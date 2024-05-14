Kelsi Ribecco added up the cost of her fertility treatments since 2018 and estimates she has spent roughly $75,000. Through her husband’s work, they had unlimited coverage for medication—which is rare, she said—and they received a modest tax refund for medical expenses.

Their out-of-pocket total landed at around $50,000. They financed treatments with a line of credit, and she guessed they paid up to another $12,000 in interest.

“The reason that I like to tell people the [$75,000] total is because most people don’t have the coverage we have,” Ribecco said.

The Calgary-based marketing professional is an ambassador for Fertility Matters Canada and posts about motherhood and her fertility journey on Instagram as Ciao Kelsi.

For Ribecco, infertility was an existing condition, not due to age. She wanted kids right away, hoping to get pregnant on her honeymoon, but her case was initially deemed “male factor infertility.” Later on, “unexplained infertility” was added to their diagnosis after failed IVF attempts.

Is inflation a factor?

Similar to many other facets of life, inflation has also hit the fertility industry hard, Ribecco said. She recently engaged with her Instagram community about fees and heard reports of massive price increases since her own treatments. She received screen grabs of contracts; many fertility clinics in Canada do not list fees on their websites.

“When I did a frozen embryo transfer, it was about $1,800 and now it’s $2,750 at my clinic,” Ribecco said.

One in six Canadians will need fertility care, according to Fertility Matters Canada.