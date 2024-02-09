Video: How to choose ETFs, for Canadian investors
How can you choose the best ETFs for you? Watch this video before you use an ETF screener.
There are more than 1,300 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available for Canadian investors. How do you know which you should choose? Watch this video and use our ETF Screener Tool. Check out this video where Journalist Michael McCullough talks about choosing ETFs on The Wealthy Life with Sybil Verch.
