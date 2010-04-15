The real secret of the rich

(Note: To see the table listing options for investment counsel, click here.)
If you’ve ever suspected that the rich have access to a closely guarded investment secret the rest of us aren’t privy to, you’re right. But it may not be what you think. There’s no magic investing formula that’s revealed after you make your first million, or a network of sophisticated insider trading intelligence that’s hidden from the rest of us. Rather the rich have access to the rarefied world of the private investment counsel. In this world your investments are personally handled by highly qualified and responsive investing experts, who carefully follow your direction and report back regularly. And believe it or not, the fees are often much lower than what you’re paying now.
Hiring an investment counsel is often considered the next logical step after you’ve worked with a broker or financial planner to grow your portfolio to seven figures. But if you haven’t heard of them, we’re not surprised. Most purposely keep a low profile. In their world, business is built on word-of-mouth, performance speaks for itself, and aggressive advertising would be unseemly. “It’s not a service that’s sold,” explains a senior member of one firm. “It’s a service that’s bought.”
Despite their air of exclusivity, if you’re interested in seeing what it feels like to get this financial red carpet treatment, we have good news. You can now gain access to some private investment counsel firms with an investment portfolio of as little as $500,000. That’s still a hefty nest egg, but well within reach of many middle class Canadians approaching retirement age. “It’s a misconception that it’s just for the super-wealthy,” says Warren MacKenzie, president of Weigh House Investor Services of Toronto, which helps investors select private investment counsel. Many firms are willing to take you on for even less than their stated minimums if they see a lot of potential to grow your portfolio.
What sets the counsel apart
Consider the experience of Diane Vezina, an executive coach and organizational consultant from Toronto who’s nearing retirement. She and her husband had the bulk of their life savings invested in mutual funds through a financial planner, but she became increasingly upset with the poor performance of their portfolio during 2007 and 2008. Like many investors, she is not an investment expert herself and works long hours in her job, so she relied heavily on the expertise of her adviser. But whenever she expressed her dissatisfaction to her adviser, she was told “everything’s OK, the world is unfolding as it should.” Her frustration culminated with the market crash in late 2008. “I was devastated at that point, because we were down by 23%. Ten years of investing had been wiped out.”
She became even more upset when she discovered that her adviser was also getting a hidden “trailer fee” from her portfolio of about 1% annually, on top of the 0.4% fee she knew about. When the mutual fund companies’ own fees were also included, she found she was paying close to 3% a year. As she dug deeper, she found out that the proportion of her portfolio invested in equities had gotten as high as 70% at one point, which she considered “too high for a woman who is within a few years of retirement.”
Finally she hired Weigh House to help her find a new adviser. After a thorough search she decided to go with an investment counsel, and in mid-2009 she selected three firms: Connor, Clark & Lunn; Avenue Investment Management; and Cougar Global Investments. She was immediately impressed. As is typical with private investment counsel, each firm assigned her a highly qualified representative with a chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation, the investment industry’s most respected designation for managing money. Also typically, she went through a rigorous process to specify her investment objectives, risk tolerance, financial constraints, and overall guidelines to managing her money (called an “investment policy statement” or IPS). She specified a more comfortable target allocation for her investments: it’s now 60% fixed income, 40% stocks. With her overall direction set, each of the investment counsel firms works behind the scenes to take care of all the day-to-day details of which stocks and bonds to buy and sell.
She finds her new counsel quickly return phone calls, visit in person when needed, and have planned regular follow-up meetings every three to six months. She says the advice she gets is informative and balanced, with no soft-peddling of market risks. “I was so impressed with their candor. I don’t think anyone told me the truth like that before,” she says. For the first time she receives monthly reports which compare the performance of her investments to benchmark indices for the over-all market. Now she can easily and clearly see how her investments perform compared to the market as a whole. For this she pays fees that are competitive with general private investment counsel rates of about 1% to 1.5% of assets per year—more than one percentage point lower than what she was paying before. “The bottom line is they are doing their job and making money and they are making their benchmarks.”
Three different flavours
As Vezina discovered when she started looking at investment counsel seriously, there are three different types to choose from: the bank-owned firms, the large independent firms and the boutiques. Each has its pros and cons, and each could be a good choice for you, depending on what you’re looking for.
Bank-owned investment counsel now comprise the four largest providers in Canada by assets, and six of the largest 10, according to research firm Investor Economics (see table to the right). They provide scores of CFA-credentialed portfolio managers to meet with you in many mid-sized cities across Canada, not just the big financial centres like Toronto and Montreal. They typically offer lots of different pooled funds and segregated account models, and they are backed by huge back-office asset management units which actually do the investing.
One potential benefit of going with a bank-owned counsel is that the banks view them as just one part of their overall “wealth management” strategy. Most banks locate their private investment counsel staff in the same offices as experts in financial planning, taxes, wills and estates, and other disciplines. Private investment counsel services might be a start to the relationship. But then do you need a will? They can provide a lawyer to draw one up. Need credit? They have private banking specialists who will ensure you get preferential access and quickly. Find yourself as executor of the estate of a just-deceased relative? They can help you manage it. “It’s really about putting together the strongest team you can,” says Andrew Auerbach, senior vice-president and head, BMO Harris Private Banking.
Canada is also home to many large, high-quality independent investment counsel. But if the banks are low-key, the independent firms can seem almost reclusive. In many cases their private investment counsel service is an outgrowth of their much larger business of managing money for institutions like pension funds. In that discerning and competitive arena, only firms that perform well over many years will thrive and performance speaks for itself.
Unlike the banks, most of the independents are specialized investment thoroughbreds which don’t try to look after all your wealth needs with teams of experts. And they’re likely to have offices in only one or several large cities. But some firms go to surprising efforts to meet outlying clients in person by visiting different areas for a few days and setting up sequential meetings with all clients in the area. Independent firms tend to offer fewer funds or segregated account models than the banks do, and stick to a particular investing style, such as value investing (buying good companies at bargain bin prices) or growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP). So you tend to get a pretty streamlined menu compared to the banks’ extensive buffet, but they’re often exceptionally good in those few well-focused areas.
The plucky small fry in the business are the boutiques. They are often led by one or more principals who established great reputations working for larger firms before striking out on their own and taking many of their clients with them. Typically they provide clients with superior personal service and direct access to the principals of the firm, who may have exceptional expertise and experience. “I’ve had some clients for 20 years now,” says Tom Trainor, managing director of Hanover Private Client Corporation, a 10-year-old boutique “family office” Toronto firm that provides a broad range of wealth management services for accounts $2 million and up in investment or business assets. “You really get to know the client situation.” Despite his firm’s tiny three-person size, he says he wins his share of business by word-of-mouth in David-versus-Goliath-like competition with the banks. While he can’t match the banks in resources or legions of experts, his advantage comes when clients consider “who is the person that’s really integrating everything together?”—and how closely they’ll get to work with him or her.
Get invited in
Given the low-key nature of private investment counsel, it’s not always easy to scout the available providers. Consulting firms such as Rodgers Investment Consulting and Weigh House Investor Services, (both based in Toronto), will help you select a private investment counsel firm. While they’re not cheap—expect a search to cost you several thousand dollars—they can save you money in the long run by helping you find a good private investment counsel firm at an attractive fee. Weigh House focuses much of its work with a few small and medium-sized firms and MacKenzie says most of those are willing to offer a volume-type discount to Weigh House clients that at least covers the cost of the search.
You can also approach investment counsel on your own. If you decide to take that route, a good source of leads is the Investment Counsel Association of Canada website (investmentcounsel.org), which lists all its members by minimum account size and by province in which they operate. Each listing also provides a lot of pertinent information about each firm.
If your portfolio is $1 million or more in size, you’ll have no problem getting taken on by most firms, although some can have minimums as high as $3 million. But don’t worry if you have a smaller portfolio. In “Which counsel is right for you?” on page 55, we’ve listed a variety of options, including several firms which will take on clients with portfolios of $500,000. One of the firms, Beutel Goodman Private Client Group, will even go as low as $250,000. If you’re relatively young with a high income, and they see a lot of potential for your portfolio to grow, some firms will take you on with even less than their stated minimum.
Which one should you choose?
Once you have several firms interested in taking you on, the choice of which one to go with is yours. It can be a tough one. It’s tempting to look at the returns earned by different firms over the last few years and then just go with the counsel that has performed best. But that would be a mistake, say the experts. Hot performers often lag later. Kelly Rodgers, president of Rodgers Investment Consulting, says instead you should look at the “five P’s”: philosophy, process, people, price and performance—“in that order,” says Rodgers. That’s because “if you get the first four right, the fifth will automatically follow.”
In looking at performance, it’s important to consider not just the returns, but the volatility of those returns. Rodgers says you should look at a firm’s performance compared to overall market benchmarks on a year-by-year basis. Look for counsel that perform comparatively well year-after-year, rather than blowing the lights out one year and lagging the next. “Ultimately, long-term success will come from consistently good rather than occasionally great.”
In describing their historical performance, private investment counsel firms will usually show composite returns earned by their clients in an investment category like Canadian equity compared to a relevant benchmark (in this case, the S&P/TSX Composite Index). That has the advantage of being “actual returns earned by real investors,” says Rodgers. Many firms follow the CFA Institute’s Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) to ensure fair, accurate and comparable performance reporting. Rodgers says to beware of other types of money managers showing you “simulated” returns from a selection of hot funds. It’s easy with hindsight to cherry-pick the hottest funds and then calculate historical returns.
You need to be comfortable with the firm’s investment approach. Investment counsel firms tend to emphasize preservation of wealth, so usually their style is fairly conservative. Many firms adopt a value approach to investing in equities, which emphasizes paying a good price for a company’s net assets and earnings potential. Others adopt a growth or a growth-at-a-reasonable price approach. Many of the banks offer a large menu of funds or segregated account models with different styles, so you can mix and match between different styles.
Once you’ve found a reputable private investment counsel firm that fits your needs and you’ve handed over your hard-earned savings, you can sit back and relax. It’s time for them to do their job, and of course, report regularly back to you. You may not be truly rich yet—but now that you’ve discovered the investing secret of the wealthy, you have a better chance of joining their ranks.
Great article – the more Canadians know about investment alternatives, the better.
Also, while its true that most portfolio managers require at least $500k, our firm, archerETF Portfolio Management, does not have a minimum.
Our USD ETF picks are featured in today's (16 Apr 2010) Globe and Mail.
Vikash Jain on
Hmmmm….something just doesn't add up in this article. The investor ("Diane") was upset that her portfolio was down 23% in 2007-2008 when the TSX was down 43%, but then when she switched to a investment counsellor in mid-2009, she's up. Of course, she's up! The TSX went straight up from Mar/09 onwards!
It would be a more accurate reflection of reality to compare the fee structure offered by the different advisors, as well as the performance of each portfolio.
Another option is a "fee based" portfolio structure where the investor's funds are charged a fee based on a sliding scale. A portfolio fo $500,000 would typically be charged 1.25%. This service is offered by not only investment counsellors, but also Investment Advisors at the bank-owned full service investment firms.
Kathy on
Fee based. That sounds good; but, what does that really mean? Why does the Finance Industry intoduce a Performance based fee system? A tried and true reward measurment system. Reward success and punish (or at the least do not reward) failure! The advisor/counsellor takes absolutely no risk using an investors money so in the industry 'it just doesn't matter'. There is no downside. A performance based fee reward/no reward would see an improvement in the industry because then there would be at least an element of personal responsibility.
pegasus on
Hedge funds charge performance fees of between 10-20% of return over a benchmark. This encourages them to gamble with other people's (their clients) money, since they have everything to gain and nothing to lose.
A simple management fee (say 1% of assets) avoids the HF conflict of interest. At worst, the manager is not taking enough risk, at which point you take your money and go somewhere else.
You may not be able to do after dealing with the HF cowboy.
HFInsider on
I strongly agree with pegasus. This would be the most fair way to go but unfortenately our system is not there yet…and you have to wonder why.
Serge on
I don’t agree at all with pegasus. A pay for performance fee structure would need to be relative to the market For example – the bench mark in 2008-2009 during the crash was down- how can you say that an investment advisor should not get paid if they minimized your losses when the entire economy/market was down?
This idea is that IAS should only be paid if they are performing would cause a lot more problems in terms of more aggressive strategies which could cause even further loss.
Being able to protect that wealth should still be considered.
vmis on
Pingback: The Best Financial Websites for Canadians | BankNerd.ca
Many professional organizations also offer wealth management services e.g. Canadian Medical Association, Dentists', Lawyers', Engineers' associations. How do they compare?
Gronk on
If you’re still on the fence: grab your favorite earphones, head down to a Best Buy and ask to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which one sounds better to you, and which interface makes you smile more. Then you’ll know which is right for you.
asics 1120 on
my dollars amount sucks ! many thanks for your assistance !
Siu Pebworth on
http://ruiteren3.hpage.com/you_can_improve_concentration_for_better_productivity_98131422.html
reviewsef on
Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.
Rosetta stone languages on
Have you ever ever laid nude on a sheepskin rug? Do not try it except you are immune to tickling. Sheep skin rugs are natural, and when dealing with an all pure product, some latitude have to be acknowledged that dimensions should not all the time exact. Keep that in thoughts when you’re planning to purchase a large sheep skin rug for any use in your home. Some sheep skin rugs are measured electronically. If that’s the case, you’ll be able to extra precisely depend on the proportioned sizes. When not measured electronically, a sheep skin rug ought to be measured from tip to tail and never use a leg length. It is usually measured from the widest section of the center area out, not utilizing a leg length. The size of the fur can also be calculated and ought to be taken into consideration for the purpose you intend to make the most of the rug.
Evangeline Ashley on
If you’re still on the fence: grab your favorite earphones, head down to a Best Buy and ask to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which one sounds better to you, and which interface makes you smile more. Then you’ll know which is right for you.
jimmy choo jasmine on
I just want to mention I’m new to blogging and actually savored you’re page. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You absolutely come with good articles. Bless you for sharing with us your web site.
Matthew Waltmon on
this article was very well written.. thanks a lot for this. I’m gonna bookmark your website.
Lovetta Kopelman on
I was wondering where you got your layout? Its great Looking.
virginia fsbo on
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
Cheap NFL Jerseys on
Interesting
Steve on
este cabr.. needs to find a new job position fast because with that attitude and that performance he will never coach again. whats wrong with shaking another person’s hand, but parreira como los grandes.
Nanette Wittkop on
I was just essaying this original material for a while . Soon there after 6 non stop along the lines of uninterrupted Googleing, at long last I got it in your website. I enquire whats the scarcity much like Google program the dont social rank this particular kinda informative blog articles in elevation of each list . Usually the top web sites are full much like refuse .
john on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
Anika Kalsow on
great resources here. I’ll be back for the next your posting. keep writing and happy blogging.
dedham for sale by owner on
i thought this was a really great post to read. i’ll check back for new posts by you!
age of conan guide on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
anxiety on
i thought this was a really great post to read. i’ll check back for new posts by you!
aspergers on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
cafe world on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
chronic fatigue on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
city of wonder on
I made up purely essaying this original subject material awhile. After right through the day such as uninterrupted Googleing, ultimately I got it in your blog . I enquire whats exactly the general shortage for example Google technique the specific dont rank this original rather informative blog articles in meridian of the list . Often the leading articles are full of refuse .
steve on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
eczema on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
how to cure erectile dysfunction on
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Cheers!
Torie Mangiamele on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
eve online on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
fishville guide on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
hw to flirt with men on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
frontierville on
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
asics tigers on
i thought this was a really great post to read. i’ll check back for new posts by you!
hemorrhoids on
i thought this was a really great post to read. i’ll check back for new posts by you!
herpes on
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
jimmy choo zebra on
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
links of london store on
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
Rosetta stone languages on
Some really marvellous work on behalf of the owner of this site, perfectly outstanding articles .
Shawnta Schrage on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
how to cure lyme disease on
great post! i’m bookmarking this!
osteoporosis on
I am glad to be a visitor of this perfect site ! , thanks for this rare information! .
Art Ida on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
how to play guitar on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
restaurant city on
i’m adding your blog rss feed so that i can see your new posts. keep up the good work!
restless leg syndrome on
i thought this was a really great post to read. i’ll check back for new posts by you!
stress on
I must say that in general I am pretty taken with this blog. It’s obvious that you know your topic and that you are serious about it. I wish I had your ability to post. I have saved as a favorite your site and look ahead to more updates.
my page on
Thanks a lot for the helpful posting. It is also my belief that mesothelioma has an extremely long latency period of time, which means that indication of the disease might not emerge right up until 30 to 50 years after the original exposure to asbestos fiber. Pleural mesothelioma, which is the most common form and has effects on the area across the lungs, could cause shortness of breath, chest muscles pains, and a persistent cough, which may cause coughing up blood vessels.
screen on
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
lip plumpers review on
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
coach store on
Nice stuff. There are so many bad posts everywhere but it’s not the case with this one.
John Putnam on
Hey – nice blog, just looking around some blogs, seems a pretty nice platform you are using. I’m currently using WordPress for a few of my sites but looking to change one of them over to a platform similar to yours as a trial run. Anything in particular you would recommend about it?
for sale by owner on
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
asics t900n on
Pretty impressive article. I just stumbled upon your site and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed reading your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you post again soon.
Download Music on
I found your site recently and am very glad I did. Most of, if not all, the postings are completely worthwhile. I personally own and run a website and I realize the high priority of quality content and it’s vast impact it causes on the quality of a site. I think giving some type of positive comment is nice to see.
dwi defense attorney on
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
allplayer on
As a Beginner, I am permanently browsing on the net for content articles that may help me. Thank you
Silas Deffenbaugh on
Furthermore, i believe that mesothelioma cancer is a exceptional form of cancers that is often found in those people previously subjected to asbestos. Cancerous cellular material form in the mesothelium, which is a safety lining which covers almost all of the body’s organs. These cells generally form while in the lining of your lungs, belly, or the sac that encircles the heart. Thanks for expressing your ideas.
scratches and scrapes on
As I website owner I conceive the written content here is rattling great , regards for your efforts.
Anjanette Espejo on
Thanks for your content. One other thing is that if you are selling your property yourself, one of the challenges you need to be aware about upfront is when to deal with home inspection records. As a FSBO supplier, the key about successfully shifting your property and saving money upon real estate agent revenue is understanding. The more you realize, the easier your property sales effort will likely be. One area when this is particularly important is information about home inspections.
gauge on
For a while now Pepsi has been known for inventing and selling oddly flavored versions of their well-known Pepsi soda. They’ve made their soda clear, white, clear, red, and now they’re going blue with Pepsi blue.
blue pepsi on
I believe that the percentage of man-made global warming doubter questions which are unable to distinguish this difference is high
Davis Kappa on
This site seems to get a good ammount of visitors. How do you get traffic to it? It gives a nice individual spin on things. I guess having something authentic or substantial to post about is the most important factor.
Desire Custa on
Wow, this was a really quality post. In theory I’d like to write like this too – taking time and real effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never seem to get something done.
houston flat fee mls on
This is exactly what I am in search of. Here is what I call quality. The data provided right here is usually to the best. I need to say you must have bought a while in making each one of these content material with each other. They may be relevant to your theme. I am going to recommend these to all and to every single piece of my associates. I will get back here to try out the quantity of deliver the results. Thank you for building this kind of transpire.
easy ways to make fast cash on
Pingback: MFDating Blog
I was very pleased to find this site.I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post.
disney world on
This is by far the best looking site I’ve seen. It was completely easy to navigate and it was easy to look for the information I needed. Fantastic layout and great content!
kentucky for sale by owner on
Pingback: Check out my facebook profile
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Safari. Exceptional Blog!
Boyce Duso on
The beauty of these blogging engines and CMS platforms is the lack of limitations and ease of manipulation that allows developers to implement rich content and ‘skin’ the site in such a way that with very little effort one would never notice what it is making the site tick all without limiting content and effectiveness.
hosting murah on
It was dark when I woke. This is a ray of snhusine.
Priest on
Pingback: Blackhat
Pingback: Toasty Redhead
Pingback: College Tutoring
Pingback: microwave ovens
Pingback: natural haircolor tips
Pingback: Remove Cellulite
Pingback: The Kitchen Cookware
Pingback: Thewaterkettle
Pingback: Water kettles
Pingback: Gold Parties
Pingback: Air Conditioner Filters
Pingback: Hebergement Ile Maurice
Pingback: Acai Berry Scam
Pingback: Proxy Service
Pingback: Location Ile Maurice
Pingback: Appartement Ile Maurice
Pingback: Simply Earplugs
Pingback: Paralegal Courses
Pingback: seo company
Pingback: Wooden Dog House
Pingback: online travel discounts
Pingback: cheap hotel deals
Pingback: houston patio covers
Pingback: covered patios houston
Pingback: Best Online Dating Sites
Pingback: Location Villa Ile Maurice
Pingback: Whole Life Insurance Rates
Pingback: Mauritius Villa Rental
Pingback: Christmas Gift Ideas For Men
Pingback: Stair Lift Prices
Pingback: Cheap Car Insurance Quotes Online
Then when you have financial wealth in the 8 figures, there is a step beyond investment counsellors. Look for multi-family offices that can assist with guiding your family on both the financial as well as human capital that you have. Family offices, like investment counsel operate as fiduciaries, but can access hard to get asset classes, and strategies utilized by the Canadian pension funds, as well as offer financial and estate planning, tax services and extensive concierge services. They are definitely worth a look.
Arthur Salzer, CFA on