Located in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, Durham Region is the perfect mix of suburban and rural. Bordering Lake Ontario, it is an excellent place for those seeking a home close to green space and the waterfront. Durham Region has a population of just under 650,000 people, and its suburban and rural areas are a great option for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle, outside of the more densely populated areas of Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering and Whitby.

To help prospective home buyers considering real estate in the Durham Region, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—on a ranking of the best neighbourhoods to buy in today. It is part of our 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, for which Zoocasa examined local real estate data and trends to uncover the neighbourhoods that offer the greatest value and price-growth potential.

Considering areas outside of Durham Region? Our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada (view them by tapping or clicking on the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in Durham Region

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids

Why we’re watching Durham Region

Spanning 2,500 square kilometres, Durham Region is home to many companies across the energy, environmental and engineering sectors that employ over 10,000 Canadians. The area also has thriving film, agricultural, technology and automotive industries. Its notable post-secondary institutions—Durham College and The University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Whitby—have led to a growing student population. Durham is also a great option for those commuting to Toronto, with easy highway access and ample public transit, including the Go Transit rail and bus network.

Those who enjoy being close to nature have access to national parks and over 900 km of waterfront. The region is home to Uxbridge, the “Trail Capital of Canada.” In other words, there’s no shortage of small-town charm and rural beauty in Durham Region.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Durham Region was an affordable option close to Toronto. The benchmark price of a home in February 2020 was $657,788, around 34% less than Toronto. Much like the rest of Ontario, Durham’s real estate market was impacted when the pandemic began. The benchmark price of a home fell by 7% between March and April of 2020, resulting in a price of $612,563. That price eventually rose to $685,655 by June—a new high for the area. However, Durham Region remained an economical option compared to Toronto, whose listings were in the $1 million range.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the Durham Region housing market has seen remarkable growth in the last year, and prices have recently exceeded those in Toronto. In February 2022, the benchmark price of a home in Durham Region was $1,228,990, roughly $18,000 more than in Toronto. Home prices have grown by 87% in the last two years, and the average detached home is now priced around $1,379,287.

The spike in real estate prices has partly been driven by the low housing inventory in 2021 and early 2022, historically low interest rates and work-from-home measures that have led many employees to move further from the big cities.