Auto Insurance

Compare car insurance quotes from Canadian providers

Comparing auto insurance quotes online can help you find the best coverage at a low cost.

Executor discusses terms of will with survivors

Estate Planning

How executors get paid in Canada

Understanding the tax implications, benefits and pitfalls of executor compensation.

A healthcare receptionist, one of the industries that had employment growth.

News

High interest rates and unemployment: Expectations for June’s rate announcement

Employment jumps by 90,000 in April, raising doubts about June interest rate cut.

wealthsimple-review.img

Investing

Wealthsimple review 2024

This Toronto-based fintech continues to attract Canadian investors with its low-fee robo-advisor, discount brokerage and money management services.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Warren Buffet illustration with the quote: "

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 12, 2024

Buffett is comfortable with Canada, Disney and Shopify disappoint in Q1 and Reddit has a great first earnings call.

Social media star Nathan Kennedy, a.k.a. New Money Nate

My MoneySense

New Money Nate urges followers to invest in themselves

Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy’s mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord.

A man and woman celebrate the purchase of their second home by dancing in the living room

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Woman putting together a bouquet with flowers she bought at a supermarket.

Shopping

How to make a supermarket bouquet look expensive for Mother’s Day

How to turn a supermarket bouquet into a lusher, more personalized flower arrangement.

Shopify office building

Stocks

Shopify shares sink as company posts Q1 loss

The Canadian tech company forecasts slower revenue growth in the coming quarters.

