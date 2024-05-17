“There are no roads to our operations, it’s all fly-in, fly-out. So depending on what’s happening at any of the locations we fly from, it can definitely affect our ability to put on our trips,” Wettlaufer said. “We have people booked to come up this weekend through Fort McMurray. Fortunately, we do have some flexibility in that we could reroute them through Edmonton or Fort Smith (N.W.T.) if necessary.”

Get personalized quotes from Canada's top home insurance providers.* Home insuranceRenters insuranceCondo insurance You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

The travel industry dealing with the wildfires

Andrew Lake Lodge attracts visitors from across the country, the U.S., Europe and Asia looking to experience fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing in a pristine wilderness location. The lodge is 400 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray, not anywhere close to the fire that triggered an evacuation order for parts of that community this week.

But Wettlaufer, like many in Canada’s tourism sector, is concerned about the ripple effects of increased wildfire activity on his industry. Last year, he had to cancel or reschedule a number of his clients’ trips as smoke from fires in the Northwest Territories made taking off and landing at his lodge’s landing strip too dangerous.

“You can never out-market the news.”

Wettlaufer said he worries not just about potential losses related to evacuation orders, travel difficulties and smoke-filled skies, but also indirect impacts such as reputational damage to the country as a whole.

“Internationally, when people hear of Canadian wildfires, they may think it is the whole country that’s on fire,” he said. “We’re trying to change the optics on that, but it’s hard to do that other than with the people who know exactly where (in the country) they’re going.”

Wildfires in Canada

Last year was Canada’s worst wildfire season on record, with more than 100,000 square kilometres burned from the West Coast to the Atlantic provinces and the Far North. One of the worst fires last summer occurred in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley in August, prompting evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people.

At the Big White Ski Resort in that region, which hosts mountain biking and a variety of events and festivals in the summer, senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said he is worried that forecasts for a significant wildfire season in 2024 will scare off some guests.