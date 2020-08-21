Photo created by prostooleh - www.freepik.com

It wasn’t long ago that, with a week’s worth of groceries teetering in reusable bags and possibly a squirmy toddler strapped into the cart, we had to key in a PIN (personal identification number) when paying by credit or debit card. Sometimes you could tap to pay, also known as contactless payment, but limits were typically low, around $50—enough to grab milk and ingredients for dinner, but definitely not enough to cover the bill for a proper pantry restock.

Electronic payments have been set up that way to limit fraud. Tap limits are set by the card issuer and hinge on their risk tolerance, as the issuer takes the hit for unauthorized transactions on your debit or credit card. A low tap limit puts less financial burden on a card issuer if a user’s card is compromised.

That’s changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sensibly, to help Canadians avoid touching surfaces like payment terminal keypads, in April 2020 tap limits were increased to $250 from $100 for credit card transactions. (Interac’s debit-card transaction tap limit has always been $100.) This increase to $250 helps accommodate social distancing and reduces card users’ physical interaction with payment devices.

Tap your card, and it’s easier and faster than ever to pay for pricey medications at the drugstore for a chronic condition, or pick up pot lights at Home Depot. But is it risky for consumers to have such high limits on their cards?

How contactless payment limits went up

As Canadians began staying home and self-isolating in March 2020, we were also encouraged to reduce shopping trips to essentials-only and to avoid high-contact surfaces to limit the spread of infection and help flatten the curve. Credit card payment limits went up in early April.

“Moneris worked with card brands and issuing partners to increase contactless transactions and ensure frictionless, safer commerce during the pandemic.” says Patrick Diab, chief product officer of Moneris, Canada’s largest credit card processing company. Plans were not previously in the works to increase limits, and this was in direct response to COVID-19, Diab says.

How popular are tap payments in Canada?

Interac Flash, which is the tap-enabled version of a debit card, entered the market in 2011 and is now available through almost all financial institutions in Canada, says Nader Henin, Interac’s associate vice president of commerce. Canadians use debit tap payments a lot. “In 2019, Interac Flash transactions surpassed 3 billion transactions,” says Henin. This accounts for a little under half of all Interac debit transactions.

Credit card tap payments have been available to Canadians since 2012. According to Moneris, it processes 3.5 billion transactions a year across approximately 350,000 merchant locations.