s a great location for outdoorsy types, offering proximity to forest trails and marinas. Many homes in College Park have beautiful views of the water and mountains. The benchmark home in College Park was $1,049,934 in December 2021—15% higher than one year earlier, 19% higher than three years earlier and 45% higher than five years earlier. College Park has a value score of 3.4 out of 5 and a neighbourhood economics score of 4.8 out of 5.
Locals hang out in Rocky Point Park on the shore of the picturesque Burrard Inlet, enjoying the playground, walking trails, swimming pool, skate park and spray park. College Park has five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. These serve the 47% of households in the neighbourhood that have children.
From College Park, it’s easy to get on the Barnet Highway. Need access to public transit? College Park buses connect to Burquitlam and Port Moody SkyTrain stations, and to the West Coast Express for rail service. The area has a below-average accessibility rating of 0.7 out of 5—the same as the top neighbourhood on our list.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in College Park.
Eagle Ridge is located in Coquitlam on the border of neighbouring Port Moody. It offers a mix of condos, detached homes and townhomes, and it features quiet residential streets, as well as a few busier streets with access to main bus routes. In December 2021, the benchmark price of a home in Eagle Ridge was $916,812—19% higher than it was one year earlier, 21% higher than three years earlier and 30% higher than five years earlier. Those numbers give Eagle Ridge a value score of 2.8 out of 5. For neighbourhood economics, it gets a perfect 5 out of 5.
Eagle Ridge has a number of popular hiking trails, including Coquitlam Crunch, a challenging trek that’s often compared to Vancouver’s famous Grouse Grind. The area also has convenient amenities, including a long list of restaurants, shopping centres and fitness centres. The 60% of households with kids in Eagle Ridge have access to great elementary, middle and secondary schools, including private schools. Residents typically use the Inlet Centre Station and Lafarge Lake–Douglas Station SkyTrain stops to cross the Greater Vancouver Area. Eagle Ridge has an accessibility rating of 1 out of 5.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Eagle Ridge.
