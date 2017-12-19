2018 Charity 100: Grades

Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.childrenshospital.ab.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 14 A A 24 A A A+ A+ A- A- The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation inspires our community to invest in excellence in child health, research and family centred care. Brain Health is one of our top priorities. Community donations are being invested in advancing care and research in Traumatic Brain Injury (including concussion, stroke and Neurocritical Care), Epilepsy (including brain surgery), Pain and Rehabilitation, Neurodevelopmental Disorders (including autism and ADHD) and Mental Health and Wellness. Whether they are neurologic or mental health in nature, brain disorders in children can have serious life-long effects.

British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.bcchf.ca 0.65 C C 31 C+ C+ 42 B B A A B- B- To be a catalyst for transformative child health through excellence in philanthropy, collaboration and advocacy Fundraising programs in support of BC Children's Hospital's and Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children's research, education and clinical programs.

Children's Hospital Of Eastern Ontario Foundation Hospital Foundation www.cheofoundation.com 0.73 C- C- 52 D D 37 B B A+ A+ C+ C+ To further the physical and social well-being of children and their families in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec by raising, managing and disbursing funds. Conducting a Major Lottery, overseeing 300 Special Events per year including CHEO Telethon, Direct Mail, Major Gift Solicitation, Planned Giving.

Children's Hospital Of Eastern Ontario Research Institute Inc. Hospital Foundation www.cheori.org 0.79 C+ C+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 10 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Fondation De L'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Foundation www.fondationhmr.ca 0.59 D D 19 B- B- 48 B B A+ A+ B- B- The HMR Foundation has supported the hospital's development strategies since 1978, seeking to better meet patient needs. Deeply committed to making a difference, the Foundation supports projects focusing on the ongoing improvement of patient care, the development of teaching and the expansion of research. The Foundation solicits the Financial support of individuals, private foundations, partners and businesses. Together, they recognize the excellence of the care provided to patients at HMR. First, we created a dedicated gift program for 70 different programs in our hospital, plus an extensive sollicitation program (directmail, email, telemarketing and personnal sollicitations), a planned giving program, various fundraising events, substantial logistical support to third party events, a Policy encouraging the creation of Research Chairs we contribute $250 000. , several fellowship programs for students funded by companies or private foundations, etc..

The Hospital For Sick Children Foundation Hospital Foundation www.sickkidsfoundation.com 0.66 C C 38 D D 1 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

IWK Health Centre Charitable Foundation Hospital Foundation www.iwkfoundation.org/ 0.73 B- B- 10 A+ A+ 42 B B B+ B+ B+ B+ Raise money & build relationships to support the IWK Health Centre. raising money, stewardship, accountability

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.childrenfoundation.com/ 0.71 B- B- 15 A A 68 D D C- C- B- B- The mission of the Foundation is to support excellence in care at The Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre. Acquiring cutting-edge medical equipment and supporting innovative programmes. Support for research into childhood diseases. The advancement of teaching

The Montreal General Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.mghfoundation.com/en/ 0.87 B+ B+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 179 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. The Montreal General Hospital Foundation exists to foster excellence in patient care, education and research, primarily at the Montreal General Hospital, and as part of the McGill University Health Centre. It receives, holds and invests funds and applies all or a part of such funds to medical, charitalble or educational purposes through the making of gifts, grants, contributions and donations. To raise and manage funds in support of excellence in patient care, teaching and research at the Montreal General Hospital. These funds are invested in the priority needs of the hospital and its patients, in accordance with the wishes of our donors.

Oakville Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.oakvillehospitalfoundation.com/ 0.85 A A 14 A A 16 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Operation Enfant Soleil Hospital Foundation www.operationenfantsoleil.ca 0.73 B- B- 25 B B 5 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Hospital Foundation www.thepmcf.ca 0.52 D D 48 D D 4 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's mission is to conquer cancer in our lifetime. The PMCF supports breakthrough research, innovation in clinical care and advancing education in all areas of cancer care. We support 10 major research thematic areas including - immunotherapy, stem cells, genomics, epigenetics, diagnostics, proteomics and computational biology, cancer imaging , drug development, supportive care and other key areas. We fund the transformation cancer cancer through research and knowledge transfer. Education is at the heart of everything the Cancer Centre does.

QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation Hospital Foundation www.qe2foundation.ca 0.35 D D 50 D D 29 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.jghfoundation.org 0.72 C- C- 20 B- B- 53 B B A+ A+ B- B- To advance health care and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting the Jewish General Hospital, a tertiary-care, McGill University teaching hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, to further scientific discovery and to acquire the most recent and innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired members of the community to implement a wide variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve these goals. Power to Heal Campaign to support various hospital initiatives, including medical research, new equipment and new program initiatives. Annual Governors Program with lectures by and meetings with hospital medical leadership. Various fundraising events including the Ride to Conquer Cancer, Annual Golf Classic and Gala. Publication of the JGH News Magazine.

Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.stollerykids.com 0.82 B- B- 18 B- B- 42 B B A+ A+ B B In support of the Stollery Children's Hospital, the Foundation advances excellence and transforms children's health by doing three things: Raise funds, educate communities on needs andthank donors and share impact of their giving We fund priority projects at the Hospital and invest in only excellence, best people, programs, equipment and research

St. Boniface Hospital Foundation Inc. Hospital Foundation www.saintboniface.ca 0.54 D D 58 D D 37 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.stmichaelsfoundation.com 0.68 D D 29 C- C- 56 B B A+ A+ C+ C+ St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, through its philanthropic activities, assists St. Michael's Hospital in attracting the resources required to fulfill and enhance its mission of caring, research and education, as inspired and fostered by the Sisters of St. Joseph. The Foundation raises funds from a variety of programs including annual giving, special events, major gifts and gift planning.

St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Of Vancouver Hospital Foundation www.helpstpauls.com 0.76 C C 11 B+ B+ 64 D D A A B B Inspired by the work of St. Paul's Hospital, we build meaningful relationships so our community can support exceptional patient care and world leading innovation. St. Paul's Foundation raises funds for enhanced patient care, capital projects, equipment needs, research and teaching at St. Paul's in Vancouver, B.C. Looking ahead to the new, state-of-the art St. Paul's in 2022—and looking back, to our founding in 1894—the generosity of those in our community has made St. Paul's the world-leading hospital it is today.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.ohfoundation.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 19 A- A- 40 B B A+ A+ A- A- The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is a team of professional staff and community leaders who are passionately committed to inspiring, enabling, and celebrating community support for The Ottawa Hospital and its research arm. By sharing the hospital's successes with the community at large, we help generate funding for state-of-the-art equipment, new research projects and clinical trials, and help attract new star recruits to work at The Ottawa Hospital. As a fundraising organization, we focus on individual and corporate philanthropy. We hold events of all kinds to engage our community; we take every opportunity to thank our donors through our Donor Relations Program; we reach out through Direct Mail appeals, newsletters and social media. But more importantly we take the time to meet with our donors one-on-one in order to learn more about what they hope to achieve for our hospital.

Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.tgwhf.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 22 B+ B+ 4 A A A+ A+ A- A- To raise funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at University Health Network. Fundraising: We raise funds through major gifts solicitation, by running special events and through direct response marketing. Managing Funds: Through our governance structure, the Foundation ensures that funds are managed prudently and ethically. Granting funds: Grants made by the Foundation in the latest fiscal year totaled $71.6M in support of the work of UHN. These grants had significant impact on research, patient care and education at UHN. Cost effectively stewarding donor funds

University Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.givetouhf.ca 0.51 D D 46 D D 63 D D A+ A+ C+ C+ Advancing the health of Albertans by connecting generosity to support innovation and excellence at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic. Our work focuses on connecting donor generosity to enhancing patient care. Current important programs and activities include: Ex-Vivo Heart and Lung Research, Annual General Medical Research Competition, Bi-Plane Neuro-interventional Suite, ICON Gamma Knife Upgrade, Stroke Ambulance, Intra-operative MRI Upgrade.