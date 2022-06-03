Photo by Onasill ~ Bill Badzo on Flickr

Peel is a regional municipality in Ontario consisting of Mississauga in the south, Brampton at the centre and Caledon in the north. With a population of 1.5 million people, the region covers 1,247 square kilometres and is part of both the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the Golden Horseshoe. Between 2016 and 2021, Peel Region’s population grew by 8.4%, and Mississauga and Brampton are now the seventh- and ninth-largest municipalities in Ontario by population, respectively. People aren’t just moving there, they’re staying, too.

To give prospective buyers insight into hot housing markets like Peel Region, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—on the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Zoocasa crunched local real estate data and considered long-term trends to reveal the Peel neighbourhoods that offer the greatest value and price-growth potential.

If you’re looking to buy a home outside of the Peel area, our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada (you can find it by tapping or clicking the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in Peel Region

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching Peel Region

Home buyers are attracted to Peel Region because of its affordability compared to other regions in the GTA. With homes at lower-than-average prices per square foot, buyers can potentially get more bang for their buck by living in Peel Region, rather than downtown Toronto. The area is especially appealing to remote employees with the freedom to live outside of corporate centres, but who are still seeking vibrant neighbourhoods.

Peel Region offers a range of different types of neighbourhoods, from metropolitan centres to established residential quarters; there’s even rural space for those who need more elbow room. Its neighbourhood diversity has definitely piqued buyer interest, contributing to a steady increase in real estate prices.

Many Canadians across the country have picked up and moved to Peel in search of value for their money, and this region does not disappoint. Peel’s single-family homes come in at lower prices than those in Toronto proper. Peel also offers easy access to green spaces and trails due to the nearby Oak Ridges Moraine and Niagara Escarpment.

That said, the greenspace doesn’t put Peel on an island. Those accustomed to city living don’t have to forego amenities nor transportation options. Both Mississauga and Brampton have major urban centres accessible by car or public transportation. Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest international airport and a major employer, is located in Mississauga. Brampton is also home to Canada’s largest industrial and commercial corridor, which is ideal for job seekers. Plus, being on the outskirts of Toronto, Peel is home to many commuters who travel to the city and back for work.

While prices in Peel Region have been growing for years, they remain lower than those in Toronto, which has fueled consistent demand. For example, in February 2020, the benchmark price of a home was $861,537, approximately 13% less than the average price in Toronto.