Is driving school worth it?

Yes, driving school is worth the cost, for a few reasons. First, you’ll likely be a better, safer driver with professional instruction than if a family member or friend teaches you. Second, driving school instructors have special vehicles with dual controls, including an extra brake, for safer lessons. Third, as a licensed driver who has completed a driving school course, you can take advantage of certain perks.

Many provinces offer incentives to drivers who complete certified driving school courses. Ontario and Alberta, for example, offer sizable auto insurance discounts, ranging from 10% to 20%. Insurance for new drivers can cost $4,000 to $6,000 per year, so you could save $400 to $1,200 annually. This discount alone makes driving school a good financial investment, one that can pay for the cost of driving lessons several times over.

Driving school graduates often get other perks, too. In Ontario, driving school students can get their G2 license just eight months after passing their written test, compared to 12 months for non-students. In British Columbia, students who complete the Graduated Licensing Program (GLP) course earn two grade 11 high-school credits.

To learn more about the benefits of driving school in your province, check with your local transportation authority. Between insurance discounts, accelerated licensing time and other benefits, driving school can pay financial dividends for years to come.

How much is driving school?

Driving school courses typically cost $600 to $1,400. While the specifics vary by province, most government-certified courses include both in-car lessons and classroom-based theory.

While the price may sound steep, there are a few ways you can offset or manage this cost.

Insurance discounts: Take advantage of the 10% to 20% insurance discount offered in many provinces for completing driving school. Not all insurance companies offer the same discounts, though, so compare quotes from several providers to get the best rate possible.

Take advantage of the 10% to 20% insurance discount offered in many provinces for completing driving school. Not all insurance companies offer the same discounts, though, so compare quotes from several providers to get the best rate possible. Payment plans: See if the school has an installment plan. Spreading the cost over several payments can help considerably.

See if the school has an installment plan. Spreading the cost over several payments can help considerably. Group discounts: Some driving schools partner with car dealerships, mechanics and other automotive companies to secure group discounts for their students. Kruzee, a Toronto-based startup in the driver’s ed space, for example, offers students $400 off any car they buy from Clutch, a large online car retailer.

Collectively, you could even come out ahead, financially speaking, with all of the savings above—it’s a little-known financial hack.

How to find the best driving schools

When it comes to picking a driving school, there are five key things to keep in mind: