The North Shore region encompasses the city of North Vancouver, the district of West Vancouver and their surrounding districts. It stretches from the western edge of West Vancouver to the easternmost part of North Vancouver and is bordered by the mountains and the Burrard Inlet. The region has a population of less than 44,000 and it is one of Canada’s wealthiest communities—right next to the ski resorts of Cypress, Seymour and Grouse. It’s known for its luxury homes, oceanside lifestyle and natural scenery.

For the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to unveil the North Shore neighbourhoods where prospective home buyers can find the best value and potential for long-term home price growth. The rankings are based on Zoocasa’s analysis of local real estate and housing trends in the area.

If you’re looking outside of North Shore, our guide includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada (tap or click on the menu above to view those articles). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching the North Shore

North Vancouver is where you can find some of the Lower Mainland’s most prominent attractions, including many marinas and beaches, hiking trails and world-class ski slopes. It’s home to 11 kilometres of green space, including the North Shore Spirit Trail and the Green Necklace, which encircles the city.

There is easy access to downtown Vancouver via the Lions Gate Bridge, the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing and the Trans-Canada Highway. There are plenty of business and commercial areas, which employ many people, including the Vancouver Dry Dock and Harbourside Business Park. CN, Neptune Terminals, Honeywell, A&W and some major ship repair companies are headquartered in North Shore. It is also a popular filming spot and home to the film company North Shore Studios.

West Vancouver is the wealthiest community in Canada, with an average net household worth of over $4 million. It’s known for all of its oceanside luxury homes, many of which are worth more than $30 million. Many locals rely on personal vehicles for transportation, but the area is also serviced by West Vancouver Municipal Transit. The city is conveniently the main connection point for the ferry to Vancouver Island. Filled with stunning parks, beaches and coves, this area is one of the country’s most beautiful communities. That also makes it popular for film and television locations. Its natural attractions include the West Vancouver Seawall, Ambleside Park and Whytecliff Park—the latter is known as one of the best places to scuba dive in Canada.

Prior to the pandemic, North Vancouver had seen some slight year-over-year growth, with benchmark prices rising 2.9% to $1,073,200; meanwhile, West Vancouver had seen a 1% dip, bringing the benchmark price to $2,108,000.

“The modest hit to pricing in these areas was partly due to the affordability policies that were introduced to try and cool housing prices in 2018 and 2019,” says local real estate agent Casey Archibald. “These included a 15% foreign buyers’ tax and an out-of-province speculation tax. Sales activity had started to pick back up, however; there were 203 transactions in North Vancouver which was a year-over-year increase of 23%.”