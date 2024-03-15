The province’s different licence types, restrictions and tests can be confusing, especially if you’re navigating the process for the first time. The types and costs of driving lessons can also vary wildly between schools, with hourly fees ranging from $75 to $150. Knowing how to choose the right driving school, and where you can save money, can make a big difference.

In this article, we’ll demystify British Columbia’s graduated licencing system, share tips for choosing an affordable driving school, and explain the step-by-step process you need to follow in order to get your B.C. driver’s licence.

B.C.’s graduated licencing system at a glance

British Columbia’s graduated licensing system was introduced in 1998 to help new drivers develop safe driving habits and to improve overall safety on the province’s roads and highways. The idea is simple: start with basic driving skills under the supervision of experienced drivers and then slowly progress to more advanced skills and fewer restrictions. This approach helps reduce the common risks that come with being a new driver.

The graduated licensing program is administered by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), which also certifies the province’s driving schools and provides car insurance to B.C. drivers.

Getting your learner’s licence (L) in B.C.

The first step in the graduated licencing system is getting your learner’s permit, also known as your L licence or simply your L. You can take the test to get your L at any ICBC driver licencing office for a $15 fee. This licence comes with several restrictions, however:

You can only drive when accompanied by a driver who’s at least 25 years old and has a valid Class 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 licence. This “qualified supervisor” must sit in the front passenger seat.

You must display an “L” sign on the back of your vehicle.

You can’t have more than one passenger in your car (in addition to the qualified supervisor)

You must not have any alcohol or drugs in your bloodstream.

You can’t use cellphones (hand-held or hands-free) or other electronic devices while driving.​ Seriously—you can’t even touch them. (The only exception is calling 911.)

You are not allowed to drive between midnight and 5 a.m.

Your first B.C. driver’s license test: The L knowledge test

To get your L, you need to be at least 16 years old, pass a vision test and pass a test on the rules of the road. This knowledge test is fairly straightforward; it’s a multiple-choice exam of 50 questions, and you need at least 40 correct answers to pass. The test includes questions on common road signs, pavement markings and rules of the road.

To study for the L licence knowledge test, read BC’s Learn to Drive Smart Manual and quiz yourself with online L test simulations.

Once you have your L, you may want to take lessons with a qualified instructor. Typically, driving lessons cost $75 to $150 per hour in British Columbia.