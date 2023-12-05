For the friend who loves dining out (but not the prices)

Dining out is getting more expensive, including tip-flation. Treat a friend to home-delivered meal kits—they can choose fast, delicious meals from a weekly menu (and learn a few cooking skills, too). HelloFresh, for example, delivers to 95% of Canada. According to its website, $75 feeds two people with three meals a week, which is on par with or below the average weekly grocery bill in Toronto nowadays, in my experience. Gift card denominations are $75, $90, $125 and $160. —Margaret Montgomery

HelloFresh gift card, $75 to $160

For the home chef

The Always Pan 2.0 boasts 10 functions, from steaming to baking or frying. The pan is made sustainably with 100% recycled aluminum. The 2.0 is a new and improved model since the original launch, which took social media by storm—it’s now oven-safe and non-stick, too. This frying pan will save the home chef on your list plenty of cooking (and washing) time. Plus, we know it’s getting more expensive to eat out, so this gift is perfect for those who want to cook more. Available in three sizes and 11 colours.

—M.M.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0, standard size, $200 (currently on sale at $139)

For the commuter or outdoor athlete who wants to stay warm

Staying warm in the cold isn’t always about the expensive parka. Enter the merino wool base layer. It’s not just warm but cozy, too. Thankfully, Canada isn’t short of great sportswear brands. Here are a few pieces that will keep Jack Frost from nipping at your gift recipient’s nose—or any other body part.

—Lisa Hannam

Kathmandu crewnecks, $110 for men and women; Smartwool base layer bottoms, $140 for men and $150 for women

For the lifelong learner or a friend who’s upskilling

A few years ago, I got a MasterClass membership for my birthday, and it’s one of the best presents I’ve ever received. Give someone special the gift of knowledge, imparted by an entertaining all-star roster of instructors including Annie Leibovitz, Helen Mirren, Yotam Ottolenghi, Martin Scorsese, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, Chris Hadfield, Garry Kasparov and many more. MasterClass offers 185 video courses, and until Dec. 12, you can buy one membership, get one free. —Jaclyn Law

MasterClass membership, from USD$13 per month (billed annually)

For your newly self-employed friends

In the past few years, thousands of Canadians have started a company or side hustle. Give the entrepreneurs and freelancers in your life a copy of Going Solo: Everything You Need to Start Your Business and Succeed as Your Own Boss (Sutherland House, 2023). Written by long-time freelancers Julie Barlow and Jean-Benoît Nadeau, this savvy guide covers business plans, marketing, pricing, negotiating, contracts, incorporation, taxes, work-life balance and much more. —J.L.

Going Solo (Canadian Edition), paperback $29.95, e-book $9.99