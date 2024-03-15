Advertisement

A couple is seen sitting on a sofa looking at a TV with it displaying Netflix logo

Strategic Shopper

The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones

We outline the movies and shows available on each streaming service, plus the cost, number of users and other...

View of a sail away party on Disney Fantasy

Travel

How to save money on a Disney Cruise

Planning a magical Disney cruise doesn’t have to cost your family a fortune. Here are some cost-effective ways to...

A woman shops for skin care in a drugstore.

Spend

How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items

Too often, companies charge a premium for products aimed at women and girls. One mom shares how she’s saying...

A customer uses her credit card to pay for groceries

Credit Cards

Benefits, fees, hidden perks: Choosing the right credit card for your lifestyle

Credit cards can help you build a credit history and maintain a good credit score. Here’s how to find...

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

Woman with shopping bags

Spend

The best store credit cards in Canada for 2024

If shopping is your hobby, or you want discounts on everything—from groceries to a new car—check out this list...

A photo of an article about TFSAs in an old MoneySense print magazine.

News

Top financial innovations of the last 25 years

MoneySense was born 25 years ago. This list of 25 financial innovations shows how much personal finance has changed...

Woman in her flow state at work, deciding what to do with her money and her budget.

A Rich Life

Flow state vs. cash flow: Make better money decisions by discovering your flow state

It’s not just for yoga. Learn how flow states can provide direction on budgeting, investing and spending your money...

A Canadian woman looking at a washing machine to buy it.

Strategic Shopper

How to buy the best washing machine and dryer to save money and the environment

In her new book, Candice Batista reveals the best ways to live a sustainable lifestyle—and save money. Here are...

